undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚔 Omaha Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Security & Crowd Roles
Omaha has a busy security scene right now, from hospitals and campuses to courts and big events. If you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job, there are several solid options open.
Security Officer Unarmed Patrol Assurance – $20.50/hr
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Omaha, NE (commercial real estate site)
- Type: Full-time, unarmed patrol
- Pay: $20.50/hour (Thu–Sun, 6am–2pm)
Walk interior/exterior patrols, watch for unusual activity, help tenants and visitors, and respond calmly to incidents. Good fit if you like daytime shifts and steady walking with benefits and paid training.
Security Officer Full Time Unarmed Driver – $21/hr
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Omaha, NE (utility-related site)
- Type: Full-time, unarmed, driving patrol
- Pay: $21.00/hour (Mon–Fri, 6am–2pm)
Day-shift role doing vehicle patrols around a utility location, responding to incidents, and providing customer service. Great if you want a weekday schedule, like being on the move, and have a valid driver’s license.
Security Officer Communications Desk – $18/hr
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Omaha, NE (logistics & distribution site)
- Type: Full-time, unarmed, front desk
- Pay: $18.00/hour (Mon, Thu–Sun, 2pm–10pm)
Front-desk security at a busy logistics facility: greet visitors and drivers, manage access, track entries, and respond to alarms. Good for someone with 6+ months of security experience who likes computer work and steady interaction.
Transportation Security Officer – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Greater Omaha Packing Co
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, day & night shifts available
You’ll control access to the plant, check trucks and trailers in and out, do temperature checks, and watch for theft or vandalism. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, meat discounts, tuition help, and childcare assistance.
Project Health & Safety Advisor (Field-Based)
- Employer: Forbes Bros Group of Companies
- Location: Based in Stapleton/North Platte area, NE (listed under Omaha, NE, US)
- Type: Full-time, permanent, field HSE role
- Perks: $200/day USD project per diem for eligible days worked
Field safety role on a major overhead transmission construction project. You’ll be on-site with crews doing inspections, JSAs, incident investigations, and OSHA compliance. Best for someone with 3–5 years HSE experience who likes travel and outdoor work.
Public Safety Officer (3pm–11pm)
- Employer: Creighton University
- Location: Omaha, NE (campus)
- Type: Full-time, mix of armed/unarmed roles
Campus-based role patrolling by car, bike, or foot, responding to emergencies, handling alarms, and engaging with students and staff. Requires 21+, clean background, drug/medical/psych screening; armed officers get firearms training and must qualify annually.
Court Security Officer – $34.10/hr
- Employer: Walden Security (USMS contract)
- Location: Omaha, NE (federal courthouses)
- Type: Full-time, armed
- Pay: $34.10/hour
Provide armed security at federal court facilities: screening at entrances, roving patrols, courtroom security, and escorts for judges and staff. Requires 3 years recent law enforcement or military police experience with arrest authority and graduation from a certified academy.
Security Officer – Behavioral Health Facility
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health (CHI Health Lasting Hope Recovery Center)
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Likely full-time/contract (security officer role)
- Pay Range: $18.06–$25.51/hour
Patrol a 64-bed psychiatric facility by foot and vehicle, respond to codes, handle unruly patients/visitors, and write incident reports. Needs HS diploma/GED, 6–12 months security experience, NE driver’s license, and BLS/CPR within 90 days.
Crowd Manager (Days)
- Employer: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA)
- Location: Omaha, NE (MECA-managed venues)
- Type: Event-based/part-time, security-related
- Schedule: Must be available 7am–5pm for events
Oversee crowd movement at convention center events, scan tickets, direct guests, and help enforce policies. Great side job if you’re 18+, have reliable transportation, and can be on your feet and on stairs for long stretches.
Crowd Manager (Evenings)
- Employer: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA)
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Event-based/part-time, security-related
- Schedule: Must be available 4pm–11pm for events
Similar to the day role but focused on evening events. You’ll monitor guest behavior, manage lines and seating flow, and call in police/EMS when needed. Good fit if you want flexible, event-driven work.
Classification Officer – Corrections
- Employer: Douglas County, NE
- Location: Omaha, NE (correctional facility)
- Type: Full-time
Office-based role inside the jail doing intake interviews, background checks, housing and program assignments, and reclassification. Requires Associate’s in Criminal Justice/Public Admin (or equivalent experience) plus 2 years in corrections/law enforcement/military and solid MS Office skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and list related roles. Save the links you like and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.