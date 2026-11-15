Omaha neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to office supplies and craft materials. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Pair of blue upholstered recliner chairs (Lazy Boy style) and a recumbent exercise bike

Condition: Chairs have visible wear; exercise bike condition not specified

Location: Chalco Pointe, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Two comfy blue recliners that have been well-used, plus a recumbent exercise bike. Good if you need extra seating and don’t mind some wear, or want an at-home workout option. Exact address shared by the poster on request.

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Item: Large bag of assorted fabric scraps

Condition: Mixed pieces, various colors and patterns

Location: 3135 S. 163rd St., Armbrust Acres, Omaha, NE (porch pickup)

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for quilting, crafts, or small sewing projects. The bag includes many different colors and patterns. The poster will remove the ad when it’s gone, so if the listing is up, it may still be available.

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Item: Box of legal-size manila file folders

Condition: Not specified; described as a full box

Location: Walnut Ridge, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you’re organizing paperwork at home or in a small office. These are legal-size folders, so they work best with larger documents.

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Item: Gray metal 5-drawer filing cabinet (4 cabinets total)

Condition: Described as sturdy; sitting outside

Location: Spruce Ridge, Elkhorn, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

There are four tall, 5-drawer metal file cabinets available. Great for garage, office, or basement storage. The cabinets are outside, and the poster will share the exact address if you message them.

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Item: Recliner chair with leaf pattern design

Condition: Great condition, from a smoke-free home

Location: Corner of 48th & Frederick, Beals Elementary South, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable recliner, ready for pickup on the corner. The poster says it’s in great shape and free to anyone who can grab it.

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Item: Outdoor fire pit with mesh cover

Condition: Listed as scrap metal

Location: Crosskey Villages, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

This fire pit is being offered mainly as scrap metal. Could be useful if you collect metal or want parts for a project.

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Item: Wooden display cabinet with glass doors and shelves

Condition: One door hinge is bad; includes spare glass pieces for shelves

Location: On the curb at the corner of Manchester and Calhoun Rd., Ponca Hills, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice for displaying dishes, collectibles, or books. It needs a little hinge repair, but extra glass shelf pieces are included. It’s on the curb, so likely first-come, first-served.

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Item: Tagging gun kit (Ziploc brand)

Includes: Tagging gun, tags, and needles

Location: Roanoke, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you’re pricing items for a garage sale, small shop, or organizing clothing and inventory at home.

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Item: Two bags of leaves in lawn bags

Condition: Bagged and ready to use

Location: Briar Hills, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for composting, mulching, or garden beds. The poster asks that you DM them if you’re interested so you can arrange pickup.

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Item: KitchenAid blender jar with lid (fits KitchenAid K400 base)

Condition: Jar and lid intact; blades are sharp and spin, but there is rust on the underside of the blade attachment where it sits on the base

Location: Scarborough/Center Park, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

The jar works and doesn’t leak rust into the inside, but rust comes out from the underside every time it’s used, making it a bit messy. Could be useful for parts or if you’re comfortable cleaning or tinkering with it.

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Free items in Omaha tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through to the listing and reach out to the poster or head to the curb pickup spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.