Omaha’s engineering scene is busy right now—utilities, data centers, and manufacturers are all hiring. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there’s a mix of senior, mid, entry, and intern spots to check out.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Omaha, NE (Architecture Business Group)

(Architecture Business Group) Salary: $140,000–$160,000 (depends on experience/location)

(depends on experience/location) Type: Full-time

Lead how architecture data is defined and used across HDR—not an IT role, but a strategic leadership spot shaping standards, AI/analytics readiness, and project delivery. Ideal if you have 10+ years in A/E, deep data fluency, and want big influence across a global architecture practice.

Employer: Lozier Corporation

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed (includes $6,000/year 3rd-shift differential )

Not listed (includes ) Type: Full-time, onsite, Sunday–Thursday 10:00pm–6:30am

Hands-on support role across manufacturing, industrial, and product engineering—data analysis, documentation, troubleshooting, and process improvements. Good fit if you have 4–6+ years in drafting/design or manufacturing and like being on the production floor where changes happen fast.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: Valley, NE facility (Omaha area)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, onsite

Design and troubleshoot embedded controls, communications, and power systems for tech-based products at a Fortune 1000 company. Great if you have 5+ years in electrical product development and want to work on real-world infrastructure and ag-tech with solid benefits.

Employer: Metropolitan Utilities District

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: $23.00/hour

Type: Part-time internship, M–F 1st shift

Support plant engineering with drawings, data entry, field visits, and construction observations. Good for students in civil/mechanical engineering or construction management who want utility experience and CAD exposure.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (Omaha eligible)

Salary: $139,200–$232,600

Type: Full-time, hybrid with 25–50% field travel

Senior PE-level role leading I&C strategy for hyperscale data centers—BAS, SCADA, EPMS, advanced controls, and reliability. Best for 15+ year controls pros who want to set standards, mentor teams, and work on global, mission-critical projects.

Employer: Omaha Public Power District (OPPD)

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary range: $81,905–$102,381 (Grade S3)

(Grade S3) Type: Full-time

Entry-level system improvement role designing basic distribution upgrades—poles, conductors, new circuits, and early undergrounding work. Good step if you’re early in your power career and want field + office mix at a major public utility.

Employer: OPPD

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary range: $109,942–$137,428 (Grade S6)

(Grade S6) Type: Full-time

Lead big reliability and capacity projects—new circuits, major rebuilds, underground conversions—and set direction for system growth. Designed for seasoned PEs who want to own QA/QC, mentor engineers, and guide long-term distribution strategy.

Employer: OPPD

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary range: $90,759–$113,449 (Grade S4)

(Grade S4) Type: Full-time

Mid-level role managing multiple system improvement projects—new circuits, overhead-to-underground conversions, and switchgear installs. Great if you have 2+ years in distribution and want more ownership of design and analysis.

Employer: OPPD

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary range: $81,905–$102,381 (Grade S3)

(Grade S3) Type: Full-time, non-shift

Entry-level distribution engineer focused on customer-driven additions and modifications—design, estimates, and permitting. Good fit for new grads with an engineering degree who want to build toward EIT/PE while working directly with customers.

Employer: OPPD

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary range: $98,877–$123,596 (Grade S5)

(Grade S5) Type: Full-time

Advanced engineer role leading medium-to-large distribution projects and overseeing external designers. Ideal if you have 5+ years in utility distribution and want to mentor others and approve designs.

Employer: OPPD

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary range: $90,759–$113,449 (Grade S4)

(Grade S4) Type: Full-time, non-shift

Intermediate distribution engineer handling customer upgrades and system modifications from design through permitting. Good next step if you have ~2+ years’ experience and want more responsibility while working toward licensure.

Employer: Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation (Scott Data Center)

Location: Omaha, NE (onsite at 6825 Pine St)

Compensation: Paid internship (rate TBD)

Type: Full-time summer internship (10–12 weeks; part-time possible)

Hands-on data center facilities internship—support inspections, maintenance, and troubleshooting for power, cooling, and building systems. Great for students interested in critical facilities, HVAC, or MEP systems.

Employer: Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers and Architects

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary range: $145,600–$208,000

Type: Full-time

Lead municipal roadway, highway, park, and drainage projects while growing the Omaha practice. Strong match for a Nebraska (or soon-to-be) PE with 8+ years in municipal design and a taste for client-facing work and business development.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, up to 25% travel

Hands-on role building and testing prototype hardware and irrigation systems, working with 120–480 VAC, hydraulics, and heavy equipment. Good for tech-minded candidates who like lab + field work and light fabrication.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire across multiple levels and keep strong candidates in mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.