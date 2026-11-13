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Omaha
🎓 Omaha Education & Training Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Omaha’s education scene is busy right now—from early childhood centers to colleges and corporate training teams, there’s a lot hiring across the city.
Here are several solid options if you like teaching, coaching, or helping people learn.
Lead Child Care Teacher – La Petite Academy (S. 138th St)
- Employer: La Petite Academy
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This lead role lets you run your own classroom with no nights or weekends, at a center that offers at least 50% childcare discount, benefits, 401(k) match, and lots of training and tuition support.
CDL Class A Instructor – $5,000 Hiring Bonus
- Employer: Werner Enterprises / Roadmaster Drivers School
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.50/hr, up to ~$65,455/year with overtime + $5,000 hiring bonus
Teach new truck drivers Monday–Friday, home every night, with strong health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and paid vacation/sick time.
Flight Instructor CMH
- Employer: FlightSafety International
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
High-level aviation training role delivering ground and simulator instruction; ideal if you have an ATP and PIC type rating and want to train professional pilots using advanced simulators.
Specialist Lead, GPS Talent Development
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,400–$133,900/year
Design and run adult learning programs for Deloitte’s government/public services teams, blending project management, instructional design, and stakeholder work; recruiting runs through Nov 16, 2026.
After School Teacher/Facilitator – Belvedere Elementary
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Omaha
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you want after-school hours, a free YMCA membership, big retirement contribution (12% after eligible), and flexible work while leading enrichment for elementary kids.
After School Teacher/Facilitator – Indian Hill Elementary
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Omaha
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar to the Belvedere role but at Indian Hill Elementary, with flexible hours, youth programming, and the same YMCA perks and training.
YMCA Early Learning Center Teacher Assistant – Floater
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Omaha
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support multiple early learning classrooms as a floater, helping with curriculum, supervision, and parent communication—good entry point into early childhood with YMCA training.
YMCA Early Learning Teacher – FT/Benefitted
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Omaha
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead your own early learning classroom with full benefits, free family Y membership, strong 12% employer-paid retirement, childcare discounts, and paid leave.
McMillan Middle School – YMCA Youth Leader (Teen)
- Employer: YMCA of Greater Omaha
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work directly with middle schoolers after school, leading activities and mentoring teens, with flexible hours and a free Y membership.
Adjunct Faculty – Respiratory Care Clinical Instructor
- Employer: Nebraska Methodist College / Methodist Health System
- Location: Methodist Hospital, Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach respiratory care students on-site in clinicals Mondays and Wednesdays (6:30am–4:30pm), combining hands-on patient care with mentoring.
Online Faculty – Professional Communications (Spring 2027)
- Employer: Nebraska Methodist College / Methodist Health System
- Location: Omaha, NE (online role)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach an asynchronous upper-level online course (Jan 18–May 7, 2027) on professional communication for healthcare students; requires at least a master’s in communication or related field.
Associate Teacher (Early Childhood Education)
- Employer: Educare of Omaha, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $18.69/hour
Work alongside a Lead Teacher in high-quality early childhood classrooms (ages 0–5) with big PTO (winter & spring breaks), strong benefits, smaller class sizes, and tuition help.
Teacher Aide (Early Childhood Education)
- Employer: Educare of Omaha, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $16.49/hour
Entry-level classroom support role (HS diploma required) with paid breaks, benefits, and the chance to earn your CDA at no cost while working.
Substitute Teacher (Early Childhood Education)
- Employer: Educare of Omaha, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Temporary full-time or part-time (8–40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $20/hour
Flexible sub roles (on-call or vacancy coverage) in Educare classrooms—great if you want control over your schedule but still like consistent, high-quality early childhood work.
Non-Certified Lead Teacher (Early Head Start)
- Employer: Educare of Omaha, Inc.
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $24.74/hour
Lead an Early Head Start classroom with small ratios, strong support staff, generous PTO (including winter & spring breaks), and tuition help toward your CDA if needed.
Training & Performance Support Specialist
- Employer: North End Teleservices, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like coaching adults: you’ll run refreshers, remediation, nesting support, and manage LMS records and training logistics for contact center agents.
Training Facilitator
- Employer: North End Teleservices, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead new-hire and cross-training classes, assess learner readiness, and hand off to operations—great for experienced facilitators who enjoy interactive adult learning.
Instructional Designer & Curriculum Specialist
- Employer: North End Teleservices, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own the design side of training—build curricula, job aids, assessments, and eLearning for multiple programs, and run train-the-trainer sessions.
Tigrinya Interpreter (In-Person)
- Employer: Rapport International
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Part-time, independent contractor (PRN/as needed)
- Salary: Not listed
Use your Tigrinya and English skills to interpret in person for local clients, mainly weekdays 7am–5pm, with flexible, as-needed hours.
Preschool Lead Teacher – The Goddard School (Welch Plaza)
- Employer: The Goddard School (17660 Welch Plaza)
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; exact amount not listed
Lead a preschool classroom using the Wonder of Learning® curriculum with no nights or weekends, childcare discounts, bonuses, 401(k) with match, and strong health benefits.
If one of these caught your eye, open the listing, skim the requirements, and send a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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