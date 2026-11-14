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💻 Omaha IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying & Entry-Level Openings
Omaha’s tech scene is busy right now—everything from data centers to healthcare IT and cloud security is hiring. Here are several solid roles, from internships to senior engineers.
Strategic Mission Systems Administrator (Senior)
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Offutt AFB, Omaha, NE (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,813 – $166,750/year
- Clearance: Active Top Secret, able to obtain TS/SCI + CI Poly
Lead secure system architecture and DevSecOps for USSTRATCOM mission systems across Linux/Windows, Kubernetes, and automation tools. Ideal if you have 10+ years in cybersecurity/systems engineering and want high-impact national security work with strong benefits.
Strategic Mission Systems Administrator (Mid–Senior)
- Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
- Location: Offutt AFB, Omaha, NE (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,840 – $132,250/year
- Clearance: Active Top Secret, able to obtain TS/SCI + CI Poly
Similar mission to the senior role but scoped for 8+ years of systems engineering or cybersecurity architecture. Great fit if you’re strong with Linux, SQL, Python, Kubernetes, and automation and want to grow in a defense environment.
SAP Basis Administrator
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: La Vista (Omaha area), NE – in-office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the SAP S/4HANA and HANA landscape for a major construction company—installations, upgrades, performance, security, and DR. Best for someone with SAP Basis experience, Linux skills, and comfort in a large enterprise environment.
Clinical Informaticist Sr
- Employer: CHI / CommonSpirit Health
- Location: Omaha, NE – 50% in-hospital / 50% remote
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $42.99 – $63.95/hour
Bridge clinical care and IT, leading Epic and regulatory projects that impact patient safety and quality. Great if you have a clinical license, Epic experience, and 2+ years in informatics and want a mix of bedside insight and tech work.
Field Services Technician – Fiber Telecommunications
- Employer: Stand8 Technology Consulting
- Location: Omaha, NE – field-based/onsite with travel
- Type: Full-time (contract)
- Salary: $30 – $40/hour
Hands-on role installing and troubleshooting fiber, DWDM, SONET, Ethernet, and IP transport in carrier and data center environments. Good match if you have 4+ years telecom field experience, can lift equipment, and like being out in the field.
Field Application Engineer – Data Center Solutions
- Employer: nVent
- Location: Remote in Central/Western US (supporting Omaha region)
- Type: Full-time, ~30% travel
- Total Target Cash Range:
- Region A: $101,400 – $188,300+
- Region B: $110,600 – $205,400+
- Region C: $96,300 – $178,800+
Be the technical lead for data center power and cooling solutions, working with sales and engineering on RFQs, quotes, and customer training. Ideal for someone with 5+ years data center applications experience and a background in electrical/mechanical engineering.
IT and Technology Intern
- Employer: Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation / Scott Data
- Location: Omaha, NE – onsite at Scott Data Center
- Type: Paid internship (summer, full-time; part-time possible)
- Salary: Paid, exact rate not listed
Great entry point if you’re a current IT/CS/MIS student. You’ll help with user support, device setup, tickets, documentation, and data center basics, plus complete a project you present to leadership.
Senior Information Security Engineer (Sr. Engineer, FN Technology Solutions)
- Employer: FNBO / FNTS
- Location: Omaha, NE – hybrid (3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,828 – $148,215/year
Focus on networking and security for a national cloud service provider—routing, firewalls, load balancing, and new implementations. Good for someone with 5+ years in info security or systems admin who wants hybrid work and strong bank benefits.
OT Network Engineer 1/2/3/Sr
- Employer: Northern Natural Gas (BHE Pipeline Group)
- Location: Omaha, NE – onsite, must reside locally
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and support network infrastructure for OT and SCADA in a critical energy environment. Multi-level posting from entry to senior, so it fits a range of experience if you’re into industrial networks, firewalls, and high-availability systems.
IT Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Trillion Health & Hormone
- Location: Omaha, NE – onsite
- Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)
- Salary: $24 – $28/hour
Perfect if you like hands-on support and flexible hours. You’ll handle device setup, Microsoft 365 accounts, basic networking, security systems, and user support for a growing healthcare practice.
Principal Architect
- Employer: Heartland Business Systems
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior presales and architecture role at a large VAR, leading solution design, reference architectures, and mentoring engineers across cloud and on-prem. Best for someone with 6+ years experience and advanced vendor/cloud certs who enjoys client-facing work.
Manager, Risk Analytics/Modeling – Software Engineer, Financial Crime
- Employer: Charles Schwab
- Location: Omaha, NE – on-site/hybrid as specified by Schwab
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on engineering role building financial crime risk systems using C#/.NET, Python, SQL/Oracle, BigQuery, and Google Cloud. Great if you have 3–5+ years data/software engineering and want to work on real-time risk and fraud detection.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will flex for the right person, especially in a tight IT market.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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