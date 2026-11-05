🔬 Omaha Science & Research Jobs with Multiple $55K+ Openings

Omaha’s science scene is busy right now, especially around UNMC and Offutt. If you’re into lab work, clinical research, or intel analysis, there are some solid roles open.

Employer: University of Nebraska Medical Center (Eppley Institute)

University of Nebraska Medical Center (Eppley Institute) Location: Omaha, NE (on-site, no remote)

(on-site, no remote) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $43,800 – $65,700/year

Schedule: Weekdays and weekends, hours may vary

Entry-level lab role where you perform experiments and support a research lab. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in biochemistry, biology, or similar, and want hands-on experience with techniques like molecular cloning, Western blot, immunoprecipitation, and CRISPR.

Employer: University of Nebraska Medical Center (Pancreatic Cancer Center of Excellence)

University of Nebraska Medical Center (Pancreatic Cancer Center of Excellence) Location: Omaha, NE (on-site, no remote)

(on-site, no remote) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: $55,400 – $83,100/year

Schedule: Weekdays with occasional weekends/holidays; hours vary

Support clinical studies in pancreatic cancer by consenting patients, collecting specimens, and managing clinical trial data. Ideal if you have a health science background, at least 1 year in data collection/management, and want to be close to both patients and research.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Offutt AFB, Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, shift work

Salary: $59,150 – $106,925/year

High-impact intel role where you analyze and report time-sensitive intelligence that supports U.S. military and national leaders. You’ll need a current DoD TS/SCI with polygraph, plus reporting training and several years of relevant experience.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.