Omaha has a lot happening right now in community and social services. If you like helping kids, families, or adults get back on their feet, there are several solid full-time options open.

Employer: Boys Town

Boys Town Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with youth and families as they return home and to community schools, focusing on dropout prevention, parent support, and academic interventions. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in Human Services and at least 2 years’ experience with kids and families, and don’t mind non-traditional hours and driving to home/school visits.

Employer: Boys Town

Boys Town Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time

Salary: $18/hour for 2nd shift + $2,500 hiring bonus

Support youth in a residential setting by teaching life skills, monitoring behavior, and creating a safe, positive environment. 2nd shift (2–10 pm) with rotating weekends/holidays; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Listed as Full-time (single scheduled evening job)

Listed as (single scheduled evening job) Salary: Not listed

One-evening babysitting job on Friday, Nov 13, 2026, 6:30–10:45 pm caring for two kids (ages 6 and 7). Simple setup: no driving, feeding, bathing, or bedtime, just safe supervision while they play or watch TV; must be comfortable with two dogs.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Education (Agency 13)

Location: 13th & Farnam St, Omaha, NE

13th & Farnam St, Omaha, NE Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.603/hour (BA) or $30.979/hour (MA)

Help high school students with disabilities get ready for life after graduation through career exploration, work readiness, and self-advocacy. Mix of school visits and office work, with strong state benefits, retirement match, and paid leave; applications accepted until 11-30-2026.

Employer: Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska

Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support fathers working to re-engage with their children by providing case management in homes, prisons, and jails, connecting them to benefits, housing, jobs, and community resources. Great if you know family systems and criminal justice, can work independently, and have reliable transportation.

Employer: Siena Francis House

Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide intensive case management for people in the Miracles Residential Treatment Center, focusing on homelessness, recovery, and housing. You’ll coordinate with local health and social service agencies, use a trauma-informed, strength-based approach, and keep detailed records in HMIS.

Employer: A Blessing of Hope LLC

Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid/field-based)

Omaha, NE (hybrid/field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $22/hour + mileage & drive time

Supervise family visits for children in the child welfare system, coach parents in real time, and help families work toward safe reunification. Includes evening (2–8 pm) and Sunday hours, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid leave, and 6 weeks paid family leave after a year.

Employer: Community Alliance

Location: Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 am–5:00 pm, no weekends, no on-call

Salary: Not listed

Serve adults with serious mental illness and physical health needs in an integrated clinic, helping them access medical care, benefits, medications, and community resources. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s in Social Work or related field who wants weekday hours and enjoys close teamwork.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.