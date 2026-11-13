Omaha’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level bookkeeping to executive leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Builders Supply Co., Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work for the Midwest’s largest employee-owned lumberyard, handling invoicing, payments, and collections. Good fit if you like detail work, talking with customers, and want solid benefits plus an Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

Employer: Valmont Industries, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior finance leader role at a Fortune 1000 company, owning strategy and FP&A for Valmont’s global agriculture segment. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in international manufacturing finance who wants to influence global decisions and is open to up to 30% travel.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a tax & advisory firm)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000 per year

Hands-on tax role preparing and reviewing returns, doing tax research, and advising on planning. Great if you have 2+ years of tax experience, like complex income tax work, and want room to grow in a modern, tech-forward firm.

Employer: NPAworldwide (recruiting for an industry employer)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Listed as Internship (described as a permanent Tax Manager role)

Salary: $103,000 – $140,000 per year

Industry Tax Manager role with a predictable 40-hour schedule most weeks and a quarterly provision cycle instead of a long busy season. Best for someone with 4+ years of corporate tax (ASC 740, multi-state, consolidated) who wants broader ownership across tax and accounting.

Employer: Lee Neville Tax, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE (fully remote)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.50 – $35.00 per hour

Flexible, remote role supporting small business clients in QuickBooks Online, 15–30 hours per week. Great if you already know bookkeeping and reconciliations and want steady part-time work with a retirement match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more detail on what they’re looking for and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.