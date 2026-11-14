Omaha’s leadership job market is busy right now—lots of chances to step into roles where you actually shape strategy, teams, and budgets. Here are several standout management openings worth a look this week.

Employer: JH Interior Design

JH Interior Design Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (listed as part-time but description says 40 hours/week )

Full-time (listed as part-time but description says ) Salary: TBD

This role leads both the JH Design Team and The Studio by JH retail operations—owning people leadership, SOPs, and performance. Great fit if you love process, accountability, and building a high-performing creative/retail team more than doing day-to-day design work.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Omaha, NE (based in a Midwest office; supports multi-state region)

(based in a Midwest office; supports multi-state region) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $153,000 – $275,100 + comprehensive benefits

Senior “seller-doer” role growing WSP’s aviation business across the Midwest while leading major airport planning/design/program management projects. Ideal for a seasoned aviation leader with 15+ years’ experience, FAA knowledge, and strong client-development skills.

Employer: Carp's Complete Exteriors

Location: Omaha Metro Area, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 per year

You’ll own production from sales handoff through final walkthrough on premium siding, windows, roofing, and more. Great if you know residential/exterior construction, like leading crews and subs, and want clear impact on schedule, quality, and job profitability.

Employer: Peerless Technologies Corporation

Location: Omaha, NE (USSTRATCOM)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

High-trust liaison role connecting NSWC Crane with USSTRATCOM on EMSO, C-UAS, and modeling & simulation efforts. Best for cleared DoD program leaders who can manage cost/schedule/performance and brief senior military/civilian leadership.

Employer: SERVPRO Team Toft

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year

Key Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k + match), profit sharing, company car, PTO, bonuses

Lead insurance reconstruction projects from Xactimate estimate through completion, managing subs, budgets, and customer communication. Great if you’re hands-on, love solving problems on the fly, and want strong benefits plus growth in restoration.

(Note: The nearly identical SERVPRO listing on LinkedIn is a duplicate of this role.)

Employer: Farm Family (Clearbrook Group Holdings Inc.)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $269,178 – $389,000

Own the Small Commercial P&L and build a scalable, market-leading franchise over several phases—diagnose the book, stand up a new operating model, then lead a dedicated organization. Perfect for an insurance executive who loves portfolio strategy, underwriting discipline, and building teams from the ground up.

Employer: HDR

Location: Omaha, NE (with travel to other offices/sites)

(with travel to other offices/sites) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support multi-discipline teams delivering high-performance data center projects, from planning through construction support. Good step for someone with ~5 years’ experience who wants to grow into full PM responsibilities in mission-critical facilities.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Omaha, NE (open to various US locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700 – $243,700 + potential annual incentive

Lead workstreams on Deloitte’s internal Finance Transformation program, designing operating models and digital finance solutions in a high-visibility role with the CFO and senior leaders. Great for someone with 7+ years in finance/strategy consulting who enjoys complex, cross-functional change.

Application note: Recruiting for this role ends November 21, 2026.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Location: Omaha, NE (On-site)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Full-time, salaried Salary: Not listed

Not listed Key Benefits: Medical/dental/vision in 30 days, unlimited PTO, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with 4% match, cellphone stipend, free laser hair removal for you and spouse/partner

Oversee cross-team IT programs, coordinating multiple projects, QA, and change management to keep tech rollouts on time and aligned with business goals. Nice fit if you have 5+ years of IT project/program management and like bringing order to complex, fast-moving work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Omaha employers are growing fast, and strong managers often get considered for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.