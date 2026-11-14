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🚌 Omaha, NE Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Omaha’s transport scene is busy right now, from local delivery to heavy equipment and quarry work. If you like being on the move or working around big machines, these roles are worth a look.
PH - Recovery Driver Non-DOT FT-1
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Move and sort packages, shuttle loads, and handle priority pick-ups and deliveries in company vehicles under 10,001 lbs. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, 1+ year driving experience, and be 21+, with the ability to lift up to 50 lbs and work in all kinds of weather.
CDL – A Truck Driver Linehaul
- Employer: R+L Carriers
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, various shifts
- Salary: Earn up to $95,000 yearly
Home every day running linehaul routes between service centers, pulling 53’ vans or doubles. Requires CDL Class A, 1 year recent experience, clean driving record, and you’ll get PTO after 80 hours plus a strong benefits package and access to company employee resorts.
Traveling Equipment Operator TelCom Construction
- Employer: TelCom Construction, LLC
- Location: Based in Omaha, NE (travel role)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $24.00 – $34.00 per hour
Operate heavy equipment to install phone and internet lines, digging trenches, setting up safe work zones, and working outdoors in all weather. Offers weekly pay, PTO, holidays, insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement.
Quarry Supervisor
- Employer: Ash Grove Cement Company (a CRH company)
- Location: Louisville, NE plant (Omaha area)
- Type: Full-time, supervisory
- Salary: Not listed
Lead day-to-day quarry operations, including hauling, drilling, blasting, and safety oversight to keep raw materials flowing to the plant. Ideal if you have 3+ years quarry/mining experience, 2+ years supervising, and strong knowledge of MSHA and mining laws, with access to competitive pay, benefits, and retirement programs.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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