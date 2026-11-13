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🧑💼 Omaha HR Jobs: Multiple Roles from Entry-Level to $229K
Omaha’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings from hands-on plant support to high-level consulting. If you’re in people operations or HR tech, there’s something here worth a look.
People Operations Specialist
- Employer: Children’s Nebraska
- Location: Omaha, NE (pediatric healthcare center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a growing children’s hospital with recruiting, onboarding, benefits, I-9s, and HR compliance. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of HR experience, like helping employees one-on-one, and want healthcare experience in a mission-driven setting.
HR Advisor - Omaha Plant
- Employer: Tyson Foods
- Location: Omaha, NE (onsite at plant, 1st or 2nd shift)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first point of contact for HR questions and data changes for plant team members. This role is heavy on HR data entry, case support, and inbox management, and suits someone with 2+ years of customer support/data entry, strong Excel skills, and comfort in a fast-paced, manufacturing setting.
Senior Consultant – Oracle HCM Cloud Time & Attendance
- Employer: Deloitte (Government & Public Services)
- Location: Omaha, NE (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 + potential annual incentive
- Application timeline: Recruiting through 1/31/2027
Lead large-scale Oracle HCM Cloud Time & Labor and Absence implementations for public sector clients. Ideal if you have 5+ years Oracle HCM Cloud, have led full lifecycle implementations, and want to work on complex HR tech projects with travel and high earning potential.
If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related HR roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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