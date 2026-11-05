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🔬 Omaha Science & Research Jobs with Multiple $55K+ Openings
Omaha’s science scene is busy right now, especially around UNMC and Offutt. If you’re into lab work, clinical research, or intel analysis, there are some solid roles open.
1. Research Technologist I
- Employer: University of Nebraska Medical Center (Eppley Institute)
- Location: Omaha, NE (on-site, no remote)
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: $43,800 – $65,700/year
- Schedule: Weekdays and weekends, hours may vary
Entry-level lab role where you perform experiments and support a research lab. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in biochemistry, biology, or similar, and want hands-on experience with techniques like molecular cloning, Western blot, immunoprecipitation, and CRISPR.
2. Data Coordinator II, Tissue Banking/Consent
- Employer: University of Nebraska Medical Center (Pancreatic Cancer Center of Excellence)
- Location: Omaha, NE (on-site, no remote)
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary: $55,400 – $83,100/year
- Schedule: Weekdays with occasional weekends/holidays; hours vary
Support clinical studies in pancreatic cancer by consenting patients, collecting specimens, and managing clinical trial data. Ideal if you have a health science background, at least 1 year in data collection/management, and want to be close to both patients and research.
3. Intelligence Analyst/Reporter
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: Offutt AFB, Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, shift work
- Salary: $59,150 – $106,925/year
High-impact intel role where you analyze and report time-sensitive intelligence that supports U.S. military and national leaders. You’ll need a current DoD TS/SCI with polygraph, plus reporting training and several years of relevant experience.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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