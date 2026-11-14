Omaha’s underground and fiber crews are busy right now. If you like hands-on work that keeps the city connected, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC

Telcom Construction, LLC Location: Omaha, NE (local work with occasional travel)

(local work with occasional travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000 per year

Lead underground telecom projects day to day, from organizing crews and materials to closing out jobs and reports. Good fit if you have utility construction leadership experience, solid computer skills, and want strong benefits (weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) match, insurance, and more).

Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC

Telcom Construction, LLC Location: Omaha, NE (traveling role)

(traveling role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 – $28.00 per hour

Entry-level friendly spot on the Telecom Underground team, helping with loading, digging, installing underground cable, and running equipment in all weather. Great if you like physical work, learning on the job, and want steady hours plus weekly pay and full benefits.

Employer: Dycom Industries, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on fiber splicing role, working both aerial and underground to keep telecom networks running smoothly. You’ll fuse fiber, test and activate circuits, and do basic vehicle checks—ideal if you have 6+ months splicing or 1 year telecom experience and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.