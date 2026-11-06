🎁 Free Omaha Finds This Week — Furniture, Art, Pet Supplies & More

Omaha neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture and art to pet supplies and clothes. Take a look and see if something here could be useful for your home.

Item: Free clothes in all sizes

Condition: Mixed, various pieces (details not listed)

Location: Bensoncrest, Omaha, NE

Source: Nextdoor (Clothing & accessories)

Nice option if you’re looking to refresh a wardrobe on a budget or need extra clothes for kids, work, or play.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Antique wooden trunk with red velvet accents and brass hardware

Location: Walnut Ridge Omaha, Omaha, NE

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

A classic vintage trunk that could work as storage, a coffee table, or a decor piece. The red velvet and brass give it a more formal, antique look.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Dog food, about 50 packages left in the box

Note: Does not agree with the poster’s dogs

Location: Brookhaven West, Omaha, NE

Source: Nextdoor (Pet supplies)

Great if you’d like to try a different food for your dog or help out a rescue or foster. Be sure to check ingredients and introduce slowly.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large abstract canvas with black dots and stripes on a white background

Pickup: Near 68th and Dodge Street, Elmwood Park, Omaha, NE

Contact: Poster asks you to DM directly to arrange pickup

Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)

Nice modern piece to fill a blank wall in a living room, office, or bedroom.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Bag of assorted lotion bottles and baby wash

Location: Bensoncrest, Omaha, NE

Source: Nextdoor (Other)

Handy if you need extra toiletries for home, guests, or travel. Check each bottle for scent and expiration dates.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Three pairs of jeans

Dark blue , size 6 , skinny leg

, , skinny leg Lavender , size 14 , skinny leg

, , skinny leg Black, size 8, straight leg

Status: Marked as pending pickup in the post (may or may not still be available)

Pickup: 68th and Dodge St, Elmwood Park, Omaha, NE

Contact: Please DM the poster for pickup details

Source: Nextdoor (Clothing & accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Various bird seed mixes in resealable bags

Location: Bensoncrest, Omaha, NE

Source: Nextdoor (Pet supplies)

Perfect if you feed backyard birds or want to start a feeder. Resealable bags help keep the seed fresh.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Rustic wooden box with latch and slot for cards

Use: Great for a rustic wedding card box or decorative storage

Dimensions: 18” x 12” x 14” (large and heavy)

Pickup: Porch pickup near 192nd & Q, The Woodlands, Omaha, NE

Source: Nextdoor (Home decor and accessories)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two brown leather recliners with nailhead trim

Description: Comfortable seating; classic style with decorative trim

Location: Balla Machree Addition, Omaha, NE

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

Ideal if you’re setting up a TV room or need extra comfy chairs. Plan for help loading, as recliners can be heavy.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two small black stands (described as 2 small end tables)

Location: Balla Machree Addition, Omaha, NE

Source: Nextdoor (Furniture)

Good for use as nightstands, side tables, or plant stands in smaller spaces.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Omaha tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.