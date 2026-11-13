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Omaha
🤝 Omaha Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles
3 days ago
Omaha has a lot happening right now in community and social services. If you like helping kids, families, or adults get back on their feet, there are several solid full-time options open.
On the Way Home Consultant
- Employer: Boys Town
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with youth and families as they return home and to community schools, focusing on dropout prevention, parent support, and academic interventions. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in Human Services and at least 2 years’ experience with kids and families, and don’t mind non-traditional hours and driving to home/school visits.
Youth Care Worker
- Employer: Boys Town
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18/hour for 2nd shift + $2,500 hiring bonus
Support youth in a residential setting by teaching life skills, monitoring behavior, and creating a safe, positive environment. 2nd shift (2–10 pm) with rotating weekends/holidays; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition assistance.
Evening Babysitter for School-Age Children
- Employer: Wyndy
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Listed as Full-time (single scheduled evening job)
- Salary: Not listed
One-evening babysitting job on Friday, Nov 13, 2026, 6:30–10:45 pm caring for two kids (ages 6 and 7). Simple setup: no driving, feeding, bathing, or bedtime, just safe supervision while they play or watch TV; must be comfortable with two dogs.
Transition Services Specialist (VR Service or Rehabilitation Specialist)
- Employer: State of Nebraska – Education (Agency 13)
- Location: 13th & Farnam St, Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.603/hour (BA) or $30.979/hour (MA)
Help high school students with disabilities get ready for life after graduation through career exploration, work readiness, and self-advocacy. Mix of school visits and office work, with strong state benefits, retirement match, and paid leave; applications accepted until 11-30-2026.
Case Manager, Responsible Fatherhood Initiative Project (RFIP)
- Employer: Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support fathers working to re-engage with their children by providing case management in homes, prisons, and jails, connecting them to benefits, housing, jobs, and community resources. Great if you know family systems and criminal justice, can work independently, and have reliable transportation.
Miracles Case Manager
- Employer: Siena Francis House
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide intensive case management for people in the Miracles Residential Treatment Center, focusing on homelessness, recovery, and housing. You’ll coordinate with local health and social service agencies, use a trauma-informed, strength-based approach, and keep detailed records in HMIS.
Family Support Specialist – Omaha, NE FT
- Employer: A Blessing of Hope LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid/field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $22/hour + mileage & drive time
Supervise family visits for children in the child welfare system, coach parents in real time, and help families work toward safe reunification. Includes evening (2–8 pm) and Sunday hours, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid leave, and 6 weeks paid family leave after a year.
Care Coordinator – Integrated Health Clinic
- Employer: Community Alliance
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 am–5:00 pm, no weekends, no on-call
- Salary: Not listed
Serve adults with serious mental illness and physical health needs in an integrated clinic, helping them access medical care, benefits, medications, and community resources. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s in Social Work or related field who wants weekday hours and enjoys close teamwork.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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