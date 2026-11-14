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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Omaha
Omaha has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. From tiny goofballs to calm cuddle bugs, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.
Kermit
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Fawn tabby
- Adoption fee: $5
- Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Omaha, NE)
- Personality: Shy at first, but warms up when you let him come to you. Described as a sweet 11 lb “fluff ball,” low-maintenance, cuddly, and not much of a jumper. He likes to flop over when you pet him.
- Notes: He is part of a bonded pair with Piggy and is being adopted out together with her.
👉 Meet Kermit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Piggy
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red tabby
- Adoption fee: $5
- Shelter: For Adoption By Private Owner (Omaha, NE)
- Personality: Silly, fun, very cuddly, and outgoing with new people. Loves to sleep near you, sometimes under the blankets. Enjoys string toys and climbing her cat tree (which can go with her). Likes being picked up and held.
- Notes: Bonded with Kermit and must be adopted together with him.
👉 Meet Piggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shelter Kittens & Cats at Nebraska Humane Society
All of the cats below are at Nebraska Humane Society (Phone: (402) 996-8113) and are listed as first come, first served. To meet them, visit during adoption hours, fill out a survey, and an adoption coordinator will guide you through the process.
HIGHLAND COW
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet HIGHLAND COW on adoptapet
ONE HUNDRED
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet ONE HUNDRED on adoptapet
SPOT
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
ROLLO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $150
KIT D FLUFFY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Special note: Must be the only cat in the home.
👉 Meet KIT D FLUFFY on adoptapet
MAGGIE MOO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet MAGGIE MOO on adoptapet
ANNE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $75
FLUFFY
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
BUTTERBALL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet BUTTERBALL on adoptapet
LUNA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
DALLAS COWBOYS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet DALLAS COWBOYS on adoptapet
NOVA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
CARDINALS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
BENGALS
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $75
Kittens & Cats with Stray to Spay
These next sweethearts are with Stray to Spay in Omaha.
Stretch Armstrong
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange and white
- Adoption fee: $175
- Personality: Bold, fearless, playful, loves to wrestle with siblings. Enjoys back scratches and treats like churu.
👉 Meet Stretch Armstrong and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Micro Machine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Color: Mostly black tortie mix
- Adoption fee: $175
- Personality: Small but speedy, very playful, full of kitten energy. Loves feather wands, crinkle balls, and string toys.
👉 Meet Micro Machine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Personality: Sleek black beauty with an ear tip from her time as a cared-for community cat. Loving, purry, and especially happy at meal times.
👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tonka Truck
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Color: Mostly orange with white
- Adoption fee: $175
- Personality: Goofy, playful orange-and-white kitten who loves to tumble, chase toys, and play in cardboard boxes.
👉 Meet Tonka Truck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Omaha area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider meeting one of these wonderful pets. Share this list with friends and neighbors so these cats can find loving homes as soon as possible.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.