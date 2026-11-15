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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Omaha Neighborhoods
Omaha neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to office supplies and craft materials. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Pair of Blue Recliner Chairs & Recumbent Exercise Bike
Item: Pair of blue upholstered recliner chairs (Lazy Boy style) and a recumbent exercise bike
Condition: Chairs have visible wear; exercise bike condition not specified
Location: Chalco Pointe, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Two comfy blue recliners that have been well-used, plus a recumbent exercise bike. Good if you need extra seating and don’t mind some wear, or want an at-home workout option. Exact address shared by the poster on request.
Large Bag of Fabric Scraps
Item: Large bag of assorted fabric scraps
Condition: Mixed pieces, various colors and patterns
Location: 3135 S. 163rd St., Armbrust Acres, Omaha, NE (porch pickup)
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for quilting, crafts, or small sewing projects. The bag includes many different colors and patterns. The poster will remove the ad when it’s gone, so if the listing is up, it may still be available.
Box of Manila File Legal Size Folders
Item: Box of legal-size manila file folders
Condition: Not specified; described as a full box
Location: Walnut Ridge, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you’re organizing paperwork at home or in a small office. These are legal-size folders, so they work best with larger documents.
5-Drawer Metal Filing Cabinet
Item: Gray metal 5-drawer filing cabinet (4 cabinets total)
Condition: Described as sturdy; sitting outside
Location: Spruce Ridge, Elkhorn, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
There are four tall, 5-drawer metal file cabinets available. Great for garage, office, or basement storage. The cabinets are outside, and the poster will share the exact address if you message them.
GREAT CONDITION Recliner Chair
Item: Recliner chair with leaf pattern design
Condition: Great condition, from a smoke-free home
Location: Corner of 48th & Frederick, Beals Elementary South, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable recliner, ready for pickup on the corner. The poster says it’s in great shape and free to anyone who can grab it.
Outdoor Fire Pit with Mesh Cover
Item: Outdoor fire pit with mesh cover
Condition: Listed as scrap metal
Location: Crosskey Villages, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
This fire pit is being offered mainly as scrap metal. Could be useful if you collect metal or want parts for a project.
Free Wooden Display Cabinet with Glass Doors
Item: Wooden display cabinet with glass doors and shelves
Condition: One door hinge is bad; includes spare glass pieces for shelves
Location: On the curb at the corner of Manchester and Calhoun Rd., Ponca Hills, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice for displaying dishes, collectibles, or books. It needs a little hinge repair, but extra glass shelf pieces are included. It’s on the curb, so likely first-come, first-served.
Ziploc Tagging Gun Kit
Item: Tagging gun kit (Ziploc brand)
Includes: Tagging gun, tags, and needles
Location: Roanoke, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you’re pricing items for a garage sale, small shop, or organizing clothing and inventory at home.
Leaves
Item: Two bags of leaves in lawn bags
Condition: Bagged and ready to use
Location: Briar Hills, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Good for composting, mulching, or garden beds. The poster asks that you DM them if you’re interested so you can arrange pickup.
KitchenAid Blender Jar (K400 Compatible)
Item: KitchenAid blender jar with lid (fits KitchenAid K400 base)
Condition: Jar and lid intact; blades are sharp and spin, but there is rust on the underside of the blade attachment where it sits on the base
Location: Scarborough/Center Park, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
The jar works and doesn’t leak rust into the inside, but rust comes out from the underside every time it’s used, making it a bit messy. Could be useful for parts or if you’re comfortable cleaning or tinkering with it.
Free items in Omaha tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through to the listing and reach out to the poster or head to the curb pickup spot as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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