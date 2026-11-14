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Omaha
🏗️ Omaha Engineering & Architecture Jobs with Multiple $80K+ Roles
13 days ago
Omaha’s engineering scene is busy right now—utilities, data centers, and manufacturers are all hiring. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there’s a mix of senior, mid, entry, and intern spots to check out.
Architecture Business Group Data Steward
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Omaha, NE (Architecture Business Group)
- Salary: $140,000–$160,000 (depends on experience/location)
- Type: Full-time
Lead how architecture data is defined and used across HDR—not an IT role, but a strategic leadership spot shaping standards, AI/analytics readiness, and project delivery. Ideal if you have 10+ years in A/E, deep data fluency, and want big influence across a global architecture practice.
Engineering Support Specialist – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Lozier Corporation
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed (includes $6,000/year 3rd-shift differential)
- Type: Full-time, onsite, Sunday–Thursday 10:00pm–6:30am
Hands-on support role across manufacturing, industrial, and product engineering—data analysis, documentation, troubleshooting, and process improvements. Good fit if you have 4–6+ years in drafting/design or manufacturing and like being on the production floor where changes happen fast.
Electrical Design Engineer
- Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.
- Location: Valley, NE facility (Omaha area)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, onsite
Design and troubleshoot embedded controls, communications, and power systems for tech-based products at a Fortune 1000 company. Great if you have 5+ years in electrical product development and want to work on real-world infrastructure and ag-tech with solid benefits.
Intern – Plant Engineering
- Employer: Metropolitan Utilities District
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Pay: $23.00/hour
- Type: Part-time internship, M–F 1st shift
Support plant engineering with drawings, data entry, field visits, and construction observations. Good for students in civil/mechanical engineering or construction management who want utility experience and CAD exposure.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer SME – Hyperscale Data Centers
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (Omaha eligible)
- Salary: $139,200–$232,600
- Type: Full-time, hybrid with 25–50% field travel
Senior PE-level role leading I&C strategy for hyperscale data centers—BAS, SCADA, EPMS, advanced controls, and reliability. Best for 15+ year controls pros who want to set standards, mentor teams, and work on global, mission-critical projects.
Distribution Engineer I – System Improvement
- Employer: Omaha Public Power District (OPPD)
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary range: $81,905–$102,381 (Grade S3)
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level system improvement role designing basic distribution upgrades—poles, conductors, new circuits, and early undergrounding work. Good step if you’re early in your power career and want field + office mix at a major public utility.
Senior Distribution Engineer – System Improvement
- Employer: OPPD
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary range: $109,942–$137,428 (Grade S6)
- Type: Full-time
Lead big reliability and capacity projects—new circuits, major rebuilds, underground conversions—and set direction for system growth. Designed for seasoned PEs who want to own QA/QC, mentor engineers, and guide long-term distribution strategy.
Distribution Engineer II – System Improvement
- Employer: OPPD
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary range: $90,759–$113,449 (Grade S4)
- Type: Full-time
Mid-level role managing multiple system improvement projects—new circuits, overhead-to-underground conversions, and switchgear installs. Great if you have 2+ years in distribution and want more ownership of design and analysis.
Distribution Engineer I – Customer Projects
- Employer: OPPD
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary range: $81,905–$102,381 (Grade S3)
- Type: Full-time, non-shift
Entry-level distribution engineer focused on customer-driven additions and modifications—design, estimates, and permitting. Good fit for new grads with an engineering degree who want to build toward EIT/PE while working directly with customers.
Distribution Engineer III – System Improvement
- Employer: OPPD
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary range: $98,877–$123,596 (Grade S5)
- Type: Full-time
Advanced engineer role leading medium-to-large distribution projects and overseeing external designers. Ideal if you have 5+ years in utility distribution and want to mentor others and approve designs.
Distribution Engineer II – Customer Projects
- Employer: OPPD
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary range: $90,759–$113,449 (Grade S4)
- Type: Full-time, non-shift
Intermediate distribution engineer handling customer upgrades and system modifications from design through permitting. Good next step if you have ~2+ years’ experience and want more responsibility while working toward licensure.
Facility Engineer Intern – Data Center
- Employer: Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation (Scott Data Center)
- Location: Omaha, NE (onsite at 6825 Pine St)
- Compensation: Paid internship (rate TBD)
- Type: Full-time summer internship (10–12 weeks; part-time possible)
Hands-on data center facilities internship—support inspections, maintenance, and troubleshooting for power, cooling, and building systems. Great for students interested in critical facilities, HVAC, or MEP systems.
Senior Civil Project Manager – Municipal
- Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary range: $145,600–$208,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead municipal roadway, highway, park, and drainage projects while growing the Omaha practice. Strong match for a Nebraska (or soon-to-be) PE with 8+ years in municipal design and a taste for client-facing work and business development.
Mechanical Engineering Technician
- Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, up to 25% travel
Hands-on role building and testing prototype hardware and irrigation systems, working with 120–480 VAC, hydraulics, and heavy equipment. Good for tech-minded candidates who like lab + field work and light fabrication.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire across multiple levels and keep strong candidates in mind.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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