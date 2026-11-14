Omaha and Elkhorn have steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid options if you enjoy being on your feet and seeing the results of your work right away.

Employer: Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental Location: Omaha, NE (68137–6317)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour + uncapped bonuses, overtime eligible

Perks: Company vehicle and gas card, company iPhone, paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, paid holidays, advancement opportunities.

If you like working outdoors and being on the move, this route-based role has you solving pest issues for customers around Omaha, with strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: ServiceMaster Clean (IICRC listing)

ServiceMaster Clean (IICRC listing) Location: 114th & West Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4.5 hours/night after 5 PM , holidays required

Monday–Friday, , holidays required Pay: $15/hour

Perks: Free uniforms, paid training, flexible schedule.

Great fit if you want steady evening hours and like detailed cleaning work in offices and restrooms, with a well-known cleaning brand.

Employer: Dial Senior Living

Dial Senior Living Location: Elkhorn, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle repairs and upkeep in a senior living community—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, painting, and more—while building relationships with residents. Ideal for a handyman with at least one year of property maintenance experience.

Employer: Boys Town

Boys Town Location: West Hospital, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM

Pay: Not listed

Clean and disinfect hospital and campus areas (exam rooms, classrooms, restrooms, etc.) while following health and safety standards. Good for someone who wants stable evening hours and to support a mission-driven organization.

Employer: Marsden Central, LLC

Marsden Central, LLC Location: Elkhorn, NE

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday 5:15 PM–9:45 PM or 7:00 PM–11:30 PM

Monday–Friday or Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Jobs classified as essential, DailyPay access, training on floor machines.

You’ll clean and stock a clinic (exam rooms, lobby, restrooms, offices). Good option if you want consistent evening work and don’t mind a physical job with lots of movement.

Employer: Hyland Filter Service

Hyland Filter Service Location: Omaha, NE – on the road, multi-state

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,000–$1,300 per week

Perks: Company vehicle, paid travel expenses, paid training, medical & dental, PTO, retirement plan.

This is a travel-heavy role changing air filters and doing coil cleanings at commercial sites, often on rooftops. Great if you like being on the road, working outdoors, and staying active.

Employer: Schwalb Realty

Schwalb Realty Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week expected)

Pay: $25.30–$30.47/hour

Handle apartment repairs and upkeep—plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, and painting—while working directly with residents. Strong fit if you have solid mechanical skills and want higher hourly pay in residential maintenance.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.