Omaha has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from restoration and HVAC to housekeeping and grounds work. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these are worth a look.

Employer: SERVPRO Team Toft

SERVPRO Team Toft Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7am–5pm (plus some evenings/weekends)

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Competitive salary (not listed) Why it’s appealing: Lead a contents restoration department, manage projects and a team, and still stay hands-on with pack-outs, cleaning, and pack-backs. Strong benefits from Day 1 (PTO, on-site gym, holidays, uniforms/tools/PPE), plus health insurance after 60 days, 401(k) with up to 4% match and profit sharing after 6 months, and $1,000 annual bonus after 1 year.

Employer: BrightView Landscapes

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (benefits package offered)

Not listed (benefits package offered) Why it’s appealing: Crew-lead role overseeing daily landscape operations for a specific client site. You’ll manage schedules, quality, and safety, train crew members, and work outdoors in all seasons. Full-time team members are eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contributions, paid holidays, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Sodexo (supporting Children’s Nebraska Medicine)

(supporting Children’s Nebraska Medicine) Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Pay: $56,270–$72,820 per year + sign-on bonus

+ sign-on bonus Why it’s appealing: Hands-on leadership role managing custodial teams in a healthcare setting, with responsibility for staffing, training, safety, and quality. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement, plus clear growth paths in a large, mission-driven organization.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Omaha, NE 68106

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Very hands-on outdoor role doing grave openings/closings, installing markers and outer burial containers, and maintaining cemetery grounds and equipment. Good fit if you’re comfortable with equipment, like working outside in all weather, and want steady, meaningful work.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Omaha, NE (17606 Burt St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.20–$21.33 per hour

Why it’s appealing: Advanced detailing role doing paint touch-up, wet sanding, buffing, and final quality checks on vehicles. Includes sick time, vacation, paid holidays, and access to CarMax’s broader benefits, with a stable schedule and growth potential at a large national company.

Employer: Trevett Facilities Recruitment (for a facilities management team)

(for a facilities management team) Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7am)

Pay: Up to $35 per hour

Why it’s appealing: Night-shift building engineer role operating and maintaining mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems (chillers, pumps, generators, etc.). Great for experienced stationary engineers with a City of Omaha 3rd Class Stationary Engineer License who want strong hourly pay and steady facilities work.

Employer: Paul Davis Restoration of Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour

Why it’s appealing: Entry-level but skilled role helping clean and restore homes and buildings after water, fire, or storm damage. Includes paid IICRC training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and clear paths to lead tech or supervisor for people who want to grow.

Employer: CaptiveAire

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, travel required

Pay: Base salary (above average) + monthly productivity/profit bonus

Why it’s appealing: Field service role commissioning, troubleshooting, and repairing commercial kitchen ventilation and HVAC systems. Strong fit if you have HVAC/HVAC-R skills and like variety, with medical, dental, vision, disability & life insurance, paid holidays/vacation/sick days, 401(k) with match, and FSA.

Employer: Delmar Gardens Family – St. Joseph Villa Nursing and Rehabilitation

Location: 2305 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108

Type: Full-time, evening

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Combo role keeping a skilled nursing facility clean, safe, and comfortable, with some basic mechanical/electrical/plumbing knowledge preferred. Offers medical, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, vacation and sick time in a long-established, family-owned company.

Employer: Cleaning Crusade / Cleaning Defenders

Location: Omaha & Lincoln areas, NE

Type: Contract (set your own schedule)

Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Why it’s appealing: Flexible contract cleaning work where you choose your own hours and areas. Focused on residential and commercial cleaning; you’ll need 2+ years of professional/residential cleaning experience, your own car, insurance, and supplies.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express Downtown Omaha – Old Market

Location: 2431 Farnam St, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (daytime, weekends/holidays required)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s appealing: Steady hotel housekeeping role cleaning guest rooms and public areas to IHG standards. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like a routine, and can work weekends and holidays in a busy downtown/Old Market location.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good building and grounds roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.