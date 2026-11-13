Omaha’s leadership job market is busy right now—lots of chances to step into roles with real responsibility, from construction and engineering to nonprofits and healthcare.

Below are several standout Executive & Management openings in Omaha, NE you can scan quickly.

Employer: Synectics Inc.

Synectics Inc. Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead all preconstruction phases—conceptual estimates through final pricing—while mentoring estimators and coordinating with owners, design teams, and subs. Comes with competitive pay, PTO, insurance, retirement, bonuses, and a company vehicle.

Employer: Charles Schwab

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (Hybrid)

Full-time (Hybrid) Salary: Not listed

Own the unified bank lending product roadmap (PAL, SAL, home lending) and lead cross-functional teams to deliver digital lending experiences. Ideal for leaders with 10+ years in financial services and deep lending/regulated environment experience.

Employer: Mutual of Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid; remote possible for right candidate)

(hybrid; remote possible for right candidate) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,500 – $169,500 + annual bonus

Drive transformation across Health & Annuities Operations, connecting strategy to execution and leading cross-functional change. Strong fit if you have business transformation/operational excellence experience and like balancing big-picture strategy with hands-on delivery.

Employer: CyberCoders (global AEC firm)

(global AEC firm) Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 base (DOE)

Lead complex capital projects for life sciences, pharma manufacturing, labs, and clean rooms from concept through commissioning. Great for PMs with 5+ years in life sciences/pharma or AEC and strong design engineering + construction management skills.

Employer: SERVPRO Team Toft (Vacaville / Dixon franchise)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $70,000 per year

Run reconstruction jobs from estimate to completion using Xactimate, managing subs, budgets, and customer communication. Offers company car, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, profit sharing, bonuses, and on-site gym.

(Duplicate SERVPRO listing on Indeed omitted—same role, same employer.)

Employer: Olsson

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow Olsson’s facility MEP and structural design practice, focusing on team leadership, business growth, and financial performance. Best for leaders with 10+ years in engineering/design/consulting and 6+ years leading other leaders.

Employer: Ground Up Construction Recruiting (for a local GC)

(for a local GC) Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $145,000 + bonus + $750/month vehicle allowance

Oversee healthcare, commercial, and institutional projects from precon through closeout. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, and teams while mentoring PMs and protecting profitability.

Employer: Elevate Search Partners (for a local nonprofit)

(for a local nonprofit) Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Serve as strategic advisor to the CEO at a major Omaha nonprofit, leading finance, accounting, IT, and HR. Great for a finance leader who wants mission-driven work and a visible role shaping long-term strategy and community impact.

Employer: Habitat for Humanity of Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Likely full-time (listed as volunteer on LinkedIn; executive leadership role)

Likely full-time (listed as volunteer on LinkedIn; executive leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Executive role leading housing strategy, construction, home repair, and real estate development for Habitat Omaha. Ideal for leaders with 10+ years in housing/construction/real estate/community development who want to drive affordable housing impact.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $18.99 – $26.11 per hour

Coordinate industrial projects, schedules, logistics, and reporting for a fast-growing equipment rental company. Mix of project coordination, admin, light equipment work, and client communication, with strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: Healogics

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $92,100 – $122,100 per year

Run an outpatient Wound Care Center—overseeing operations, staff, finances, quality, marketing, and clinical functions. Great fit for an RN leader with healthcare operations or marketing/community education experience.

Employer: Not listed (consulting firm)

Not listed (consulting firm) Location: Omaha, NE (in person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9–5

Full-time, Mon–Fri 9–5 Salary: $120,000 – $130,000 per year

Advise clients on operations, strategy, and process improvement, from research and analysis to implementation support. Ideal for someone with 3+ years in consulting, business analysis, or strategy who enjoys client-facing work.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead a team delivering hard-services-led facilities management for major clients, with responsibility for staff leadership, client relationships, and operational performance. Best for leaders with 5–8+ years in operations or facilities and strong people-management skills.

Employer: TelCom Construction, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the construction division’s operations—safety, schedules, financial performance, customer satisfaction, and team leadership—across multiple telecom contracts. Great for telecom/construction leaders with a Bachelor’s in engineering/PM or equivalent experience.

Employer: Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support project managers with purchase orders, RFIs, change orders, work orders, and time entry, plus light estimating support. Good entry-level/early-career role with employee ownership, mentorship, and leadership development.

Employer: Family Housing Advisory Services (FHAS)

Location: Omaha, NE (in person)

Type: Full-time, interim/consultant

Full-time, interim/consultant Salary: $80,000 – $84,000 per year

Serve as Interim CEO for a long-standing housing nonprofit, leading strategy, finances, fundraising, programs, and community partnerships during a transition period. Ideal for a mission-driven executive with nonprofit leadership and fundraising experience.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to the right leader growing into the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.