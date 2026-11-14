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Omaha
🏭 Omaha Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Plant & Warehouse Roles
13 days ago
Omaha’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for full-time roles with steady hours. If you like hands-on work and a fast pace, these are worth a look.
Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Motion
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role handles shipping, receiving, and inventory so customers get the right parts on time. You’ll pull and pack orders, may drive for deliveries or run a forklift, and get access to healthcare, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid time off.
Production Associate – Garment/Linen/Bulk Product Folder (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Hourly with performance-based incentive (up to +$3/hr)
Work overnight folding and bundling clean garments and linens for delivery. This is fast-paced, standing work with clear production goals and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match/ESOP, paid time off, and training.
Label Specialist – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Airlite Plastics
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Run a state-of-the-art flexographic printing press to produce high-quality labels for packaging. Good fit if you like technical machine work, color detail, and troubleshooting, with full-time benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and generous time off.
Material Handler 2
- Employer: International Paper
- Location: 1111 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68112
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 12:00 pm–8:30 pm
- Salary: $20.18/hour
Keep materials moving through the plant by loading/unloading trailers, moving bales, and running forklifts and other equipment. This role offers steady afternoon/evening hours, safety-focused work, and chances to build strong equipment and logistics skills.
Label Setup Specialist – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Airlite Plastics
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support the label printing team by mounting plates, staging jobs, packing finished labels, and keeping work cells organized and stocked. Great if you like hands-on prep work, staying busy, and helping the line run smoothly, with full-time benefits.
Die Cutter Operator – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Airlite Plastics
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Operate Berhalter die-cutting equipment to turn printed rolls into finished labels, watching print-to-cut registration and quality. Ideal for someone with machine experience and strong attention to detail who wants to grow in a modern production environment with full benefits.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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