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⚡ Omaha, NE Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs – Several Roles Hiring Now
Omaha’s keeping the lights on and the data flowing, and that means steady hiring in utilities, telecom, and plant operations. If you like hands-on work, safety-focused teams, and solid long-term careers, these openings are worth a look.
Thermal Maintenance Technician – Energy Centers
- Employer: Cordia
- Location: Omaha, NE (Howard St. & California St. plants)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps Omaha’s district energy plants running safely and reliably. You’ll work on chillers, boilers, steam turbines, pumps, and RO systems, handle welding and fabrication, and support 24/7 plant operations with a strong safety-first focus.
Fiber Splicer – Council Bluffs Area Network
- Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE (Council Bluffs area projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Splice and test fiber lines to keep telecom networks fast and reliable, working both aerial and underground. Weekly paychecks, PTO, full benefits, and hands-on field work make this a strong fit if you like being out in the elements and on the move.
Copper Splicer – Council Bluffs Area Network
- Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC
- Location: Omaha, NE (Council Bluffs area projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on copper wire networks that keep phone and internet services up and running. You’ll handle upgrades, repairs, and testing in the field, with similar benefits and safety-first culture as the fiber splicer role.
Installer Fiber Technician – Training Provided + $2,000 Bonus
- Employer: AFL / ITC Service Group
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ($2,000 retention bonus advertised)
Great for people wanting to break into fiber work with training available. You’ll install fiber internet, TV, and voice services in homes, using a company vehicle, gas, phone, tablet, and uniform, while learning a high-demand trade.
HSE Manager – Manufacturing Facility
- Employer: International Paper
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, salaried, on-site
- Salary: $69,500 – $92,600 + eligibility for annual incentive plan
Lead health, safety, and environmental programs for a manufacturing site, reporting to the Plant General Manager. You’ll drive safety culture, manage compliance and audits, oversee training, and guide incident investigations and corrective actions.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good infrastructure roles in Omaha tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.