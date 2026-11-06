🏥 Omaha Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Tech & Travel Roles

Omaha’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic roles to high‑paying travel contracts. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: OneWorld Community Health Centers

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Rotating M–F 7:30am–6pm, rotating Sat 8:30am–1pm

Perks: Up to $2,500 hiring bonus, medical/dental/life, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, free fitness center

Work in a busy community pharmacy serving 50,000+ patients. You’ll support pharmacists with filling meds, insurance, inventory, and patient support, including interpretation/translation.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Omaha, NE (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,400 per week (36 hrs)

Schedule: 12‑hour day shifts, 36 hrs/week, start 11/30/2026

Benefits: Day‑1 medical/dental/vision, license reimbursement, hotel/car discounts, referral bonus up to $700

Great fit if you’re an experienced Mammography Tech wanting steady hours and strong weekly pay with a recruiter‑supported travel experience.

Employer: Children’s Nebraska

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon, Thu, Fri 8:00am–4:30pm

Outpatient pediatric infectious disease clinic role at the region’s only full‑service pediatric center. You’ll do age‑specific assessments, care coordination, phone follow‑up, and family education in a highly supportive environment.

Registered Nurse – Triage (Remote)

Employer: OneWorld Community Health Centers

Location: Omaha, NE / Fully Remote

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Links: LinkedIn posting | Indeed posting

Fully remote RN triage role serving a diverse patient population. You’ll handle phone and walk‑in triage, refills, patient education, and care coordination; bilingual English/Spanish is required.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Omaha, NE (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,990 per week (40 hrs)

Schedule: 8‑hour night shifts, 40 hrs/week, start ASAP

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, referral bonus

High‑pay travel role for Nuclear Med Techs comfortable preparing radiopharmaceuticals and performing specialized imaging on nights.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Omaha, NE (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,990 per week (40 hrs)

Schedule: 8‑hour day shifts, 40 hrs/week, start ASAP

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, referral bonus

Same strong pay and benefits as the night role, but on a daytime schedule if that fits your life better.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Omaha, NE (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Pay: $2,211 per week (36 hrs)

Schedule: 12‑hour day shifts, 36 hrs/week, start ASAP

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, referral bonus

Ideal for experienced Rad Techs who want travel‑level pay while doing a mix of diagnostic imaging in a hospital setting.

Employer: Uta Halee Academy (Rite of Passage)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000/year

Schedule: Monday–Friday, business hours, monthly on‑call rotation

Lead clinical services in a female‑specific residential program for at‑risk youth. Requires a master’s in Social Work/Human Services or doctoral psychology degree plus independent licensure (LIMHP, LCSW, LMFT, or LPC) and 3–5 years clinical/administrative experience.

Employer: Sancta Familia Medical Apostolate

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:00pm, lunch 12–1, no weekends or holidays

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Benefits: Paid holidays, vacation, sick leave PTO

Clinic‑based RT role with steady weekday hours. You’ll perform diagnostic x‑rays, maintain equipment and supplies, and occasionally help with vitals, labs, and injections.

Employer: Boys Town

Location: Omaha, NE (Downtown & Pacific St clinics)

Type: Part-time

Schedule:

Downtown: Mon–Fri 11:00am–5:00pm

Pacific: Mon–Fri 10:00am–4:00pm

Front‑desk and registration role for Boys Town National Research Hospital clinics. You’ll greet patients, verify insurance, handle payments, schedule, and support financial counseling referrals.

Employer: Sancta Familia Medical Apostolate

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:00pm, clinic closed 12–1; one month at a time you work Tues 10:00am–7:00pm

Pay: $29–$31/hour

Phone‑heavy triage role with a mix of patient education, lab follow‑up, vaccinations, and basic procedures. Great if you like clinic pace and building long‑term patient relationships.

Employer: Nebraska Methodist Health System

Location: Methodist Physicians Clinic – West Dodge Medical Plaza, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm

Dermatology procedure RN role with no nights or weekends. You’ll prep patients, assist with in‑office procedures (biopsies, mole removals, etc.), do phone triage, IV therapy, and patient education.

Employer: Octapharma Plasma

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day, evening, weekend, and holiday shifts as needed

RN (or other licensed provider) role evaluating donor eligibility, giving immunizations, and handling limited emergencies in a plasma center. Includes formal training, medical/dental/vision, HSA/FSA, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Boys Town

Location: West Hospital, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm

Support the EEG tech team with patient transport, room setup, monitoring EMU patients, and basic clerical tasks. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, BLS, and want hospital experience.

Employer: Midwest Surgical Hospital

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, three 12‑hr shifts, 6:00pm–6:30am, any day Mon–Sun

Pay: From $17/hour + differentials + quarterly bonus

Benefits: Excellent benefits, generous PTO, lunch provided, scrubs provided/cleaned, 401(k) match, free parking

Night‑shift CNA role on a post‑op orthopedic/neuro/spine unit with strong work/life balance and a very perks‑heavy culture.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.