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🚌 Omaha Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Driver Roles
Omaha’s transportation scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you’re CDL, working on it, or prefer non-CDL local routes. Here are some of the best picks hiring around town.
CDL-A – New Pay Increase – Dedicated Truck Driver
Employer: Schneider
Location: Omaha, NE (home weekly)
Pay: $1,330–$1,620 weekly avg + up to $7,500 sign-on
Type: Full-time, CDL-A, dedicated regional
Haul home-improvement freight, 100% no-touch, 95% drop-and-hook, running AR, CO, IA, KS, MO, NE, WY. Weekly guarantee your first 90 days, paid orientation, PTO, and strong benefits.
Entry Level CDL A Delivery Driver
Employer: Performance Foodservice
Location: Omaha, NE
Pay: $22/hr in training; $75,000–$100,000 after training
Type: Full-time, CDL-A, mix of local & overnight
Great if you’re newer to CDL-A: paid 11-week training, then strong annual pay delivering food products. Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth in a stable food distribution niche.
CDL A Delivery Driver
Employer: Performance Foodservice
Location: Omaha, NE
Pay: $75,000–$100,000+ annually, uncapped + $5,000 sign-on (1+ yr exp)
Type: Full-time, CDL-A, local/OTR mix
4–5 day workweek with up to 2 nights out, quarterly safety bonuses, and new equipment. Good fit if you like physical work, steady miles, and building relationships with regular foodservice customers.
Store Driver
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Omaha, NE
Pay: Not listed
Type: Full-time, non-CDL
Deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and help in-store with stocking and customers. Good for someone with a clean license, solid customer service, and who likes staying active.
Food Transporter / Delivery Driver (Full Time)
Employer: Canteen North America
Location: Omaha, NE (3200 S 60th St)
Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour
Type: Full-time, non-CDL
Early shift (about 5:30am–2:00pm, days vary) delivering food and supplies. Quarterly bonus potential, full benefits, and training if you have a valid driver’s license and some food/delivery experience.
Route Driver – MicroMarket (Full Time)
Employer: Canteen North America
Location: Omaha, NE (Company Kitchen, 3200 S 60th St)
Pay: Not listed
Type: Full-time, non-CDL
Monday–Friday route work restocking and cleaning micro markets. Requires 3 years driving experience, lifting up to 50 lbs, and offers solid benefits plus room to move into management.
GSE Mechanic – OMA
Employer: Signature Aviation
Location: Omaha, NE (airport)
Pay: Not listed
Type: Full-time, ground support mechanic
Maintain and repair airport ground support equipment. Great if you have mechanical skills, your own tools, and a valid driver’s license and want aviation-industry benefits and steady work.
Lot Porter – Baxter Subaru Omaha
Employer: Baxter Auto
Location: Omaha, NE
Pay: $18.00 per hour
Type: Full-time, non-CDL
Move and park vehicles, help guests in the service lane, and keep the lot organized. 9am–6pm with every other Saturday, plus strong benefits, discounts, and growth across Baxter’s dealerships.
(Duplicate Indeed listing removed; role listed once.)
CDL-A OTR Truck Driver
Employer: Navajo Express
Location: Omaha, NE (OTR, lower 48)
Pay: $85,000–$90,000 per year
Type: Full-time, CDL-A OTR reefer
Run 2,600–3,000 miles/week, 99% no-touch refrigerated freight. 1 day home for each week out, inspection bonuses, and benefits plus pet/rider policy and late-model equipment.
CDL A Tanker Drivers – OTR
Employer: Western Dairy Transport, LLC
Location: Omaha, NE (I-80/I-90 corridors)
Pay: $1,400–$1,600 weekly avg
Type: Full-time, CDL-A tanker OTR
Haul food-grade tanker freight, no-touch, with weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) match, and solid benefits. Tanker endorsement preferred and good fit if you want steady miles and flexible home time.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van (Solo)
Employer: Clark Transfer
Location: Omaha, NE (nationwide)
Pay: $175,000–$225,000+ annually (solo)
Type: Full-time, owner-operator, OTR
Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. Guaranteed $3,500/week worked minimum, most earn more, with all miles paid, fuel price guarantee, and health program support. Passport required.
Truck Driver Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van (Team)
Employer: Clark Transfer
Location: Omaha, NE (nationwide)
Pay: $275,000–$325,000+ annually (team)
Type: Full-time, team owner-operator, OTR
Team up to move touring shows across the U.S. and Canada. Guaranteed $5,000/week worked minimum per truck, with most earning more, plus paid tolls, permits, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.
Roadside Assistance Technician / Tow Driver
Employer: AAA – The Auto Club Group
Location: Omaha, NE (9205 J St)
Pay: From $23.00 per hour + overtime & shift diff
Type: Full-time, non-CDL roadside/tow
Help stranded members with jump-starts, tire changes, fuel delivery, and towing. Includes $1,000 sign-on bonus, quarterly attendance bonus, strong benefits, and lots of overtime potential.
Non-CDL Box Truck Driver
Employer: Fresh Logistics
Location: Omaha, NE (68127 & surrounding areas)
Pay: From $25.00 per hour + safety bonuses (up to $750/quarter)
Type: Full-time, non-CDL box truck
Local route delivery in a non-CDL truck with weekly pay, ESOP retirement, health benefits, and paid training. Requires 1 year box truck experience and a valid license with medical card.
Automotive Parts Delivery Driver (DOT)
Employer: Woodhouse Auto Family – Parts Direct
Location: Omaha, NE (3626 Martha St)
Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour
Type: Full-time, DOT-regulated delivery
Mon–Fri, 7:30am–5:00pm delivering auto parts to shops and company locations. Strong benefits, PTO, holidays, and growth in a big regional auto group; DOT physical and clean MVR required.
Driver Trainee (Dock)
Employer: Estes Express Lines
Location: Omaha, NE
Pay: $27.70–$30.00 per hour
Type: Full-time, dock/yard with CDL training path
Work the dock and yard moving trailers, then transition into Estes’ driver training school. Good for someone 21+ who wants a paid path into LTL driving with strong hourly pay.
Hwy Maintenance Worker / Senior – 108th Yard
Employer: State of Nebraska – NDOT
Location: Omaha, NE (108th Yard)
Pay: $20.39/hr to start; $21.953/hr as Senior + CDL differentials
Type: Full-time, state highway maintenance
Operate trucks and heavy equipment for road work, snow removal, and traffic control. In-house CDL training, big state benefit package, and long-term job security; must respond to call-outs and winter storms.
Local Driver CDL – Weekend Night Shift
Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.
Location: Omaha, NE
Pay: From $29.00/hr + $3.00/hr shift diff + OT after 40
Type: Full-time, CDL-A, home daily
Fri–Mon, 10:00pm–6:30am running local 53' trailer moves with touch freight. Great if you want a set night schedule, strong benefits from day one, and to sleep in your own bed.
Shuttle Driver / Bellperson
Employer: Marcus Hotels & Resorts – Omaha Marriott Downtown
Location: Omaha, NE (Capitol District)
Pay: About $15.00 per hour
Type: Full-time, non-CDL hotel shuttle
Drive guests to nearby spots and help with luggage at a busy downtown hotel. Comes with free shift meals, hotel & movie discounts, and benefits after 30 days—nice fit if you like hospitality and driving.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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