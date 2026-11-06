🎓 Omaha Education Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles From $15–$55/hr

Omaha’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to university programs. If you like helping kids or students learn and grow, there are several solid full-time options open.

Employer: Millard Public Schools

Millard Public Schools Location: Omaha, NE (Andersen Middle School)

(Andersen Middle School) Type: Full-time, school year 2027–2028

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about creating a fun, caring Spanish classroom for middle schoolers and building a love for the language and culture. Posting will stay up at least a week, and interviews may start while it’s posted.

Employer: University of Nebraska at Omaha

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (12-month, M–F 8–5)

Salary: About $55,000/year (hourly pay schedule)

Remote: Partial remote/telecommute option

Support global education programs like Intensive English, custom trainings, and State Department–funded exchanges. Good fit if you’re organized, like project management, and enjoy working with international students and partners.

Employer: The Hills Montessori

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Work in a Montessori pre‑K (and possibly toddler) classroom, helping keep kids safe, calm, and engaged. Great for someone with experience around young children who wants to learn Montessori and grow in early childhood education.

Employer: Harrison Village Childcare

Location: Omaha, NE 68136

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $15.00–$17.25/hour

Join a structured toddler classroom as a teacher assistant, helping with curriculum, art, diaper changes, and classroom management. Offers PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and even paid maternity and paternity leave for full-time staff.

Employer: Kids Can Community Center

Location: Omaha, NE 68117

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $17.50–$21.00/hour

Help launch a new location focused on early childhood and kindergarten readiness, with roles from assistant to lead teacher. You’ll support child development, manage the classroom, and partner with families; benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow into the role or move up over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.