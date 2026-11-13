Omaha’s creative scene is busy right now—good mix of stable full-time roles and flexible part-time work. If you’re into writing, content, or social media, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Metropolitan Utilities District

Metropolitan Utilities District Location: Omaha, NE (office with possible hybrid work)

(office with possible hybrid work) Salary: $75,835 – $94,188

Type: Full-time, M–F, 1st shift

Deadline: Posted 11/13–11/23/2026

Support corporate communications, marketing, and community engagement for the local utilities district. You’ll create content for social, web, and ads, help with events, sponsorships, and volunteer programs, and manage branded promo items—great fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want solid pay plus public-sector stability.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Omaha, NE (global, remote-friendly team context)

(global, remote-friendly team context) Salary: $66,200 – $135,800

Type: Full-time

Application timeline: Recruiting through 12/31/2026

Edit and shape high-level business research and thought leadership for C-suite readers. You’ll work with researchers, designers, and video teams on articles, reports, infographics, and videos, using strong business journalism, editing, and storytelling skills—ideal if you love deep research, clean copy, and big-picture strategy.

Employer: Luli Creative House

Location: Omaha, NE (in-person only)

Salary: $20/hour

Type: Part-time (15–20 hours/week, 3 days between 9am–3pm)

Hands-on role with a small, community-focused creative business. You’ll make short-form content, track trends, manage a content calendar, and sometimes help with event setup/teardown—great if you want flexible daytime hours and love being on-site with a tight-knit team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open faster when you’re already in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.