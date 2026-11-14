Omaha’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from big-firm litigation to in-house and insurance claims leadership. If you’re in law, contracts, or regulatory work, there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell Location: Omaha, NE (or other HB offices / virtual office)

(or other HB offices / virtual office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; firm notes $235K–$340K in some major markets (actual Omaha pay may differ)

This role is for litigators with 6+ years of complex commercial litigation experience, ideally with healthcare or life sciences matters. You’ll handle discovery, motions, mediations, and client communication, with support from a national firm and a full benefits package.

Employer: Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell Location: Omaha, NE (or other HB offices / virtual office)

(or other HB offices / virtual office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Market-based; firm notes up to $350K in some major markets (actual Omaha pay may differ)

Designed for attorneys with 8+ years of experience, this role focuses on high-level complex commercial and healthcare litigation in state and federal court. You’ll lead strategy, mentor others, and tap into a national platform with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Applied Underwriters

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team handling healthcare professional liability and malpractice claims. If you have 4+ years with professional or large commercial liability claims (or similar legal/healthcare experience), this offers leadership responsibility plus 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Cohere Beauty

Location: Omaha, NE (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support regulatory compliance for cosmetics and personal care products by reviewing formulas, raw materials, and packaging to meet FDA and other regulations. Great fit if you have a science degree and 1–7 years in an FDA-regulated industry and like detail-heavy, documentation-focused work.

Employer: Scoular

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; role includes annual incentive eligibility

Join a global ag and supply chain company’s in-house legal team, focusing on commercial contract review, drafting, and compliance. Ideal if you have 3+ years working with contracts and want day-one health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Scoular

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; role includes annual incentive eligibility

Support contracts, litigation, regulatory, and transactional work for Scoular’s legal department. If you have 3+ years of paralegal experience and enjoy drafting and managing contracts, this offers stable in-house work with strong benefits and no law firm billable hours.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a PI firm)

(recruiting for a PI firm) Location: Listed as Omaha, NE ; work is fully remote

Listed as ; work is Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year

Work from home for a multi-office personal injury firm, handling litigation, research, drafting, and settlement negotiations. You’ll need an active Nebraska law license and 3+ years of PI experience; benefits include 401(k) match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.