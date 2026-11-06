🔧 Omaha Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Omaha has a solid mix of hands-on maintenance and cleaning jobs right now, from entry-level to leadership. If you like staying active and keeping spaces safe and tidy, these are worth a look.

Employer: City of Omaha

City of Omaha Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time/Seasonal (Temporary)

Pay: Depends on experience

Help care for Omaha’s parks, trails, and city properties by mowing, trimming, cleaning, and doing light repairs. You’ll be outdoors, using tractors and other equipment, and need to be 18+ with a valid driver’s license and able to handle physical work.

Employer: Sodexo at Children’s Nebraska

at Children’s Nebraska Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (afternoon/evening shifts, varying days)

(afternoon/evening shifts, varying days) Pay: $17.10–$20.00 per hour

Keep hospital spaces clean and safe by handling daily cleaning in patient rooms, offices, and common areas. No experience is required, and the role comes with benefits, paid time off, and training to grow your skills.

Employer: Wright Outdoor Solutions

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time & Part-time Seasonal

Pay: $16.00–$23.00 per hour (DOE)

Install holiday lights and décor on homes, buildings, trees, and shrubs—often working on ladders or lifts and in all kinds of weather. Great if you like fast-paced, physical work and don’t mind flexible hours during the busy season.

Employer: Westmont Hospitality

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Internship

Join the housekeeping team at a DoubleTree hotel, cleaning guest rooms, restocking amenities, and keeping hallways and service areas neat. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can work varied shifts, and want hotel experience.

Employer: Seldin Company

Location: Omaha, NE (travel up to 100%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Up to $30.00 per hour (DOE)

Lead maintenance across multiple apartment communities, handling major and routine repairs while providing strong resident service. This role includes travel, great benefits (health, 401k, PTO), and requires 3–4 years’ experience plus EPA/HVAC certification.

Employer: LaLa U.S. Inc

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Maintain and troubleshoot plant utilities like boilers, compressors, and refrigeration, plus help with general facility upkeep and repairs. You’ll need a high school diploma (trade school preferred), strong mechanical skills, and either a current City of Omaha Third Grade Boilers license or the ability to get one within a year.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Omaha, NE (Western Business Unit region, travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time leadership role

Oversee HVAC, refrigeration, and emergency systems across a regional portfolio of stores and clubs, managing budgets, vendors, and a high-performing facilities team. Requires a Bachelor’s degree + 5 years related experience (or 7 years experience) and at least 1 year of supervisory experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.