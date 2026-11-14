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Omaha
📋 Omaha admin & clerical jobs with multiple front desk roles
13 days ago
Omaha has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people all day. Here are a few admin and clerical roles worth a look this week.
Office Receptionist / Client Experience Manager
- Employer: Carp's Complete Exteriors
- Location: Omaha, NE (in person)
- Salary: $45,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: Health insurance, 2 weeks paid vacation
This role is all about being the warm first contact for homeowners—answering calls, scheduling visits, and keeping projects organized from start to finish. Great fit if you’ve done medical/dental front desk or any job with phones, calendars, and detailed records.
Front Desk Receptionist
- Employer: Omaha Health Therapy Center, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE (8031 West Center Rd #300, in person)
- Salary: $19.00 – $23.00/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm
- Perks: 401(k), flexible schedule, employee discounts on services
You’ll greet patients, manage appointments, handle payments, and keep the front office running smoothly in a busy integrative health clinic. They’ll train the right person, so this is a nice step if you like people and want steady weekday hours.
Claims Clerk
- Employer: U-Haul / Repwest Insurance Company
- Location: Omaha, NE (fully onsite)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, wellness programs, and more
This is an admin role in the claims department—ordering reports, sending letters, answering phones, issuing checks, and supporting adjusters. Good for detail-oriented folks who are comfortable with Microsoft Office and want strong benefits and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and employers often train the right attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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