Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Omaha, NE? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a family to love. Take a look and see who might be the perfect match for your home.

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Haven Animal Rescue Nebraska

Personality: Big, bold, and people-focused. Rosemary, also called “Nosy Rosie,” loves to be involved in everything her humans do and takes her “household supervisor” role very seriously. She’s playful, silly, and full of energy.

Rosemary will do best with a family ready for an active, smart puppy who wants to be part of every moment.

👉 Meet Rosemary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Haven Animal Rescue Nebraska

Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids

Personality: Curious, active, and eager to please. Dax loves to stay busy, go on adventures, and then curl up for snuggles once he’s had his exercise.

Curious, active, and eager to please. Dax loves to stay busy, go on adventures, and then curl up for snuggles once he’s had his exercise. Training: Doing great with potty training and rarely has accidents when kept on a good schedule.

Dax sounds like a wonderful fit for an active home that enjoys walks, playtime, and cuddle sessions.

👉 Meet Dax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

Adoption process: First come, first served. Visit the shelter during adoption hours, fill out an adoption survey, then meet with an adoption coordinator who will introduce you to Pickles and guide you through the process.

If you’re interested in Pickles, it’s best to head to the shelter soon due to the first-come system.

👉 Meet PICKLES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

Adoption process: First come, first served. Come to the shelter during adoption hours, complete an adoption survey, and an adoption coordinator will introduce you to Quinn and walk you through the next steps.

Quinn may be a great match if you’re looking for a smaller, young dog and can visit the shelter in person.

👉 Meet QUINN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Small Terrier / Chihuahua mix

Small Terrier / Chihuahua mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Cream

Cream Weight: About 13 lbs

About Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter/Rescue: Wag N Train Terrier Rescue

Background: Found as a stray and now thriving in a foster home.

Found as a stray and now thriving in a foster home. Personality & home life: Affectionate, playful, and enjoys other small dogs. Has wonderful house manners and sleeps quietly in his kennel all night. Likely a good fit with children.

The rescue notes that the post will be removed when Niko is adopted, and they do not return messages asking if he’s still available—so if you’re interested, go ahead and apply.

👉 Meet Niko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Omaha area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Share this list with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.