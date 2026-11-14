Omaha’s tech scene is busy right now—everything from data centers to healthcare IT and cloud security is hiring. Here are several solid roles, from internships to senior engineers.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Offutt AFB, Omaha, NE (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,813 – $166,750/year

Clearance: Active Top Secret, able to obtain TS/SCI + CI Poly

Lead secure system architecture and DevSecOps for USSTRATCOM mission systems across Linux/Windows, Kubernetes, and automation tools. Ideal if you have 10+ years in cybersecurity/systems engineering and want high-impact national security work with strong benefits.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Offutt AFB, Omaha, NE (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,840 – $132,250/year

Clearance: Active Top Secret, able to obtain TS/SCI + CI Poly

Similar mission to the senior role but scoped for 8+ years of systems engineering or cybersecurity architecture. Great fit if you’re strong with Linux, SQL, Python, Kubernetes, and automation and want to grow in a defense environment.

Employer: Kiewit

Location: La Vista (Omaha area), NE – in-office

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the SAP S/4HANA and HANA landscape for a major construction company—installations, upgrades, performance, security, and DR. Best for someone with SAP Basis experience, Linux skills, and comfort in a large enterprise environment.

Employer: CHI / CommonSpirit Health

Location: Omaha, NE – 50% in-hospital / 50% remote

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42.99 – $63.95/hour

Bridge clinical care and IT, leading Epic and regulatory projects that impact patient safety and quality. Great if you have a clinical license, Epic experience, and 2+ years in informatics and want a mix of bedside insight and tech work.

Employer: Stand8 Technology Consulting

Location: Omaha, NE – field-based/onsite with travel

Type: Full-time (contract)

Salary: $30 – $40/hour

Hands-on role installing and troubleshooting fiber, DWDM, SONET, Ethernet, and IP transport in carrier and data center environments. Good match if you have 4+ years telecom field experience, can lift equipment, and like being out in the field.

Employer: nVent

Location: Remote in Central/Western US (supporting Omaha region)

Type: Full-time, ~30% travel

Total Target Cash Range: Region A: $101,400 – $188,300+ Region B: $110,600 – $205,400+ Region C: $96,300 – $178,800+



Be the technical lead for data center power and cooling solutions, working with sales and engineering on RFQs, quotes, and customer training. Ideal for someone with 5+ years data center applications experience and a background in electrical/mechanical engineering.

Employer: Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation / Scott Data

Location: Omaha, NE – onsite at Scott Data Center

Type: Paid internship (summer, full-time; part-time possible)

Salary: Paid, exact rate not listed

Great entry point if you’re a current IT/CS/MIS student. You’ll help with user support, device setup, tickets, documentation, and data center basics, plus complete a project you present to leadership.

Employer: FNBO / FNTS

Location: Omaha, NE – hybrid (3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,828 – $148,215/year

Focus on networking and security for a national cloud service provider—routing, firewalls, load balancing, and new implementations. Good for someone with 5+ years in info security or systems admin who wants hybrid work and strong bank benefits.

Employer: Northern Natural Gas (BHE Pipeline Group)

Location: Omaha, NE – onsite, must reside locally

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and support network infrastructure for OT and SCADA in a critical energy environment. Multi-level posting from entry to senior, so it fits a range of experience if you’re into industrial networks, firewalls, and high-availability systems.

Employer: Trillion Health & Hormone

Location: Omaha, NE – onsite

Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Salary: $24 – $28/hour

Perfect if you like hands-on support and flexible hours. You’ll handle device setup, Microsoft 365 accounts, basic networking, security systems, and user support for a growing healthcare practice.

Employer: Heartland Business Systems

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior presales and architecture role at a large VAR, leading solution design, reference architectures, and mentoring engineers across cloud and on-prem. Best for someone with 6+ years experience and advanced vendor/cloud certs who enjoys client-facing work.

Employer: Charles Schwab

Location: Omaha, NE – on-site/hybrid as specified by Schwab

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on engineering role building financial crime risk systems using C#/.NET, Python, SQL/Oracle, BigQuery, and Google Cloud. Great if you have 3–5+ years data/software engineering and want to work on real-time risk and fraud detection.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will flex for the right person, especially in a tight IT market.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.