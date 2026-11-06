🚌 Omaha, NE Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes

Omaha’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for both CDL and non‑CDL drivers. If you want steady miles, local routes, or lighter-duty driving, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (overnight)

Salary: $90,000–$95,000/year average; experienced drivers can earn $100K+

4‑day workweeks with no Saturdays, strong home time, and day‑one medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, and 401(k) with profit sharing. You’ll run tractor‑trailer delivery routes, unload at customer sites, and work for a long‑standing, nationwide foodservice distributor.

Employer: TSL Companies

Location: Omaha, NE (local daycab)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $1,400–$1,800/week average gross pay

Home nightly, Monday–Friday with year‑round, no‑touch freight and assigned trucks (no slip seating). Family‑owned carrier offering medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 50% match, paid sick time from hire, floating holidays, bonuses, and more for drivers with at least 1 year of tractor‑trailer experience.

Employer: Sonida Senior Living – Marquis Place of Elkhorn

Location: Elkhorn, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like helping seniors and want flexible scheduling instead of long-haul work. You’ll drive residents to appointments and outings, help with basic setup for activities, and can access health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO from day one, and paid training depending on status.

Employer: J.B. Hunt

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Around $55,000/year average (activity‑based pay)

Non‑CDL role where you get home daily and work mostly business hours doing local delivery and installation with a partner. Includes paid orientation and training, PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings they don’t always list in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.