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Omaha
🍽️ Omaha Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Omaha’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from casual chains to upscale hotels and clubs. If you like working with people (or in a kitchen), there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.
COOK (FULL TIME) – Weekdays Only
- Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)
- Location: Omaha, NE – Schwab, 200 S. 108th Ave
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
This corporate dining cook job offers steady weekday hours, benefits, and an employee referral bonus. You’ll prep and cook from standardized recipes, keep a clean kitchen, and get access to a full benefits package as part of Compass Group.
Line Cook – Paradise Bakery & Cafe
- Employer: Paradise Bakery & Cafe
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Hands-on line cook role in a bakery/cafe setting, working with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Good fit if you like a fast-paced line, consistent recipes, and helping with specials, catering, and seasonal menus.
Kitchen Manager – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus program)
- Type: Full-time
Lead the heart-of-house team at a busy sports bar with wings, games, and big crowds. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, strong training, and a full benefits package for experienced kitchen or restaurant managers.
Server/Bartender – Members Club
- Employer: Founders Club at 88 Tactical
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Pay: $6–$9/hour + tips
- Type: Part-time (potential for full-time)
Serve and bartend in a members-only restaurant, bar, Topgolf Swing Suite, and speakeasy. Great if you like building regulars, working events, and want flexible hours with room to grow.
Room Attendant – The Farnam Hotel
- Employer: Hotel Equities
- Location: Omaha, NE – The Farnam Hotel
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Hotel housekeeping role focused on clean, comfortable guest rooms and public spaces. Offers solid benefits, hotel discounts, and a path to grow within a large hospitality management company.
Cook – Senior Care Setting
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Part-time
Prepare and serve meals for patients in a healthcare/rehab facility, following diets and safety standards. Good match if you have large-batch cooking experience and like a more structured, care-focused environment.
KFC Team Member
- Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level restaurant role with no experience required, paid training, free shift meals, and education benefits (like free GED and tuition options). Nice option if you’re starting out or need a flexible, growth-friendly job.
Assistant Manager – No Late Nights
- Employer: Clean Eatz Omaha
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour
- Type: Full-time (40–45 hrs/week)
Step into management with a structured 4–6 month training program and no late nights. Ideal for current shift leads or supervisors who want real leadership responsibility, clear promotion paths, and a health-focused concept.
Server – Izakaya Koji
- Employer: KOJI
- Location: Countryside Village, Omaha, NE
- Pay: $2.13 + tips (about $25–$40/hour)
- Type: Full-time or part-time (20–35 hrs/week)
Serve in a Japanese izakaya with a focus on thoughtful food, sake, and cocktails. Strong fit if you have serving experience and want higher tip potential, training, and growth in a tight-knit restaurant group.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Omaha spots are hiring and often promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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