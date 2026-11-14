Omaha’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a warehouse, delivery, or procurement role with steady hours and solid pay.

Employer: International Paper

International Paper Location: 1111 Fort Street, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, Hourly

Pay: $20.18/hr

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 12:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Handle material flow through the plant, load/unload trailers, and run forklifts and pallet jacks. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO) and room to grow in a global packaging company.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Internship / Entry-level logistics

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Support a data center by managing inventory, coordinating shipments, and helping assemble server racks. Competitive pay with full health benefits, 401(k), and free daily meals and snacks.

Employer: TireHub

TireHub Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.50/hr starting , with $2.00 in guaranteed raises in your first year

, with in your first year Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Mix of warehouse work and local deliveries, loading/unloading tires and driving company vehicles. Weekly pay, premium-free health insurance, 401(k) with match, and strong discounts and perks.

Employer: Magnum Companies

Magnum Companies Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hr

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 12:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Load and unload semi-trailers, move freight with forklifts, and keep the dock organized. Full benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Daniels Health

Daniels Health Location: Multiple sites around Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $21–$23/hr

Daytime, no-weekend role supporting hospitals with medical waste container exchanges and inventory. Active, on-your-feet work with steady hours, growth potential, and mission-driven healthcare impact.

Employer: North End Teleservices, LLC

North End Teleservices, LLC Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, Management

Lead and build a centralized procurement function—policies, vendor management, contracts, and spend analysis. Ideal for someone with 5–7+ years in procurement/sourcing who wants to own strategy and partner with leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.