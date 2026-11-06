📅 Free LEGO STEM class for kids ages 2–6 at Omaha Public Library

📅 Free LEGO STEM class for kids ages 2–6

Curiosity Crew: LEGOs is a hands-on STEM class for young children. Kids will explore engineering and movement by building LEGO cars, plus do an activity or art project tied to the science topic.

Who: Children ages 2–6 with a parent/caregiver

Children with a parent/caregiver Cost: Free

What: STEM class focused on engineering and movement using LEGOs

STEM class focused on engineering and movement using LEGOs Registration: Required and opens online Oct. 1

Parents or caregivers must stay with their children for the whole program and help younger kids as needed.

All Omaha Public Library locations are wheelchair accessible. For sign language interpretation or other accessibility help, email Nancy Novotny at NNovotny@omahalibrary.org at least five business days before the event.