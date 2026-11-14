Omaha’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local favorites. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, this week has some solid picks.

Employer: NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart)

NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart) Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.85 – $22.22/hour

Weekday, daytime hours putting furniture together and setting up displays on the sales floor. Good fit if you like hands-on work, can lift heavier items, and want strong benefits plus staff discounts.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line auto parts expert helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. Great if you know cars, like troubleshooting, and want a key-holder role with sales goals.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front counter role taking orders and payments in a busy sports bar setting. Good for people who enjoy a fast pace, talking with guests, and restaurant energy.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5141

Location: 16960 W Maple Rd, Omaha, NE 68116

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16 – $29/hour + incentives & possible premiums

Run registers, greet customers, and help with questions at the front end. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, discounts, and paid education programs.

Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (12–16 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Help home cooks find kitchen tools, support cooking events, and keep the store looking sharp. Nice seasonal option if you love cooking and want a retail discount.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Stationed at the CLUB booth, you’ll talk with shoppers about the store credit card, help with applications, and support existing members. Includes retail discounts and some part-time benefits.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Omaha, NE 68130

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour

Travel between local stores stocking shelves, setting displays, and uploading photos via an app. Good if you like working independently and staying on the move.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5361

Location: 12850 L St, Omaha, NE 68137

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $31/hour + incentives & possible premiums

Prepare deli and bakery items, stock cases, and serve customers at the counter. Strong pay range plus full Walmart benefits and paid education.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (overnights)

Pay: Not listed

Overnight role focused on stocking, price changes, and visual merchandising so daytime staff can focus on customers. Ideal if you prefer night shifts and behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Fiserv

Location: Omaha, NE (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, Weekdays

Pay: Not listed

Call center–style role handling cardholder fraud and dispute cases for debit, credit, and prepaid cards. Good match if you have 3+ years in financial services or fraud work and like detailed case investigation.

Employer: Clean Eatz Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $15 – $17/hour

Front-of-house role greeting guests, running the register, making smoothies, and explaining meal plans. No late nights, free shift meals, and room to grow into leadership or catering.

Employer: NP Dodge Management Company

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $17.50/hour + commissions

Tour apartments, handle applications, and support residents at a multifamily community. Offers move-in and renewal commissions, benefits, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Half Price Books Records Magazines

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find books, run the register, and shelve new arrivals in a busy used bookstore. Nice short-term gig if you love books and want an employee discount.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 10010 Regency Circle, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix of teller and banker work: open accounts, handle transactions, and reach out to customers about banking solutions. Includes Saturdays and comes with big-bank training and benefits.

Employer: Sedgwick

Location: Omaha, NE (Hybrid/Onsite options)

Type: Full-time, Entry-level program

Pay (local range): $25.65/hour

Structured training program to learn claims adjusting, with classroom-style training plus mentoring. Great entry into insurance/claims if you have customer service skills and want a long-term career path.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep shelves stocked, help unload trucks, and assist customers around the store. Good fit if you like staying active, don’t mind physical work, and enjoy a grocery store environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.