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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Omaha
Omaha has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to find their forever homes. From tiny babies to wise seniors, there’s a match here for almost every kind of family.
Hipster Chick
- Breed: Calico
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico (orange, black, white)
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Stray to Spay
Hipster Chick is a stylish little calico kitten with eye-catching patches that look hand-painted. She loves to zoom around chasing toys, then curl up in a cozy spot like the cool cat she is.
👉 Meet Hipster Chick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nebraska Humane Society Kittens (First-Come, First-Served)
These kittens are all at the Nebraska Humane Society and are adopted on a first come, first served basis. To meet them, visit during adoption hours, fill out a survey, and an adoption coordinator will guide you through the process.
Shelter contact: Nebraska Humane Society — (402) 996-8113
AUTUMN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EDWARD
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet Edward and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FREDDY
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MICHAEL
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet Michael and apply to adopt on adoptapet
IZZY
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet Izzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BURGER BUN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet Burger Bun and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARMALAIDE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet Marmalaide and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRISPY FRIED ONION
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet Crispy Fried Onion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EXTRA AVOCADO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
👉 Meet Extra Avocado and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ZAZU
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Location note: Listed at 72nd and Dodge Petco — call first to confirm he’s still there.
👉 Meet Zazu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BELLA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Location note: Listed at 72nd and Dodge Petco — call first to confirm she’s still there.
👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NALA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Location note: Listed at 72nd and Dodge Petco — call first to confirm she’s still there.
👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nebraska Humane Society Teens & Adults
EINSTEIN
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Einstein and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LIL RED
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Lil Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COCO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PEPPER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BANDIT
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $75
👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Senior Sweethearts
TOPPER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Adoption fee: $50
👉 Meet Topper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NYLA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $50
- Special note: Nyla is recommended to be the only pet in the home.
👉 Meet Nyla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Stray to Spay or the Nebraska Humane Society and meet these sweet faces in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.