undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Omaha
📣 Omaha Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles
13 days ago
Omaha’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from tech startups to big national brands. If you like closing deals or building campaigns, there’s a good mix of field, hybrid, and internship roles open.
Outside Sales Rep (Omaha Market)
- Employer: Specialty Building Products (U.S. Lumber SBP Brand)
- Location: Omaha, NE (field-based, lots of driving)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$180,000/year
Sell Trex, LP, and other building products to lumber dealers and contractors. Heavy on prospecting, cold calling, and managing a territory, ideal if you know building materials and want a high-earning outside sales role.
Account Manager
- Employer: System4 of Nebraska
- Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid/remote with client visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage commercial cleaning and facility-service accounts, making sure service quality stays high and renewals keep coming. Good fit if you like relationship management plus some upselling and light sales.
Senior Oncology Account Manager, Omaha
- Employer: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Location: Omaha, NE (territory: NE, SD, part of IA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-level pharma sales role calling on oncology specialists in both community and academic centers. Best for experienced oncology reps who can manage complex accounts and travel across the region.
Nature Safe Regional Sales Manager
- Employer: Darling Ingredients
- Location: Omaha, NE (regional travel, must live in territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales for Nature Safe organic fertilizer, build distributor networks, and open new ag markets. Great if you have 5+ years in ag fertilizer sales and want a territory leadership role.
AgTech Sales & Agronomy Intern – North America Irrigation
- Employer: Lindsay Corporation
- Location: Omaha, NE preferred (some travel across North America)
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Paid, amount not listed
Hands-on internship mixing agronomy, tech, and sales support for FieldNET irrigation tools. Good for ag students who want fieldwork, dealer support, and exposure to precision ag and data.
Internal Sales Specialist – Group Benefits (Midwest Region)
- Employer: Principal Financial Group
- Location: Omaha, NE (Midwest region, hybrid near office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Omaha): $50,350–$69,350/year (depending on level)
Support group benefits sales by pricing cases, analyzing bids, and working closely with brokers and field reps. Great if you like numbers, Excel, and behind-the-scenes sales support with some broker-facing work.
Sales Representative
- Employer: Graybar
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base + uncapped commission (exact base not listed)
Sell electrical and technology products to a mix of business customers, Monday–Friday days only. Strong benefits and employee-ownership culture, plus you use your own car with mileage reimbursement.
Growth Operations Intern
- Employer: Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation / Scott Data
- Location: Omaha, NE (onsite at Scott Data Center)
- Type: Paid internship (summer; full-time or part-time)
- Salary: Paid, rate not listed
Blend sales ops, marketing, CRM, and analytics for a data center business. Ideal for students who want to see how sales, marketing, and customer experience all connect.
Director of Sales
- Employer: Heritage Communities
- Location: Omaha, NE (regional senior living communities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales and marketing for senior living communities, driving occupancy through tours, events, and referral relationships. Strong benefits, PTO, and tuition help if you like mission-driven work with seniors.
Business Development Representative
- Employer: OneEleven Consulting Group
- Location: Omaha, NE (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $80,000/year (base + commission)
Pure outbound B2B hunting role selling data analytics to mid-market companies. Great for experienced SaaS/solution sellers who want autonomy, full-cycle sales, and uncapped upside.
Sales Professional – Mercedes-Benz of Omaha
- Employer: Baxter Auto – Mercedes-Benz of Omaha
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000+/year plus commission
Sell luxury vehicles using a consultative approach, with strong benefits, paid holidays, and training. Good if you enjoy face-to-face sales, Saturdays, and a high-end showroom environment.
Account Manager
- Employer: (Franchise – Eastern Nebraska operation)
- Location: Omaha, NE 68154 (hybrid, some WFH)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000–$55,000/year
Manage and grow existing client accounts with outbound and warm calling, light new sales, and CRM work. Nice option if you want relationship-focused sales with a flexible schedule and hybrid setup.
Digital Marketing & E-Commerce Specialist
- Employer: Mega Saver
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Own digital campaigns, SEO/SEM, social media, and online marketplaces to grow Mega Saver’s e-commerce revenue. Great for marketers who like hands-on campaign work and building an online brand from the ground up.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.