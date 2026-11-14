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Omaha
🏥 Omaha Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying & Local Roles
13 days ago
Omaha’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of travel contracts plus solid full-time roles if you want to stay put. Here are several standout openings worth a look.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,912/week
- Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,912 per week
Help patients recover in both inpatient and outpatient settings while exploring Omaha. Comes with day-one medical benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement.
Travel Pharmacist – $3,823/week
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days
- Pay: Estimated $3,823 per week
Short-term contract for a Nebraska-licensed pharmacist with an accredited degree. Offers immediate medical coverage, virtual care, 401(k), ESOP, and strong onboarding and credentialing support.
Clinical Transition Specialist / Clinical Liaison (RN)
- Employer: Option Care Home Health LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time RN
Educate and transition patients from hospital to home infusion care while growing referral relationships. Requires NE RN license and 2+ years’ healthcare experience; offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, HSA match, tuition reimbursement, and more.
Medical Science Liaison – Obesity & Related Conditions (IA, NE, SD)
- Employer: Amgen
- Location: Field-based, Omaha/IA/NE/SD territory
- Type: Full-time
Field Medical Affairs role engaging opinion leaders and health systems on obesity-related science. Requires a doctorate or advanced degree + Medical Affairs experience; includes competitive salary, bonus, stock-based incentives, and comprehensive benefits.
Clinical Laboratory Scientist (GS-7 to GS-11)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, federal
VA lab role with strong federal benefits, pension, and up to $200,000 Education Debt Reduction Program eligibility. Requires a related bachelor’s degree and ASCP/AMT certification (or eligibility) and offers 37–50 days of paid time off per year.
Advanced Practice Nurse (CRNA)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, federal
Provide anesthesia care for a wide range of surgical and procedural cases in the VA system. Eligible for EDRP up to $200,000, plus federal pension, 401(k) match, and 50 days/year of paid time off.
Child and Adolescent Psychologist – $20K Hiring Bonus
- Employer: Children’s Nebraska
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm (40 hrs)
- Bonus: $20,000 hiring bonus + relocation (if eligible)
Provide assessment and therapy in outpatient behavioral health, primary care, and/or pediatric medical settings. Requires PhD/PsyD, APA internship, and NE psychologist license (or eligibility), with strong growth and teaching opportunities.
Cardiology Clinic RN – Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: CHI / CommonSpirit Health
- Location: CUMC–Bergan Campus, Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time clinic RN
- Pay Range: $27.97 – $41.60/hour
- Bonus: $4,800 sign-on (eligibility required)
Daytime clinic role in cardiology with no bedside night shifts. Requires NE RN license, accredited nursing degree, and BLS.
ICU RN – Lakeside Hospital
- Employer: CHI / CommonSpirit Health
- Location: Omaha, NE (Lakeside)
- Type: Full-time ICU RN
- Pay Range: $36.00 – $52.20/hour
Provide critical care in a full-service, tech-forward hospital. Requires NE RN license, BLS at hire, and ACLS within 5 months.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,983/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, flexible
- Pay: $2,983 per week
Travel Nuc Med role with an Omaha-based agency offering weekly pay, health benefits, 401(k) match, and 24/7 support.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $3,170/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days/flexible
- Pay: $3,170 per week
Higher-paying Nuc Med contract with day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and strong traveler perks.
Travel Mammography Technologist – $2,893/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,893 per week
Day-shift mammo contract with full benefits, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel Mammography Technologist – $2,855/week
- Employer: TotalMed
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days
- Pay: $2,855 per week
Mammo role for ARRT(M) techs with at least 1–2 years’ experience. Includes day-one benefits, weekly pay, CE, and wellness programs.
Dental Assistant – Entry Level
- Employer: OneWorld Community Health Centers
- Location: West Omaha Dental Clinic (120th & I), Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm
Great fit if you’re starting in dental. On-the-job training with a path to Level I Dental Assistant in about six months, plus medical, dental, life insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,338/week
- Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating
- Pay: $2,338 per week
MRI travel role (3x12s) for techs with 2+ years’ recent MRI experience, NE license, BLS, and ACLS. Must live 50+ miles from the facility.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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