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🏥 Omaha Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Tech & Travel Roles
Omaha’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic roles to high‑paying travel contracts. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Pharmacy Technician
Employer: OneWorld Community Health Centers
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Schedule: Rotating M–F 7:30am–6pm, rotating Sat 8:30am–1pm
Perks: Up to $2,500 hiring bonus, medical/dental/life, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, free fitness center
Work in a busy community pharmacy serving 50,000+ patients. You’ll support pharmacists with filling meds, insurance, inventory, and patient support, including interpretation/translation.
Travel Mammography Tech – $2,400/week
Employer: Uniti Med
Location: Omaha, NE (Travel assignment)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,400 per week (36 hrs)
Schedule: 12‑hour day shifts, 36 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026
Benefits: Day‑1 medical/dental/vision, license reimbursement, hotel/car discounts, referral bonus up to $700
Great fit if you’re an experienced Mammography Tech wanting steady hours and strong weekly pay with a recruiter‑supported travel experience.
Clinic Registered Nurse (RN) – Infectious Disease
Employer: Children’s Nebraska
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Part-time
Schedule: Mon, Thu, Fri 8:00am–4:30pm
Outpatient pediatric infectious disease clinic role at the region’s only full‑service pediatric center. You’ll do age‑specific assessments, care coordination, phone follow‑up, and family education in a highly supportive environment.
Registered Nurse – Triage (Remote)
Employer: OneWorld Community Health Centers
Location: Omaha, NE / Fully Remote
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Schedule: Monday–Friday
Links: LinkedIn posting | Indeed posting
Fully remote RN triage role serving a diverse patient population. You’ll handle phone and walk‑in triage, refills, patient education, and care coordination; bilingual English/Spanish is required.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,990/week (Nights)
Employer: Trustaff Allied
Location: Omaha, NE (Travel assignment)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,990 per week (40 hrs)
Schedule: 8‑hour night shifts, 40 hrs/week, start ASAP
Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, referral bonus
High‑pay travel role for Nuclear Med Techs comfortable preparing radiopharmaceuticals and performing specialized imaging on nights.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,990/week (Days)
Employer: Trustaff Allied
Location: Omaha, NE (Travel assignment)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,990 per week (40 hrs)
Schedule: 8‑hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week, start ASAP
Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, referral bonus
Same strong pay and benefits as the night role, but on a daytime schedule if that fits your life better.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,211/week
Employer: Trustaff Allied
Location: Omaha, NE (Travel assignment)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks
Pay: $2,211 per week (36 hrs)
Schedule: 12‑hour day shifts, 36 hrs/week, start ASAP
Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, referral bonus
Ideal for experienced Rad Techs who want travel‑level pay while doing a mix of diagnostic imaging in a hospital setting.
Clinical Director – Youth Residential Program
Employer: Uta Halee Academy (Rite of Passage)
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Pay: $85,000/year
Schedule: Monday–Friday, business hours, monthly on‑call rotation
Lead clinical services in a female‑specific residential program for at‑risk youth. Requires a master’s in Social Work/Human Services or doctoral psychology degree plus independent licensure (LIMHP, LCSW, LMFT, or LPC) and 3–5 years clinical/administrative experience.
Radiologic Technologist (RT)
Employer: Sancta Familia Medical Apostolate
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:00pm, lunch 12–1, no weekends or holidays
Pay: $25–$30/hour
Benefits: Paid holidays, vacation, sick leave PTO
Clinic‑based RT role with steady weekday hours. You’ll perform diagnostic x‑rays, maintain equipment and supplies, and occasionally help with vitals, labs, and injections.
Part-Time Patient Access Specialist
Employer: Boys Town
Location: Omaha, NE (Downtown & Pacific St clinics)
Type: Part-time
Schedule:
- Downtown: Mon–Fri 11:00am–5:00pm
- Pacific: Mon–Fri 10:00am–4:00pm
Front‑desk and registration role for Boys Town National Research Hospital clinics. You’ll greet patients, verify insurance, handle payments, schedule, and support financial counseling referrals.
Clinic Triage Nurse (RN or LPN)
Employer: Sancta Familia Medical Apostolate
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:00pm, clinic closed 12–1; one month at a time you work Tues 10:00am–7:00pm
Pay: $29–$31/hour
Phone‑heavy triage role with a mix of patient education, lab follow‑up, vaccinations, and basic procedures. Great if you like clinic pace and building long‑term patient relationships.
Specialty/Procedure RN – Dermatology
Employer: Nebraska Methodist Health System
Location: Methodist Physicians Clinic – West Dodge Medical Plaza, Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm
Dermatology procedure RN role with no nights or weekends. You’ll prep patients, assist with in‑office procedures (biopsies, mole removals, etc.), do phone triage, IV therapy, and patient education.
Medical Professional, RN (Plasma Center)
Employer: Octapharma Plasma
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Day, evening, weekend, and holiday shifts as needed
RN (or other licensed provider) role evaluating donor eligibility, giving immunizations, and handling limited emergencies in a plasma center. Includes formal training, medical/dental/vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.
EEG Assistant
Employer: Boys Town
Location: West Hospital, Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm
Support the EEG tech team with patient transport, room setup, monitoring EMU patients, and basic clerical tasks. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, BLS, and want hospital experience.
CNA – Recovery Care (Full-Time, Nights)
Employer: Midwest Surgical Hospital
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Schedule: 36 hrs/week, three 12‑hr shifts, 6:00pm–6:30am, any day Mon–Sun
Pay: From $17/hour + differentials + quarterly bonus
Benefits: Excellent benefits, generous PTO, lunch provided, scrubs provided/cleaned, 401(k) match, free parking
Night‑shift CNA role on a post‑op orthopedic/neuro/spine unit with strong work/life balance and a very perks‑heavy culture.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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