Omaha’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for full-time roles with steady hours. If you like hands-on work and a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Motion

Motion Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role handles shipping, receiving, and inventory so customers get the right parts on time. You’ll pull and pack orders, may drive for deliveries or run a forklift, and get access to healthcare, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid time off.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Hourly with performance-based incentive (up to +$3/hr)

Work overnight folding and bundling clean garments and linens for delivery. This is fast-paced, standing work with clear production goals and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match/ESOP, paid time off, and training.

Employer: Airlite Plastics

Airlite Plastics Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Run a state-of-the-art flexographic printing press to produce high-quality labels for packaging. Good fit if you like technical machine work, color detail, and troubleshooting, with full-time benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and generous time off.

Employer: International Paper

International Paper Location: 1111 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68112

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 12:00 pm–8:30 pm

Salary: $20.18/hour

Keep materials moving through the plant by loading/unloading trailers, moving bales, and running forklifts and other equipment. This role offers steady afternoon/evening hours, safety-focused work, and chances to build strong equipment and logistics skills.

Employer: Airlite Plastics

Airlite Plastics Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Support the label printing team by mounting plates, staging jobs, packing finished labels, and keeping work cells organized and stocked. Great if you like hands-on prep work, staying busy, and helping the line run smoothly, with full-time benefits.

Employer: Airlite Plastics

Airlite Plastics Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Operate Berhalter die-cutting equipment to turn printed rolls into finished labels, watching print-to-cut registration and quality. Ideal for someone with machine experience and strong attention to detail who wants to grow in a modern production environment with full benefits.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.