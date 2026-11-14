undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Omaha
🚚 Omaha Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple $20+/hr Openings
13 days ago
Omaha’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to land a warehouse, delivery, or procurement role with steady hours and solid pay.
Material Handler 2 – 12–8:30pm Weekdays
- Employer: International Paper
- Location: 1111 Fort Street, Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, Hourly
- Pay: $20.18/hr
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 12:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Handle material flow through the plant, load/unload trailers, and run forklifts and pallet jacks. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO) and room to grow in a global packaging company.
Data Center Logistics Associate – 1st Shift
- Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Internship / Entry-level logistics
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am – 4:00 pm
Support a data center by managing inventory, coordinating shipments, and helping assemble server racks. Competitive pay with full health benefits, 401(k), and free daily meals and snacks.
Part-Time Warehouse & Delivery Associate
- Employer: TireHub
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.50/hr starting, with $2.00 in guaranteed raises in your first year
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Mix of warehouse work and local deliveries, loading/unloading tires and driving company vehicles. Weekly pay, premium-free health insurance, 401(k) with match, and strong discounts and perks.
Freight Handler – 4x10 Hour Shifts
- Employer: Magnum Companies
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$24/hr
- Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 12:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Load and unload semi-trailers, move freight with forklifts, and keep the dock organized. Full benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.
Part-Time Field Service Technician – Hospital Sites
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: Multiple sites around Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $21–$23/hr
Daytime, no-weekend role supporting hospitals with medical waste container exchanges and inventory. Active, on-your-feet work with steady hours, growth potential, and mission-driven healthcare impact.
Procurement Manager – Build the Function
- Employer: North End Teleservices, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, Management
Lead and build a centralized procurement function—policies, vendor management, contracts, and spend analysis. Ideal for someone with 5–7+ years in procurement/sourcing who wants to own strategy and partner with leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.