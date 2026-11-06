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Omaha

🐱 Playful, Gentle & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Omaha

8 days ago

Omaha has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. From tiny babies to wise seniors, there’s a match here for almost every kind of family.

Hipster Chick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4FAq_1GoOeqi600
  • Breed: Calico
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Calico (orange, black, white)
  • Adoption fee: $175
  • Shelter: Stray to Spay

Hipster Chick is a stylish little calico kitten with eye-catching patches that look hand-painted. She loves to zoom around chasing toys, then curl up in a cozy spot like the cool cat she is.
👉 Meet Hipster Chick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nebraska Humane Society Kittens (First-Come, First-Served)

These kittens are all at the Nebraska Humane Society and are adopted on a first come, first served basis. To meet them, visit during adoption hours, fill out a survey, and an adoption coordinator will guide you through the process.

Shelter contact: Nebraska Humane Society — (402) 996-8113

AUTUMN

EDWARD

FREDDY

MICHAEL

IZZY

BURGER BUN

MARMALAIDE

CRISPY FRIED ONION

EXTRA AVOCADO

ZAZU

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Location note: Listed at 72nd and Dodge Petco — call first to confirm he’s still there.
    👉 Meet Zazu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BELLA

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Location note: Listed at 72nd and Dodge Petco — call first to confirm she’s still there.
    👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

NALA

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Location note: Listed at 72nd and Dodge Petco — call first to confirm she’s still there.
    👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nebraska Humane Society Teens & Adults

EINSTEIN

LIL RED

COCO

PEPPER

BANDIT

Senior Sweethearts

TOPPER

NYLA

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Senior
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $50
  • Special note: Nyla is recommended to be the only pet in the home.
    👉 Meet Nyla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Stray to Spay or the Nebraska Humane Society and meet these sweet faces in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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