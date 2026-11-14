Omaha has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. From bouncy puppies to sweet adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: 9-week-old baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Shelter: Haven Animal Rescue Nebraska

About Lottie: This tiny girl is described as sweet, silly, curious, and full of love. She’s playful and affectionate, always ready for fun, and loves to turn even a rainy day into a “splash party.” Lottie lives with other dogs in her foster home and enjoys their company.

Lottie is a young puppy, so her new family should be ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience as she grows.

👉 Meet Lottie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: 9-week-old baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Shelter: Haven Animal Rescue Nebraska

About Clark: Clark is a cheerful little pup with lots of holiday-style joy to share. He’s friendly, loving, and already showing how smart he is by keeping his crate clean and catching on to new things quickly.

He’ll do best with a family ready to keep his brain and body busy with training, games, and play.

👉 Meet Clark Griswold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: “Nosy Rosie”

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Shelter: Haven Animal Rescue Nebraska

About Rosemary: Rosemary has a big personality and loves to be involved in everything her people do. She’s bold, curious, and very people-focused, earning her nickname because she likes to “inspect” all the action around the house.

She’ll be a fun match for someone who enjoys an active, engaged puppy who wants to be part of every moment.

👉 Meet Rosemary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Shelter: Haven Animal Rescue Nebraska

About Dax: Good with cats, dogs, and kids, Dax is a curious little guy who’s still building his confidence. He loves to stay busy and join his family on adventures, then settle in for snuggles afterward. He’s doing great with potty training and rarely has accidents when taken out on a good schedule.

Dax sounds like a wonderful fit for an active home that enjoys both play and cuddle time.

👉 Meet Dax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

About Reggie: Reggie is available on a first come, first served basis. He is required to meet all dogs in the household and is recommended not to go home with any male dogs.

To meet Reggie, visit the shelter during adoption hours and fill out an adoption survey. An adoption coordinator will guide you through the process.

👉 Meet REGGIE on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption Fee: $475

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

About Nestle: Nestle is a chocolate Lab puppy available on a first come, first served basis. She is required to meet all dogs in the home before adoption is finalized.

Stop by the shelter during adoption hours, complete a survey, and an adoption coordinator will introduce you to Nestle.

👉 Meet NESTLE on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Adoption Fee: $475

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

About Tilly: Tilly is a young Lab mix puppy available on a first come, first served basis.

To meet her, head to the shelter during adoption hours, fill out an adoption survey, and an adoption coordinator will walk you through the next steps.

👉 Meet TILLY on adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

About Rico: Rico is an adult English Bulldog available on a first come, first served basis. He is recommended to be the only dog in the home and is required to meet all dogs if there are any potential canine housemates.

Visit the shelter during adoption hours, complete a survey, and an adoption coordinator will introduce you to Rico.

👉 Meet RICO on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

About Pickles: Pickles is a young pittie mix available on a first come, first served basis.

To meet her, stop by the shelter during adoption hours, fill out an adoption survey, and an adoption coordinator will guide you through the process.

👉 Meet PICKLES on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Pomeranian mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with white

Adoption Fee: $475

Shelter: Nebraska Humane Society

Phone: (402) 996-8113

About Lyra: Lyra is a fluffy, unique Husky/Pomeranian mix puppy available on a first come, first served basis.

Come to the shelter during adoption hours, complete a survey, and an adoption coordinator will help you meet Lyra and talk through adoption.

👉 Meet LYRA on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Haven Animal Rescue Nebraska and the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha. Share this list with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.