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🚔 Omaha Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month
Omaha has some solid public safety roles open right now, from courthouse security to high‑level safety management. If you like keeping people and places safe, these are worth a look.
Safety Manager – Data Center Construction
- Employer: Mortenson
- Location: Omaha, NE (also supports Lincoln, NE)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,100–$160,800 base, depending on level and experience
Lead Mortenson’s Zero Injury Safety program on large data center construction projects. This role offers two levels (I & II), strong benefits (medical, dental, 401k match, PTO, tuition help), and the chance to guide safety across multiple sites.
Security Officer – Customer Service (Surveillance)
- Employer: GardaWorld
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, Wed–Sat, 3rd shift (11 p.m.–7 a.m.)
- Pay: $18/hour
Watch cameras, write reports, and respond to issues in a security operations setting. Uniforms are free, benefits are included, and there’s room to grow inside a large global security company.
Entrance Screening Officer II
- Employer: Douglas County, NE (Sheriff’s Office)
- Location: Omaha, NE – Hall of Justice, Civic Center, Justice Center
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Provide armed security at courthouse entrances, run x‑ray and metal detectors, and respond to emergencies. This role is ideal if you have prior law enforcement or armed forces experience and want a steady government position.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.