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🎁 Free Omaha Finds This Week — Furniture, Art, Pet Supplies & More
Omaha neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture and art to pet supplies and clothes. Take a look and see if something here could be useful for your home.
Clothes – All Sizes
Item: Free clothes in all sizes
Condition: Mixed, various pieces (details not listed)
Location: Bensoncrest, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Clothing & accessories)
Nice option if you’re looking to refresh a wardrobe on a budget or need extra clothes for kids, work, or play.
Vintage Wooden Trunk
Item: Antique wooden trunk with red velvet accents and brass hardware
Location: Walnut Ridge Omaha, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)
A classic vintage trunk that could work as storage, a coffee table, or a decor piece. The red velvet and brass give it a more formal, antique look.
Dog Food – About 50 Packages
Item: Dog food, about 50 packages left in the box
Note: Does not agree with the poster’s dogs
Location: Brookhaven West, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Pet supplies)
Great if you’d like to try a different food for your dog or help out a rescue or foster. Be sure to check ingredients and introduce slowly.
Abstract Black and White Canvas Art – 68th & Dodge Pickup
Item: Large abstract canvas with black dots and stripes on a white background
Pickup: Near 68th and Dodge Street, Elmwood Park, Omaha, NE
Contact: Poster asks you to DM directly to arrange pickup
Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)
Nice modern piece to fill a blank wall in a living room, office, or bedroom.
Assorted Lotion Bottles and Baby Wash
Item: Bag of assorted lotion bottles and baby wash
Location: Bensoncrest, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Other)
Handy if you need extra toiletries for home, guests, or travel. Check each bottle for scent and expiration dates.
Free Jeans – Multiple Sizes, 68th & Dodge Pickup
Item: Three pairs of jeans
- Dark blue, size 6, skinny leg
- Lavender, size 14, skinny leg
- Black, size 8, straight leg
Status: Marked as pending pickup in the post (may or may not still be available)
Pickup: 68th and Dodge St, Elmwood Park, Omaha, NE
Contact: Please DM the poster for pickup details
Source: Nextdoor (Clothing & accessories)
Assorted Bird Seed Mix
Item: Various bird seed mixes in resealable bags
Location: Bensoncrest, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Pet supplies)
Perfect if you feed backyard birds or want to start a feeder. Resealable bags help keep the seed fresh.
Rustic Wooden Box – Large & Heavy
Item: Rustic wooden box with latch and slot for cards
Use: Great for a rustic wedding card box or decorative storage
Dimensions: 18” x 12” x 14” (large and heavy)
Pickup: Porch pickup near 192nd & Q, The Woodlands, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)
2 Brown Leather Recliners
Item: Two brown leather recliners with nailhead trim
Description: Comfortable seating; classic style with decorative trim
Location: Balla Machree Addition, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)
Ideal if you’re setting up a TV room or need extra comfy chairs. Plan for help loading, as recliners can be heavy.
Set of Two Black Stands / Small End Tables
Item: Two small black stands (described as 2 small end tables)
Location: Balla Machree Addition, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)
Good for use as nightstands, side tables, or plant stands in smaller spaces.
Free items in Omaha tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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