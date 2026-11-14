Omaha’s education scene is busy right now—from early childhood to adult learners and senior fitness. Here are several solid roles where you can teach, coach, and really see your impact.

Employer: The Goddard School

The Goddard School Location: 17660 Welch Plaza, Omaha, NE 68135

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Why it’s appealing: No nights or weekends, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, childcare discount, PTO, bonuses) and lots of training and tuition support. Great fit if you love working with little kids and want to grow into a lead role.

Employer: The Goddard School

The Goddard School Location: 17660 Welch Plaza, Omaha, NE 68135

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Why it’s appealing: Lead your own classroom using the Wonder of Learning® curriculum, with no nights/weekends and strong benefits (childcare discounts, 401(k) with match, health, PTO, bonuses, tuition reimbursement). Ideal if you have early childhood experience and want more responsibility and leadership.

Employer: Habitat for Humanity of Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Design and lead classes on homebuyer education and financial literacy for families working toward stable housing. This is purpose-driven work with a lot of community impact, plus chances to grow in adult education, data/reporting, and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: Cantor's Driving School

Location: Omaha, NE & Douglas County area

Omaha, NE & Douglas County area Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person, on the road)

(in-person, on the road) Pay: $30.00 per hour + $500 signing bonus for qualified certified instructors

+ for qualified certified instructors Why it’s appealing: Family-owned school with 50 years of experience, flexible schedule, and a company-provided take-home training vehicle (no personal car needed). Great if you enjoy teaching teens and adults and want steady hourly pay with room to add more hours.

Employer: Nebraska Methodist College / Methodist Health System

Primary Employer Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Teaching Location: CHI Health – Good Samaritan Hospital, 10 E. 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847

Type: Part-time (Adjunct)

Schedule: One day per week, 2 hours

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Why it’s appealing: Very light, predictable schedule teaching healthcare students in a lab setting—ideal side role for an RRT with ACLS/BLS and at least a BS degree who wants to stay active in education without a big time commitment.

Employer: Kev's Gym

Location: Omaha, NE (local senior communities, usually within 15–20 minutes of home)

Omaha, NE (local senior communities, usually within 15–20 minutes of home) Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $35–$60 per class (about $45–$60 per hour )

(about ) Why it’s appealing: Super flexible schedule, daytime classes, and meaningful work helping older adults with yoga, dance, exercise, or Tai Chi. Kev’s Gym handles the admin; you just show up, teach, and build a small, steady set of classes over time.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick resume update today could land you a new role this season.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.