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🛒 Omaha Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings This Week
Omaha’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local favorites. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, this week has some solid picks.
Furniture Assembly & Display (Mon–Fri 7a–4p)
- Employer: NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart)
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.85 – $22.22/hour
Weekday, daytime hours putting furniture together and setting up displays on the sales floor. Good fit if you like hands-on work, can lift heavier items, and want strong benefits plus staff discounts.
Retail Parts Pro
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line auto parts expert helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. Great if you know cars, like troubleshooting, and want a key-holder role with sales goals.
Cashier
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front counter role taking orders and payments in a busy sports bar setting. Good for people who enjoy a fast pace, talking with guests, and restaurant energy.
Checkout Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5141
- Location: 16960 W Maple Rd, Omaha, NE 68116
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16 – $29/hour + incentives & possible premiums
Run registers, greet customers, and help with questions at the front end. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, discounts, and paid education programs.
Seasonal Sales Associate (Sur La Table)
- Employer: CSC Generation / Sur La Table
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal (12–16 hrs/week)
- Pay: Not listed
Help home cooks find kitchen tools, support cooking events, and keep the store looking sharp. Nice seasonal option if you love cooking and want a retail discount.
Seasonal CLUB Customer Service Outfitter
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: Not listed
Stationed at the CLUB booth, you’ll talk with shoppers about the store credit card, help with applications, and support existing members. Includes retail discounts and some part-time benefits.
Merchandising Specialist
- Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)
- Location: Omaha, NE 68130
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15/hour
Travel between local stores stocking shelves, setting displays, and uploading photos via an app. Good if you like working independently and staying on the move.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5361
- Location: 12850 L St, Omaha, NE 68137
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $31/hour + incentives & possible premiums
Prepare deli and bakery items, stock cases, and serve customers at the counter. Strong pay range plus full Walmart benefits and paid education.
Overnight Task Team
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time (overnights)
- Pay: Not listed
Overnight role focused on stocking, price changes, and visual merchandising so daytime staff can focus on customers. Ideal if you prefer night shifts and behind-the-scenes work.
Fraud & Dispute Specialist
- Employer: Fiserv
- Location: Omaha, NE (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time, Weekdays
- Pay: Not listed
Call center–style role handling cardholder fraud and dispute cases for debit, credit, and prepaid cards. Good match if you have 3+ years in financial services or fraud work and like detailed case investigation.
Customer Service Professional
- Employer: Clean Eatz Omaha
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15 – $17/hour
Front-of-house role greeting guests, running the register, making smoothies, and explaining meal plans. No late nights, free shift meals, and room to grow into leadership or catering.
Leasing Consultant
- Employer: NP Dodge Management Company
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.50 – $17.50/hour + commissions
Tour apartments, handle applications, and support residents at a multifamily community. Offers move-in and renewal commissions, benefits, and clear growth paths.
Limited-Duty Bookseller Temp
- Employer: Half Price Books Records Magazines
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time, Temporary
- Pay: Not listed
Help customers find books, run the register, and shelve new arrivals in a busy used bookstore. Nice short-term gig if you love books and want an employee discount.
Personal Banker – Regency
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: 10010 Regency Circle, Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Mix of teller and banker work: open accounts, handle transactions, and reach out to customers about banking solutions. Includes Saturdays and comes with big-bank training and benefits.
Claims Representative (IAP) – Claims Training Program
- Employer: Sedgwick
- Location: Omaha, NE (Hybrid/Onsite options)
- Type: Full-time, Entry-level program
- Pay (local range): $25.65/hour
Structured training program to learn claims adjusting, with classroom-style training plus mentoring. Great entry into insurance/claims if you have customer service skills and want a long-term career path.
Stocker
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Keep shelves stocked, help unload trucks, and assist customers around the store. Good fit if you like staying active, don’t mind physical work, and enjoy a grocery store environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.