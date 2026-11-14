Omaha neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home goods to outdoor gear. Take a look below and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Large Igloo cooler

Condition: Good condition

Location: Oakdale, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

A roomy cooler that’s great for picnics, road trips, or backyard gatherings. The post notes it’s in good shape and ready for a new home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Scrap metal

Condition: Not specified (offered for scrap)

Location: Saddlebrook, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Offered FREE for scrap metal. Good if you collect metal for recycling or have a project that needs metal pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black Crocs, Size 1

Condition: Not stated, but from a smoke free home

Location: Walnut Grove, Omaha, NE

Pickup: Porch pick up

Source: nextdoor.com

Youth-sized black Crocs, size 1. Easy porch pickup makes this a quick grab for a growing kid.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sturdy wooden cabinet frame with two shelves

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: Arbor Ridge I, Elkhorn, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple wooden cabinet frame with two shelves. Could work for storage in a garage, basement, or craft room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Metal outdoor chaise lounge with wheels

Leather recliner

File cabinet

Computer table

Condition: Chaise lounge described as sturdy; other items not specified

Location: Cedar Ridge & Hollow, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

A nice mix of free furniture, including a sturdy metal chaise lounge with wheels that’s great for outdoor relaxing, plus indoor pieces like a recliner, file cabinet, and computer table.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Heavy cardboard coasters

Condition: Not specified

Location: Center City, Omaha, NE

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of heavy cardboard coasters to help protect your tables and counters.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Omaha tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.