🚔 Omaha Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Security & Crowd Roles

Omaha has a busy security scene right now, from hospitals and campuses to courts and big events. If you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Omaha, NE (commercial real estate site)

(commercial real estate site) Type: Full-time , unarmed patrol

, unarmed patrol Pay: $20.50/hour (Thu–Sun, 6am–2pm)

Walk interior/exterior patrols, watch for unusual activity, help tenants and visitors, and respond calmly to incidents. Good fit if you like daytime shifts and steady walking with benefits and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Omaha, NE (utility-related site)

(utility-related site) Type: Full-time , unarmed, driving patrol

, unarmed, driving patrol Pay: $21.00/hour (Mon–Fri, 6am–2pm)

Day-shift role doing vehicle patrols around a utility location, responding to incidents, and providing customer service. Great if you want a weekday schedule, like being on the move, and have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Omaha, NE (logistics & distribution site)

(logistics & distribution site) Type: Full-time , unarmed, front desk

, unarmed, front desk Pay: $18.00/hour (Mon, Thu–Sun, 2pm–10pm)

Front-desk security at a busy logistics facility: greet visitors and drivers, manage access, track entries, and respond to alarms. Good for someone with 6+ months of security experience who likes computer work and steady interaction.

Employer: Greater Omaha Packing Co

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, day & night shifts available

You’ll control access to the plant, check trucks and trailers in and out, do temperature checks, and watch for theft or vandalism. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, meat discounts, tuition help, and childcare assistance.

Employer: Forbes Bros Group of Companies

Location: Based in Stapleton/North Platte area, NE (listed under Omaha, NE, US)

Based in (listed under Omaha, NE, US) Type: Full-time , permanent, field HSE role

, permanent, field HSE role Perks: $200/day USD project per diem for eligible days worked

Field safety role on a major overhead transmission construction project. You’ll be on-site with crews doing inspections, JSAs, incident investigations, and OSHA compliance. Best for someone with 3–5 years HSE experience who likes travel and outdoor work.

Employer: Creighton University

Location: Omaha, NE (campus)

(campus) Type: Full-time, mix of armed/unarmed roles

Campus-based role patrolling by car, bike, or foot, responding to emergencies, handling alarms, and engaging with students and staff. Requires 21+, clean background, drug/medical/psych screening; armed officers get firearms training and must qualify annually.

Employer: Walden Security (USMS contract)

(USMS contract) Location: Omaha, NE (federal courthouses)

(federal courthouses) Type: Full-time , armed

, Pay: $34.10/hour

Provide armed security at federal court facilities: screening at entrances, roving patrols, courtroom security, and escorts for judges and staff. Requires 3 years recent law enforcement or military police experience with arrest authority and graduation from a certified academy.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (CHI Health Lasting Hope Recovery Center)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Likely full-time/contract (security officer role)

(security officer role) Pay Range: $18.06–$25.51/hour

Patrol a 64-bed psychiatric facility by foot and vehicle, respond to codes, handle unruly patients/visitors, and write incident reports. Needs HS diploma/GED, 6–12 months security experience, NE driver’s license, and BLS/CPR within 90 days.

Employer: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA)

Location: Omaha, NE (MECA-managed venues)

(MECA-managed venues) Type: Event-based/part-time , security-related

, security-related Schedule: Must be available 7am–5pm for events

Oversee crowd movement at convention center events, scan tickets, direct guests, and help enforce policies. Great side job if you’re 18+, have reliable transportation, and can be on your feet and on stairs for long stretches.

Employer: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Event-based/part-time , security-related

, security-related Schedule: Must be available 4pm–11pm for events

Similar to the day role but focused on evening events. You’ll monitor guest behavior, manage lines and seating flow, and call in police/EMS when needed. Good fit if you want flexible, event-driven work.

Employer: Douglas County, NE

Location: Omaha, NE (correctional facility)

(correctional facility) Type: Full-time

Office-based role inside the jail doing intake interviews, background checks, housing and program assignments, and reclassification. Requires Associate’s in Criminal Justice/Public Admin (or equivalent experience) plus 2 years in corrections/law enforcement/military and solid MS Office skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and list related roles. Save the links you like and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.