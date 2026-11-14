Omaha has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. From tiny goofballs to calm cuddle bugs, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Fawn tabby

Tan/Fawn tabby Adoption fee: $5

Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Omaha, NE)

Personality: Shy at first, but warms up when you let him come to you. Described as a sweet 11 lb “fluff ball,” low-maintenance, cuddly, and not much of a jumper. He likes to flop over when you pet him.

Shy at first, but warms up when you let him come to you. Described as a sweet 11 lb “fluff ball,” low-maintenance, cuddly, and not much of a jumper. He likes to flop over when you pet him. Notes: He is part of a bonded pair with Piggy and is being adopted out together with her.

👉 Meet Kermit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Adoption fee: $5

Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Omaha, NE)

Personality: Silly, fun, very cuddly, and outgoing with new people. Loves to sleep near you, sometimes under the blankets. Enjoys string toys and climbing her cat tree (which can go with her). Likes being picked up and held.

Silly, fun, very cuddly, and outgoing with new people. Loves to sleep near you, sometimes under the blankets. Enjoys string toys and climbing her cat tree (which can go with her). Likes being picked up and held. Notes: Bonded with Kermit and must be adopted together with him.

👉 Meet Piggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter Kittens & Cats at Nebraska Humane Society

All of the cats below are at Nebraska Humane Society (Phone: (402) 996-8113) and are listed as first come, first served. To meet them, visit during adoption hours, fill out a survey, and an adoption coordinator will guide you through the process.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet HIGHLAND COW on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet ONE HUNDRED on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet SPOT on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet ROLLO on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Special note: Must be the only cat in the home.

👉 Meet KIT D FLUFFY on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet MAGGIE MOO on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $75

👉 Meet ANNE on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet FLUFFY on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet BUTTERBALL on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet LUNA on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver tabby Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet DALLAS COWBOYS on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver tabby Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet NOVA on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet CARDINALS on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $75

👉 Meet BENGALS on adoptapet

Kittens & Cats with Stray to Spay

These next sweethearts are with Stray to Spay in Omaha.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange and white

Orange and white Adoption fee: $175

Personality: Bold, fearless, playful, loves to wrestle with siblings. Enjoys back scratches and treats like churu.

👉 Meet Stretch Armstrong and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Color: Mostly black tortie mix

Mostly black tortie mix Adoption fee: $175

Personality: Small but speedy, very playful, full of kitten energy. Loves feather wands, crinkle balls, and string toys.

👉 Meet Micro Machine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Personality: Sleek black beauty with an ear tip from her time as a cared-for community cat. Loving, purry, and especially happy at meal times.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Color: Mostly orange with white

Mostly orange with white Adoption fee: $175

Personality: Goofy, playful orange-and-white kitten who loves to tumble, chase toys, and play in cardboard boxes.

👉 Meet Tonka Truck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Omaha area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider meeting one of these wonderful pets. Share this list with friends and neighbors so these cats can find loving homes as soon as possible.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.