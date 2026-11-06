🏭 Several Omaha Manufacturing Jobs, $18/hr+ & Weekend Options

Omaha’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like leading big teams or working hands-on with tools and equipment. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.

Employer: DBF Recruiting LLC (food manufacturer)

DBF Recruiting LLC (food manufacturer) Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (relocation help available)

Lead a 1,000+ employee food plant, drive continuous improvement, and own production planning, budgeting, quality, and safety. Needs BA/BS (MBA preferred) and 10+ years in food production with USDA/FDA meat or frozen experience.

Employer: Cohere Beauty

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Likely full-time, weekend shift

Likely full-time, Salary: Not listed

Move product between vessels, keep everything labeled and traceable, and clean/sanitize batching equipment so the filling lines stay stocked. Great if you want three long days on, four days off, can stand, lift, and climb, and like working with forklifts/pallet jacks and RF scanners.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Likely full-time, 3rd shift

Likely full-time, Pay: $18.00/hr + $1.00/hr shift differential

Hours: 7:00pm – 5:30am

Prep and powder coat fabricated parts, using lift assists and working in tight spaces while keeping quality and safety high. Comes with day-one benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement match, paid leave, tuition help); must live within 50 miles of Omaha.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Likely full-time, 1st shift

Likely full-time, Pay: $18.00/hr

Hours: 6:00am – 4:30pm, Mon–Thu (OT possible Fri/Sat)

Do point-to-point wiring inside electrical products using diagrams and hand tools, aiming for clean, professional wiring lines. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, like working with tools, and want four 10-hour days with optional overtime.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good shifts and locations tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.