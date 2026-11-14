Omaha’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from tech startups to big national brands. If you like closing deals or building campaigns, there’s a good mix of field, hybrid, and internship roles open.

Employer: Specialty Building Products (U.S. Lumber SBP Brand)

Specialty Building Products (U.S. Lumber SBP Brand) Location: Omaha, NE (field-based, lots of driving)

(field-based, lots of driving) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$180,000/year

Sell Trex, LP, and other building products to lumber dealers and contractors. Heavy on prospecting, cold calling, and managing a territory, ideal if you know building materials and want a high-earning outside sales role.

Employer: System4 of Nebraska

Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid/remote with client visits)

(hybrid/remote with client visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage commercial cleaning and facility-service accounts, making sure service quality stays high and renewals keep coming. Good fit if you like relationship management plus some upselling and light sales.

Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Location: Omaha, NE (territory: NE, SD, part of IA)

(territory: NE, SD, part of IA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-level pharma sales role calling on oncology specialists in both community and academic centers. Best for experienced oncology reps who can manage complex accounts and travel across the region.

Employer: Darling Ingredients

Location: Omaha, NE (regional travel, must live in territory)

(regional travel, must live in territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales for Nature Safe organic fertilizer, build distributor networks, and open new ag markets. Great if you have 5+ years in ag fertilizer sales and want a territory leadership role.

Employer: Lindsay Corporation

Location: Omaha, NE preferred (some travel across North America)

preferred (some travel across North America) Type: Internship

Salary: Paid, amount not listed

Hands-on internship mixing agronomy, tech, and sales support for FieldNET irrigation tools. Good for ag students who want fieldwork, dealer support, and exposure to precision ag and data.

Employer: Principal Financial Group

Location: Omaha, NE (Midwest region, hybrid near office)

(Midwest region, hybrid near office) Type: Full-time

Salary (Omaha): $50,350–$69,350/year (depending on level)

Support group benefits sales by pricing cases, analyzing bids, and working closely with brokers and field reps. Great if you like numbers, Excel, and behind-the-scenes sales support with some broker-facing work.

Employer: Graybar

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + uncapped commission (exact base not listed)

Sell electrical and technology products to a mix of business customers, Monday–Friday days only. Strong benefits and employee-ownership culture, plus you use your own car with mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation / Scott Data

Location: Omaha, NE (onsite at Scott Data Center)

(onsite at Scott Data Center) Type: Paid internship (summer; full-time or part-time)

(summer; full-time or part-time) Salary: Paid, rate not listed

Blend sales ops, marketing, CRM, and analytics for a data center business. Ideal for students who want to see how sales, marketing, and customer experience all connect.

Employer: Heritage Communities

Location: Omaha, NE (regional senior living communities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and marketing for senior living communities, driving occupancy through tours, events, and referral relationships. Strong benefits, PTO, and tuition help if you like mission-driven work with seniors.

Employer: OneEleven Consulting Group

Location: Omaha, NE (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $80,000/year (base + commission)

Pure outbound B2B hunting role selling data analytics to mid-market companies. Great for experienced SaaS/solution sellers who want autonomy, full-cycle sales, and uncapped upside.

Employer: Baxter Auto – Mercedes-Benz of Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000+/year plus commission

Sell luxury vehicles using a consultative approach, with strong benefits, paid holidays, and training. Good if you enjoy face-to-face sales, Saturdays, and a high-end showroom environment.

Employer: (Franchise – Eastern Nebraska operation)

Location: Omaha, NE 68154 (hybrid, some WFH)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$55,000/year

Manage and grow existing client accounts with outbound and warm calling, light new sales, and CRM work. Nice option if you want relationship-focused sales with a flexible schedule and hybrid setup.

Employer: Mega Saver

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Own digital campaigns, SEO/SEM, social media, and online marketplaces to grow Mega Saver’s e-commerce revenue. Great for marketers who like hands-on campaign work and building an online brand from the ground up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.