Omaha’s education scene is busy right now—from early childhood centers to colleges and corporate training teams, there’s a lot hiring across the city.

Here are several solid options if you like teaching, coaching, or helping people learn.

Employer: La Petite Academy

La Petite Academy Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This lead role lets you run your own classroom with no nights or weekends, at a center that offers at least 50% childcare discount, benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of training and tuition support.

Employer: Werner Enterprises / Roadmaster Drivers School

Werner Enterprises / Roadmaster Drivers School Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.50/hr, up to ~$65,455/year with overtime + $5,000 hiring bonus

Teach new truck drivers Monday–Friday, home every night, with strong health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and paid vacation/sick time.

Employer: FlightSafety International

FlightSafety International Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

High-level aviation training role delivering ground and simulator instruction; ideal if you have an ATP and PIC type rating and want to train professional pilots using advanced simulators.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,400–$133,900/year

Design and run adult learning programs for Deloitte’s government/public services teams, blending project management, instructional design, and stakeholder work; recruiting runs through Nov 16, 2026.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want after-school hours, a free YMCA membership, big retirement contribution (12% after eligible), and flexible work while leading enrichment for elementary kids.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the Belvedere role but at Indian Hill Elementary, with flexible hours, youth programming, and the same YMCA perks and training.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support multiple early learning classrooms as a floater, helping with curriculum, supervision, and parent communication—good entry point into early childhood with YMCA training.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own early learning classroom with full benefits, free family Y membership, strong 12% employer-paid retirement, childcare discounts, and paid leave.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with middle schoolers after school, leading activities and mentoring teens, with flexible hours and a free Y membership.

Employer: Nebraska Methodist College / Methodist Health System

Location: Methodist Hospital, Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach respiratory care students on-site in clinicals Mondays and Wednesdays (6:30am–4:30pm), combining hands-on patient care with mentoring.

Employer: Nebraska Methodist College / Methodist Health System

Location: Omaha, NE (online role)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach an asynchronous upper-level online course (Jan 18–May 7, 2027) on professional communication for healthcare students; requires at least a master’s in communication or related field.

Employer: Educare of Omaha, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $18.69/hour

Work alongside a Lead Teacher in high-quality early childhood classrooms (ages 0–5) with big PTO (winter & spring breaks), strong benefits, smaller class sizes, and tuition help.

Employer: Educare of Omaha, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $16.49/hour

Entry-level classroom support role (HS diploma required) with paid breaks, benefits, and the chance to earn your CDA at no cost while working.

Employer: Educare of Omaha, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Temporary full-time or part-time (8–40 hrs/week)

Salary: $20/hour

Flexible sub roles (on-call or vacancy coverage) in Educare classrooms—great if you want control over your schedule but still like consistent, high-quality early childhood work.

Employer: Educare of Omaha, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $24.74/hour

Lead an Early Head Start classroom with small ratios, strong support staff, generous PTO (including winter & spring breaks), and tuition help toward your CDA if needed.

Employer: North End Teleservices, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like coaching adults: you’ll run refreshers, remediation, nesting support, and manage LMS records and training logistics for contact center agents.

Employer: North End Teleservices, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead new-hire and cross-training classes, assess learner readiness, and hand off to operations—great for experienced facilitators who enjoy interactive adult learning.

Employer: North End Teleservices, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the design side of training—build curricula, job aids, assessments, and eLearning for multiple programs, and run train-the-trainer sessions.

Employer: Rapport International

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time, independent contractor (PRN/as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Use your Tigrinya and English skills to interpret in person for local clients, mainly weekdays 7am–5pm, with flexible, as-needed hours.

Employer: The Goddard School (17660 Welch Plaza)

The Goddard School (17660 Welch Plaza) Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; exact amount not listed

Lead a preschool classroom using the Wonder of Learning® curriculum with no nights or weekends, childcare discounts, bonuses, 401(k) with match, and strong health benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, open the listing, skim the requirements, and send a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.