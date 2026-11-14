Omaha’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading crews, working with your hands, or traveling for big projects. Here are several construction and skilled trades roles hiring around Omaha, NE.

Employer: Cerris Systems / Electric Company of Omaha (ECO)

Cerris Systems / Electric Company of Omaha (ECO) Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This office-based role focuses on reading plans, doing takeoffs, and building detailed cost estimates for electrical construction projects. Good fit if you have 2+ years estimating or related experience, strong MS Office skills, and want long-term growth with a 100% employee-owned company.

Employer: McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. Location: Omaha, NE (extensive travel across Central Region)

Omaha, NE (extensive travel across Central Region) Type: Full-time, site-based, traveling

Full-time, site-based, traveling Salary: $110,000 – $120,000 base (Colorado reference range)

Lead field operations for civil site utilities work, managing multiple crews, safety, and schedules on large projects. Best for someone with 7+ years of underground utilities/earthwork/grading leadership who’s comfortable traveling and running complex jobs.

Employer: KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing

KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing Location: Omaha, NE area

Omaha, NE area Type: Full-time, project-based

Full-time, project-based Pay: $55/hour, OT $82.50/hour, $140/day per diem, 6x10s (about 60 hrs/week)

Work on a large data center build doing conduit, cable tray, and power distribution installs in a mission-critical environment. Great for licensed journey-level electricians with commercial/industrial experience who want high hourly pay, steady overtime, and per diem.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Diagnose and repair domestic, Asian, and European vehicles, handling mechanical, electrical, and drivability issues with OEM procedures and advanced diagnostics. Ideal if you’re a strong all-around tech who likes solving tricky problems and working fairly independently.

Employer: DGR Painting Contractors

Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Pay: $19.00 – $27.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, retirement plan, PTO

Commercial painting role doing surface prep, spraying/rolling, color matching, and cleanup on new builds, tenant improvements, and remodels. Good match if you have painting experience, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want steady work with benefits.

Employer: DGR Painting Contractors

Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed) Benefits: Comprehensive benefits, PTO, retirement, health coverage

Senior field role where you run a crew, plan work, handle complex surface prep, and apply specialty coatings and epoxies on commercial projects. Best for painters with 6–12+ years commercial experience who are ready to lead and mentor others.

Employer: TelCom Construction, LLC

Location: Based in Omaha, NE (travel required)

Based in Omaha, NE (travel required) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $27.00 – $40.00/hour

Benefits: Weekly pay, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, disability, life, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, education reimbursement

Lead telecom construction crews, operate and maintain heavy equipment, and keep projects on schedule and safe. Great for folks with 3+ years related experience and prior foreman or heavy equipment background who don’t mind travel and outdoor work.

Employer: TelCom Construction, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21.00 – $28.00/hour

Benefits: Weekly pay, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, disability, life, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, education reimbursement

Entry-level friendly role on the underground telecom team doing loading, digging, installing cable, and basic equipment operation. Good starting point if you’re 18+, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want to learn the trade while earning solid pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers hire for multiple roles and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.