🚌 Omaha Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Driver Roles

Omaha’s transportation scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re CDL, working on it, or prefer non-CDL local routes. Here are some of the best picks hiring around town.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Omaha, NE (home weekly)

Pay: $1,330–$1,620 weekly avg + up to $7,500 sign-on

Type: Full-time, CDL-A, dedicated regional

Haul home-improvement freight, 100% no-touch, 95% drop-and-hook, running AR, CO, IA, KS, MO, NE, WY. Weekly guarantee your first 90 days, paid orientation, PTO, and strong benefits.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: $22/hr in training; $75,000–$100,000 after training

Type: Full-time, CDL-A, mix of local & overnight

Great if you’re newer to CDL-A: paid 11-week training, then strong annual pay delivering food products. Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth in a stable food distribution niche.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: $75,000–$100,000+ annually, uncapped + $5,000 sign-on (1+ yr exp)

Type: Full-time, CDL-A, local/OTR mix

4–5 day workweek with up to 2 nights out, quarterly safety bonuses, and new equipment. Good fit if you like physical work, steady miles, and building relationships with regular foodservice customers.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: Not listed

Type: Full-time, non-CDL

Deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and help in-store with stocking and customers. Good for someone with a clean license, solid customer service, and who likes staying active.

Employer: Canteen North America

Location: Omaha, NE (3200 S 60th St)

Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, non-CDL

Early shift (about 5:30am–2:00pm, days vary) delivering food and supplies. Quarterly bonus potential, full benefits, and training if you have a valid driver’s license and some food/delivery experience.

Employer: Canteen North America

Location: Omaha, NE (Company Kitchen, 3200 S 60th St)

Pay: Not listed

Type: Full-time, non-CDL

Monday–Friday route work restocking and cleaning micro markets. Requires 3 years driving experience, lifting up to 50 lbs, and offers solid benefits plus room to move into management.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Location: Omaha, NE (airport)

Pay: Not listed

Type: Full-time, ground support mechanic

Maintain and repair airport ground support equipment. Great if you have mechanical skills, your own tools, and a valid driver’s license and want aviation-industry benefits and steady work.

Employer: Baxter Auto

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, non-CDL

Move and park vehicles, help guests in the service lane, and keep the lot organized. 9am–6pm with every other Saturday, plus strong benefits, discounts, and growth across Baxter’s dealerships.

(Duplicate Indeed listing removed; role listed once.)

Employer: Navajo Express

Location: Omaha, NE (OTR, lower 48)

Pay: $85,000–$90,000 per year

Type: Full-time, CDL-A OTR reefer

Run 2,600–3,000 miles/week, 99% no-touch refrigerated freight. 1 day home for each week out, inspection bonuses, and benefits plus pet/rider policy and late-model equipment.

Employer: Western Dairy Transport, LLC

Location: Omaha, NE (I-80/I-90 corridors)

Pay: $1,400–$1,600 weekly avg

Type: Full-time, CDL-A tanker OTR

Haul food-grade tanker freight, no-touch, with weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) match, and solid benefits. Tanker endorsement preferred and good fit if you want steady miles and flexible home time.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Omaha, NE (nationwide)

Pay: $175,000–$225,000+ annually (solo)

Type: Full-time, owner-operator, OTR

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. Guaranteed $3,500/week worked minimum, most earn more, with all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, and health program support. Passport required.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Omaha, NE (nationwide)

Pay: $275,000–$325,000+ annually (team)

Type: Full-time, team owner-operator, OTR

Team up to move touring shows across the U.S. and Canada. Guaranteed $5,000/week worked minimum per truck, with most earning more, plus paid tolls, permits, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: AAA – The Auto Club Group

Location: Omaha, NE (9205 J St)

Pay: From $23.00 per hour + overtime & shift diff

Type: Full-time, non-CDL roadside/tow

Help stranded members with jump-starts, tire changes, fuel delivery, and towing. Includes $1,000 sign-on bonus, quarterly attendance bonus, strong benefits, and lots of overtime potential.

Employer: Fresh Logistics

Location: Omaha, NE (68127 & surrounding areas)

Pay: From $25.00 per hour + safety bonuses (up to $750/quarter)

Type: Full-time, non-CDL box truck

Local route delivery in a non-CDL truck with weekly pay, ESOP retirement, health benefits, and paid training. Requires 1 year box truck experience and a valid license with medical card.

Employer: Woodhouse Auto Family – Parts Direct

Location: Omaha, NE (3626 Martha St)

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, DOT-regulated delivery

Mon–Fri, 7:30am–5:00pm delivering auto parts to shops and company locations. Strong benefits, PTO, holidays, and growth in a big regional auto group; DOT physical and clean MVR required.

Employer: Estes Express Lines

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: $27.70–$30.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, dock/yard with CDL training path

Work the dock and yard moving trailers, then transition into Estes’ driver training school. Good for someone 21+ who wants a paid path into LTL driving with strong hourly pay.

Employer: State of Nebraska – NDOT

Location: Omaha, NE (108th Yard)

Pay: $20.39/hr to start; $21.953/hr as Senior + CDL differentials

Type: Full-time, state highway maintenance

Operate trucks and heavy equipment for road work, snow removal, and traffic control. In-house CDL training, big state benefit package, and long-term job security; must respond to call-outs and winter storms.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

Location: Omaha, NE

Pay: From $29.00/hr + $3.00/hr shift diff + OT after 40

Type: Full-time, CDL-A, home daily

Fri–Mon, 10:00pm–6:30am running local 53' trailer moves with touch freight. Great if you want a set night schedule, strong benefits from day one, and to sleep in your own bed.

Employer: Marcus Hotels & Resorts – Omaha Marriott Downtown

Location: Omaha, NE (Capitol District)

Pay: About $15.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, non-CDL hotel shuttle

Drive guests to nearby spots and help with luggage at a busy downtown hotel. Comes with free shift meals, hotel & movie discounts, and benefits after 30 days—nice fit if you like hospitality and driving.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.