🐱 Playful, Gentle & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Omaha

Omaha has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. From tiny babies to wise seniors, there’s a match here for almost every kind of family.

Breed: Calico

Calico Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico (orange, black, white)

Calico (orange, black, white) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Stray to Spay

Hipster Chick is a stylish little calico kitten with eye-catching patches that look hand-painted. She loves to zoom around chasing toys, then curl up in a cozy spot like the cool cat she is.

👉 Meet Hipster Chick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nebraska Humane Society Kittens (First-Come, First-Served)

These kittens are all at the Nebraska Humane Society and are adopted on a first come, first served basis. To meet them, visit during adoption hours, fill out a survey, and an adoption coordinator will guide you through the process.

Shelter contact: Nebraska Humane Society — (402) 996-8113

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet Edward and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet Michael and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet Izzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet Burger Bun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet Marmalaide and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet Crispy Fried Onion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

👉 Meet Extra Avocado and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Location note: Listed at 72nd and Dodge Petco — call first to confirm he’s still there.

👉 Meet Zazu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $150

Location note: Listed at 72nd and Dodge Petco — call first to confirm she’s still there.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Location note: Listed at 72nd and Dodge Petco — call first to confirm she’s still there.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nebraska Humane Society Teens & Adults

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Einstein and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Lil Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $75

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Senior Sweethearts

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Adoption fee: $50

👉 Meet Topper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Special note: Nyla is recommended to be the only pet in the home.

👉 Meet Nyla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Stray to Spay or the Nebraska Humane Society and meet these sweet faces in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.