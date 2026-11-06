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Omaha

🎁 Free Omaha Finds This Week — Furniture, Art, Pet Supplies & More

8 days ago

Omaha neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture and art to pet supplies and clothes. Take a look and see if something here could be useful for your home.

Clothes – All Sizes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10W6iP_1GoMc6TB00

Item: Free clothes in all sizes
Condition: Mixed, various pieces (details not listed)
Location: Bensoncrest, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Clothing & accessories)

Nice option if you’re looking to refresh a wardrobe on a budget or need extra clothes for kids, work, or play.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Vintage Wooden Trunk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kdlum_1GoMc6TB00

Item: Antique wooden trunk with red velvet accents and brass hardware
Location: Walnut Ridge Omaha, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

A classic vintage trunk that could work as storage, a coffee table, or a decor piece. The red velvet and brass give it a more formal, antique look.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Dog Food – About 50 Packages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fypL4_1GoMc6TB00

Item: Dog food, about 50 packages left in the box
Note: Does not agree with the poster’s dogs
Location: Brookhaven West, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Pet supplies)

Great if you’d like to try a different food for your dog or help out a rescue or foster. Be sure to check ingredients and introduce slowly.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Abstract Black and White Canvas Art – 68th & Dodge Pickup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTJq7_1GoMc6TB00

Item: Large abstract canvas with black dots and stripes on a white background
Pickup: Near 68th and Dodge Street, Elmwood Park, Omaha, NE
Contact: Poster asks you to DM directly to arrange pickup
Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)

Nice modern piece to fill a blank wall in a living room, office, or bedroom.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Assorted Lotion Bottles and Baby Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EeIoy_1GoMc6TB00

Item: Bag of assorted lotion bottles and baby wash
Location: Bensoncrest, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Other)

Handy if you need extra toiletries for home, guests, or travel. Check each bottle for scent and expiration dates.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free Jeans – Multiple Sizes, 68th & Dodge Pickup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jyxhp_1GoMc6TB00

Item: Three pairs of jeans

  • Dark blue, size 6, skinny leg
  • Lavender, size 14, skinny leg
  • Black, size 8, straight leg
    Status: Marked as pending pickup in the post (may or may not still be available)
    Pickup: 68th and Dodge St, Elmwood Park, Omaha, NE
    Contact: Please DM the poster for pickup details
    Source: Nextdoor (Clothing & accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Assorted Bird Seed Mix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGdUX_1GoMc6TB00

Item: Various bird seed mixes in resealable bags
Location: Bensoncrest, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Pet supplies)

Perfect if you feed backyard birds or want to start a feeder. Resealable bags help keep the seed fresh.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Rustic Wooden Box – Large & Heavy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3Zyt_1GoMc6TB00

Item: Rustic wooden box with latch and slot for cards
Use: Great for a rustic wedding card box or decorative storage
Dimensions: 18” x 12” x 14” (large and heavy)
Pickup: Porch pickup near 192nd & Q, The Woodlands, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

2 Brown Leather Recliners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXYBn_1GoMc6TB00

Item: Two brown leather recliners with nailhead trim
Description: Comfortable seating; classic style with decorative trim
Location: Balla Machree Addition, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

Ideal if you’re setting up a TV room or need extra comfy chairs. Plan for help loading, as recliners can be heavy.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Set of Two Black Stands / Small End Tables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imZPA_1GoMc6TB00

Item: Two small black stands (described as 2 small end tables)
Location: Balla Machree Addition, Omaha, NE
Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

Good for use as nightstands, side tables, or plant stands in smaller spaces.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Omaha tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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