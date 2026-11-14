Omaha has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people all day. Here are a few admin and clerical roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Carp's Complete Exteriors

Carp's Complete Exteriors Location: Omaha, NE (in person)

Omaha, NE (in person) Salary: $45,000/year

Type: Full-time

Full-time Perks: Health insurance, 2 weeks paid vacation

This role is all about being the warm first contact for homeowners—answering calls, scheduling visits, and keeping projects organized from start to finish. Great fit if you’ve done medical/dental front desk or any job with phones, calendars, and detailed records.

Employer: Omaha Health Therapy Center, LLC

Omaha Health Therapy Center, LLC Location: Omaha, NE (8031 West Center Rd #300, in person)

Omaha, NE (8031 West Center Rd #300, in person) Salary: $19.00 – $23.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm Perks: 401(k), flexible schedule, employee discounts on services

You’ll greet patients, manage appointments, handle payments, and keep the front office running smoothly in a busy integrative health clinic. They’ll train the right person, so this is a nice step if you like people and want steady weekday hours.

Employer: U-Haul / Repwest Insurance Company

U-Haul / Repwest Insurance Company Location: Omaha, NE (fully onsite)

Omaha, NE (fully onsite) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESOP, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, wellness programs, and more

This is an admin role in the claims department—ordering reports, sending letters, answering phones, issuing checks, and supporting adjusters. Good for detail-oriented folks who are comfortable with Microsoft Office and want strong benefits and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and employers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.