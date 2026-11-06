🛒 Omaha Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Omaha’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now—lots of options from big national brands to local favorites. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and keeping a store or service area running smoothly.

Employer: Newell Brands

Newell Brands Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Help lead a Yankee Candle store through the busy season—support hiring, coaching, visual merchandising, and guest experience in a fragrance-filled shop. Good fit if you have retail management experience and can work flexible hours, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4138

Location: 13105 Birch Dr, Omaha, NE 68164

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$29/hour + premiums and incentives

Work mid or closing shifts helping customers at the front end—returns, payments, and questions. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Thrift World

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00–3:30

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), 30% employee discount

Keep the back room running—sort donations, help load/unload, and support production in a fast-paced thrift environment. Great if you like daytime weekday hours and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role included once.)

Employer: Cycle Gear (Comoto Holdings)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $15.50–$21+/hour (base + uncapped commission)

Help run a motorcycle gear store—lead the sales team, handle opening/closing, and drive sales with riders and enthusiasts. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, and DailyPay access.

(Also posted on Indeed; same role, listed once.)

Employer: The H+H Group – ONYX Automotive

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 7am–4pm or 9am–6pm (one weekday off) + Sat 8am–1pm

Greet service guests, move vehicles, and help manage the loaner fleet at a high-end auto dealership. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, and vehicle/service discounts.

Employer: Orion

Location: Omaha, NE (Hybrid – 3+ days in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.57–$34.20/hour

Support financial advisors by phone, email, and chat using Orion’s platforms and AI tools. Good for someone with 2+ years in client or financial services, strong detail skills, and interest in tech-enabled service; includes day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, parental leave, pet benefits, and student loan help.

Employer: National Indemnity Company (Berkshire Hathaway)

Location: Omaha, NE (Hybrid after training)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Answer calls and emails from agents and policyholders, route requests, and support underwriting and loss run processing. Offers strong benefits including 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision, educational reimbursement, wellness program, and subsidized downtown parking.

Employer: Lindsay Corporation

Location: Omaha, NE (Hybrid, 180th & Dodge)

Type: Internship/Temporary, ~40 hrs/week

Pay: Not listed

Take calls and emails from dealers and growers using FieldNET irrigation tech, help with basic troubleshooting, and test new features. A nice fit for students working toward a degree in agriculture, engineering, or business who want customer support + ag tech experience.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $19/hour with scheduled raises up to $21/hour by Year 5

Do a bit of everything—stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning. Full-timers get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, 7 paid holidays, and up to 6 weeks paid parental leave.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 4650 S 24th St, Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Help Spanish- and English-speaking customers with everyday banking at the branch—deposits, withdrawals, and questions about digital tools. Requires bilingual Spanish/English, ability to work Saturdays, and offers Wells Fargo’s robust benefits and career growth path.

Employer: Pandora Jewelry – Village Pointe

Location: 17250 Davenport St, Suite 104, Omaha, NE 68118

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.85–$21.00/hour (base; bonus eligible)

Lead sales on the floor, coach associates, and create memorable shopping moments in a busy jewelry store. Best for someone with 2+ years in high-performance retail sales who’s open to nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Pandora Jewelry – Village Pointe

Location: 17250 Davenport St, Suite 104, Omaha, NE 68118

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $17.00–$18.50/hour

Seasonal/temporary version of the Sales Lead role—same focus on coaching, sales goals, and customer experience, but for a limited time. Great if you want short-term retail leadership experience.

Employer: BUNGALOW/8 Hairdressing & Satellite Salon

Location: Omaha, NE (105th & Pacific and 86th & Pacific)

Type: Part-time, evenings (3pm–8:30pm), potential to grow to full-time

Pay: $15/hour

Handle check-in, scheduling, payments, and product sales at two stylish salons. Long-term growth potential plus 401(k) with match, health insurance (for full-time), PTO, and big discounts on services and products.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 13259 Millard Ave, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Open accounts, handle teller transactions, and have deeper conversations about customers’ financial goals. Requires comfort with sales referrals, digital tools, and Saturday hours, and comes with Wells Fargo’s full benefits and training.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Split your time between the front register and the pharmacy—ringing up customers, helping find products, and assisting the pharmacist with prescriptions under supervision. Offers health, dental, vision (with 30-hr week), 401(k), and employee discount.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Focus on checkout in the pharmacy area, helping customers with purchases and OTC items while keeping displays stocked and neat. Good entry point if you want retail experience with a healthcare twist.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 12305 West Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68144

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with freight flow, merchandising, and daily operations, including opening/closing and keeping the store clean and organized. Includes PTO, retirement plans with match, stock purchase plan, and discounts via PerkSpot.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)

Pay: Starting at $19/hour with raises up to $21/hour by Year 5

Work the registers and/or stock shelves (some shifts as early as 5:00am), plus help with curbside orders and cleaning. Great if you want higher hourly pay and can handle physical work and flexible hours.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Omaha’s customer and retail world tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.