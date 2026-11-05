⚡ Omaha, NE Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs – Several Roles Hiring Now

Omaha’s keeping the lights on and the data flowing, and that means steady hiring in utilities, telecom, and plant operations. If you like hands-on work, safety-focused teams, and solid long-term careers, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cordia

Cordia Location: Omaha, NE (Howard St. & California St. plants)

(Howard St. & California St. plants) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps Omaha’s district energy plants running safely and reliably. You’ll work on chillers, boilers, steam turbines, pumps, and RO systems, handle welding and fabrication, and support 24/7 plant operations with a strong safety-first focus.

Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE (Council Bluffs area projects)

(Council Bluffs area projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Splice and test fiber lines to keep telecom networks fast and reliable, working both aerial and underground. Weekly paychecks, PTO, full benefits, and hands-on field work make this a strong fit if you like being out in the elements and on the move.

Employer: Telcom Construction, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE (Council Bluffs area projects)

(Council Bluffs area projects) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on copper wire networks that keep phone and internet services up and running. You’ll handle upgrades, repairs, and testing in the field, with similar benefits and safety-first culture as the fiber splicer role.

Employer: AFL / ITC Service Group

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($2,000 retention bonus advertised)

Great for people wanting to break into fiber work with training available. You’ll install fiber internet, TV, and voice services in homes, using a company vehicle, gas, phone, tablet, and uniform, while learning a high-demand trade.

Employer: International Paper

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, salaried, on-site

Salary: $69,500 – $92,600 + eligibility for annual incentive plan

Lead health, safety, and environmental programs for a manufacturing site, reporting to the Plant General Manager. You’ll drive safety culture, manage compliance and audits, oversee training, and guide incident investigations and corrective actions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good infrastructure roles in Omaha tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.