Omaha’s lab scene is busy right now, especially in food and environmental testing. If you like hands-on science work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Shift: Tuesday–Saturday, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Entry-level lab role doing testing on food and related samples, with clear SOPs and ISO-compliant methods. Good fit if you have a HS diploma (AS/BS in a science field preferred) and want steady second-shift hours plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid vacation/holidays.

Employer: Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing

Eurofins US Food, Feed, & Supplement Testing Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Shift: Tuesday–Saturday, 10:00 pm – 6:30 am

Night-owl version of the same Lab Tech I role, focused on accurate and timely testing of incoming samples and data entry into the Eurofins eLIMS system. Great if you prefer overnights, meet the HS diploma minimum (science degree preferred), and want full benefits including health coverage, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.