Omaha’s keeping the lights on and the gas flowing — and a few solid employers are hiring people who like hands-on, outdoor work with real responsibility.

Below are 2 unique utilities & infrastructure openings in Omaha, NE right now.

Employer: Pauley Construction, LLC

Pauley Construction, LLC Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $92,000/year (DOE)

Lead 2–4 underground telecom construction crews focused on safety, quality, and hitting production goals. You’ll run tailgate and safety meetings, handle pre-construction planning, work with city inspectors and customers, and manage staffing, training, and equipment needs. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, holidays, full insurance, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Plum Gas Solutions

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role working with natural gas processing and pressure regulation equipment in the field. You’ll do preventive maintenance, troubleshoot issues, support customers on-site and remotely, and travel up to 25% (including possible trips to Canada for training). Good fit if you have gas equipment or field tech experience and don’t mind working outdoors in all kinds of weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway — interviews move fast in this space, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.