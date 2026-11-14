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🔧 Omaha & Elkhorn Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Omaha and Elkhorn have steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid options if you enjoy being on your feet and seeing the results of your work right away.
Licensed Pest Control Technician
- Employer: Aptive Environmental
- Location: Omaha, NE (68137–6317)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour + uncapped bonuses, overtime eligible
- Perks: Company vehicle and gas card, company iPhone, paid training, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, paid holidays, advancement opportunities.
If you like working outdoors and being on the move, this route-based role has you solving pest issues for customers around Omaha, with strong benefits and bonus potential.
Janitor – 114th and West Dodge – Part Time
- Employer: ServiceMaster Clean (IICRC listing)
- Location: 114th & West Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4.5 hours/night after 5 PM, holidays required
- Pay: $15/hour
- Perks: Free uniforms, paid training, flexible schedule.
Great fit if you want steady evening hours and like detailed cleaning work in offices and restrooms, with a well-known cleaning brand.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Dial Senior Living
- Location: Elkhorn, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Handle repairs and upkeep in a senior living community—HVAC, plumbing, electrical, painting, and more—while building relationships with residents. Ideal for a handyman with at least one year of property maintenance experience.
Environmental Services Tech (Evenings)
- Employer: Boys Town
- Location: West Hospital, Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM
- Pay: Not listed
Clean and disinfect hospital and campus areas (exam rooms, classrooms, restrooms, etc.) while following health and safety standards. Good for someone who wants stable evening hours and to support a mission-driven organization.
Part-Time Evening Cleaner – Elkhorn, NE
- Employer: Marsden Central, LLC
- Location: Elkhorn, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday 5:15 PM–9:45 PM or 7:00 PM–11:30 PM
- Pay: Not listed
- Perks: Jobs classified as essential, DailyPay access, training on floor machines.
You’ll clean and stock a clinic (exam rooms, lobby, restrooms, offices). Good option if you want consistent evening work and don’t mind a physical job with lots of movement.
Service Technician (Air Filter Replacement)
- Employer: Hyland Filter Service
- Location: Omaha, NE – on the road, multi-state
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $1,000–$1,300 per week
- Perks: Company vehicle, paid travel expenses, paid training, medical & dental, PTO, retirement plan.
This is a travel-heavy role changing air filters and doing coil cleanings at commercial sites, often on rooftops. Great if you like being on the road, working outdoors, and staying active.
Apartment Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Schwalb Realty
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week expected)
- Pay: $25.30–$30.47/hour
Handle apartment repairs and upkeep—plumbing, electrical, HVAC, carpentry, and painting—while working directly with residents. Strong fit if you have solid mechanical skills and want higher hourly pay in residential maintenance.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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