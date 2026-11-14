Omaha’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of travel contracts plus solid full-time roles if you want to stay put. Here are several standout openings worth a look.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Jackson Therapy Partners Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , days

Full-time , 13 weeks, , days Pay: $2,912 per week

Help patients recover in both inpatient and outpatient settings while exploring Omaha. Comes with day-one medical benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days

Travel, 13 weeks, Pay: Estimated $3,823 per week

Short-term contract for a Nebraska-licensed pharmacist with an accredited degree. Offers immediate medical coverage, virtual care, 401(k), ESOP, and strong onboarding and credentialing support.

Employer: Option Care Home Health LLC

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time RN

Educate and transition patients from hospital to home infusion care while growing referral relationships. Requires NE RN license and 2+ years’ healthcare experience; offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, HSA match, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Amgen

Location: Field-based, Omaha/IA/NE/SD territory

Field-based, Type: Full-time

Field Medical Affairs role engaging opinion leaders and health systems on obesity-related science. Requires a doctorate or advanced degree + Medical Affairs experience; includes competitive salary, bonus, stock-based incentives, and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, federal

VA lab role with strong federal benefits, pension, and up to $200,000 Education Debt Reduction Program eligibility. Requires a related bachelor’s degree and ASCP/AMT certification (or eligibility) and offers 37–50 days of paid time off per year.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, federal

Provide anesthesia care for a wide range of surgical and procedural cases in the VA system. Eligible for EDRP up to $200,000, plus federal pension, 401(k) match, and 50 days/year of paid time off.

Employer: Children’s Nebraska

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm (40 hrs)

, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm (40 hrs) Bonus: $20,000 hiring bonus + relocation (if eligible)

Provide assessment and therapy in outpatient behavioral health, primary care, and/or pediatric medical settings. Requires PhD/PsyD, APA internship, and NE psychologist license (or eligibility), with strong growth and teaching opportunities.

Employer: CHI / CommonSpirit Health

Location: CUMC–Bergan Campus, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time clinic RN

Pay Range: $27.97 – $41.60/hour

Bonus: $4,800 sign-on (eligibility required)

Daytime clinic role in cardiology with no bedside night shifts. Requires NE RN license, accredited nursing degree, and BLS.

Employer: CHI / CommonSpirit Health

Location: Omaha, NE (Lakeside)

Type: Full-time ICU RN

Pay Range: $36.00 – $52.20/hour

Provide critical care in a full-service, tech-forward hospital. Requires NE RN license, BLS at hire, and ACLS within 5 months.

Employer: LRS Healthcare

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , flexible

Travel, 13 weeks, , flexible Pay: $2,983 per week

Travel Nuc Med role with an Omaha-based agency offering weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) match, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , days/flexible

Travel, 13 weeks, , days/flexible Pay: $3,170 per week

Higher-paying Nuc Med contract with day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and strong traveler perks.

Employer: LRS Healthcare

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , days

Travel, 13 weeks, , days Pay: $2,893 per week

Day-shift mammo contract with full benefits, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: TotalMed

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr days

Travel, 13 weeks, , 10-hr days Pay: $2,855 per week

Mammo role for ARRT(M) techs with at least 1–2 years’ experience. Includes day-one benefits, weekly pay, CE, and wellness programs.

Employer: OneWorld Community Health Centers

Location: West Omaha Dental Clinic (120th & I), Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Great fit if you’re starting in dental. On-the-job training with a path to Level I Dental Assistant in about six months, plus medical, dental, life insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr rotating

Travel, 13 weeks, , 12-hr rotating Pay: $2,338 per week

MRI travel role (3x12s) for techs with 2+ years’ recent MRI experience, NE license, BLS, and ACLS. Must live 50+ miles from the facility.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.