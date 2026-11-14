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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Omaha Neighborhoods
Omaha neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home goods to outdoor gear. Take a look below and see if something fits your needs.
Igloo Cooler
Item: Large Igloo cooler
Condition: Good condition
Location: Oakdale, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
A roomy cooler that’s great for picnics, road trips, or backyard gatherings. The post notes it’s in good shape and ready for a new home.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free scrap metal
Item: Scrap metal
Condition: Not specified (offered for scrap)
Location: Saddlebrook, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Offered FREE for scrap metal. Good if you collect metal for recycling or have a project that needs metal pieces.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Crocs Size 1
Item: Black Crocs, Size 1
Condition: Not stated, but from a smoke free home
Location: Walnut Grove, Omaha, NE
Pickup: Porch pick up
Source: nextdoor.com
Youth-sized black Crocs, size 1. Easy porch pickup makes this a quick grab for a growing kid.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Cabinet Frame
Item: Sturdy wooden cabinet frame with two shelves
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: Arbor Ridge I, Elkhorn, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple wooden cabinet frame with two shelves. Could work for storage in a garage, basement, or craft room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Leather recliner, file cabinet, computer table, all free.
Items:
- Metal outdoor chaise lounge with wheels
- Leather recliner
- File cabinet
- Computer table
Condition: Chaise lounge described as sturdy; other items not specified
Location: Cedar Ridge & Hollow, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
A nice mix of free furniture, including a sturdy metal chaise lounge with wheels that’s great for outdoor relaxing, plus indoor pieces like a recliner, file cabinet, and computer table.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Coasters
Item: Heavy cardboard coasters
Condition: Not specified
Location: Center City, Omaha, NE
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of heavy cardboard coasters to help protect your tables and counters.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Omaha tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.