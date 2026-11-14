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⚡ Omaha Utility & Telecom Jobs With Multiple Openings
Omaha’s underground and fiber crews are busy right now. If you like hands-on work that keeps the city connected, these roles are worth a look.
Traveling Telecom Underground Supervisor
- Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE (local work with occasional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $95,000 per year
Lead underground telecom projects day to day, from organizing crews and materials to closing out jobs and reports. Good fit if you have utility construction leadership experience, solid computer skills, and want strong benefits (weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) match, insurance, and more).
Traveling Telecom Laborer
- Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE (traveling role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21.00 – $28.00 per hour
Entry-level friendly spot on the Telecom Underground team, helping with loading, digging, installing underground cable, and running equipment in all weather. Great if you like physical work, learning on the job, and want steady hours plus weekly pay and full benefits.
Splicer I Fiber
- Employer: Dycom Industries, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on fiber splicing role, working both aerial and underground to keep telecom networks running smoothly. You’ll fuse fiber, test and activate circuits, and do basic vehicle checks—ideal if you have 6+ months splicing or 1 year telecom experience and a valid driver’s license.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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