Omaha’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from casual chains to upscale hotels and clubs. If you like working with people (or in a kitchen), there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Eurest USA (Compass Group) Location: Omaha, NE – Schwab, 200 S. 108th Ave

– Schwab, 200 S. 108th Ave Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

This corporate dining cook job offers steady weekday hours, benefits, and an employee referral bonus. You’ll prep and cook from standardized recipes, keep a clean kitchen, and get access to a full benefits package as part of Compass Group.

Employer: Paradise Bakery & Cafe

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, on-site

Hands-on line cook role in a bakery/cafe setting, working with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Good fit if you like a fast-paced line, consistent recipes, and helping with specials, catering, and seasonal menus.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus program)

Not listed (weekly pay + bonus program) Type: Full-time

Lead the heart-of-house team at a busy sports bar with wings, games, and big crowds. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, strong training, and a full benefits package for experienced kitchen or restaurant managers.

Employer: Founders Club at 88 Tactical

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: $6–$9/hour + tips

Type: Part-time (potential for full-time)

Serve and bartend in a members-only restaurant, bar, Topgolf Swing Suite, and speakeasy. Great if you like building regulars, working events, and want flexible hours with room to grow.

Employer: Hotel Equities

Location: Omaha, NE – The Farnam Hotel

– The Farnam Hotel Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Hotel housekeeping role focused on clean, comfortable guest rooms and public spaces. Offers solid benefits, hotel discounts, and a path to grow within a large hospitality management company.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Prepare and serve meals for patients in a healthcare/rehab facility, following diets and safety standards. Good match if you have large-batch cooking experience and like a more structured, care-focused environment.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Entry-level restaurant role with no experience required, paid training, free shift meals, and education benefits (like free GED and tuition options). Nice option if you’re starting out or need a flexible, growth-friendly job.

Employer: Clean Eatz Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Type: Full-time (40–45 hrs/week)

Step into management with a structured 4–6 month training program and no late nights. Ideal for current shift leads or supervisors who want real leadership responsibility, clear promotion paths, and a health-focused concept.

Employer: KOJI

Location: Countryside Village, Omaha, NE

Pay: $2.13 + tips (about $25–$40/hour)

Type: Full-time or part-time (20–35 hrs/week)

Serve in a Japanese izakaya with a focus on thoughtful food, sake, and cocktails. Strong fit if you have serving experience and want higher tip potential, training, and growth in a tight-knit restaurant group.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Omaha spots are hiring and often promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.