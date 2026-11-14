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American Football
Huskers commits meet in Class A semifinal at Buell
12 days ago
Three Nebraska Huskers football commits will play in the Class A state semifinals at Buell Stadium between Millard North and Millard South. Tory Pittman III and Matt Erickson will face Trae Taylor, after Millard South Patriots won 35-34 in the season opener. More information: https://t.co/fOdFeqCIGx
This content is adapted from materials provided by First Alert 6
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