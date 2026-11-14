📅 Read to Bella the Therapy Dog at Omaha Library

Kids can enjoy a one-on-one reading session with Bella, a Labrador Retriever and registered therapy dog, and her handler. Sessions are first-come, first-served, so it helps to come a bit early.

Parents or caregivers must stay with children under 11 for the entire program.

All Omaha Public Library locations are wheelchair accessible. If you need sign language interpretation or other accessibility help, email Nancy Novotny at NNovotny@omahalibrary.org at least five business days before the event to request accommodations.

A sweet, low-pressure way for kids to practice reading aloud and spend time with a friendly dog.