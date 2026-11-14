Omaha’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from retail to global consulting. Here are a few solid roles if you like building teams and supporting people.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,600 – $162,800

Deadline: Recruiting ends 11/14/2026

This is a senior recruiting leader role, running large-scale experienced-hire recruiting and managing a team of recruiters. Good fit if you have 6+ years recruiting, experience in big corporate/professional services, and want to own strategy, metrics, and process improvements.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Neighborhood Market #3153, 6710 S 167th St, Omaha, NE 68135

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $34/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

This store-based HR role supports hiring, staffing, scheduling, and performance for associates. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Ash Grove Cement Company (a CRH company)

Location: Based at Louisville, NE plant (Omaha area)

Type: Full-time (on-site, multi-site support)

Full-time (on-site, multi-site support) Salary: Not listed (described as highly competitive base pay)

This senior HRBP role supports multiple cement plants across the US and Canada, with a focus on employee & labor relations, union environments, talent management, and workforce analytics. Good match if you have 5+ years HR experience, strong labor law knowledge, and want a mix of strategic and hands-on plant HR work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more HR openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.