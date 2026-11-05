🏭 Omaha Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings From $17–$75K+

Omaha’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in printing, packaging, and industrial production. If you like hands-on work, night shifts, or leading teams on the floor, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: Eaton

Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid, 3 days in office / 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year

High-impact role building and improving quality systems across multiple sites. You’ll own KPIs, digital dashboards (Power BI), and continuous improvement using Lean/Six Sigma.

Employer: Oatey Company

Location: Omaha, NE (4334 S. 67th St)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep production lines running by troubleshooting mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and PLC systems. Good fit if you’ve got a couple years of maintenance experience and like varied, hands-on work with strong benefits.

Employer: Oatey Company

Location: Omaha, NE (4334 S. 67th St)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Mix batch formulas for plumbing products, handle raw materials, and keep detailed records. Great for detail-oriented folks who like routine, safety-focused production work with solid benefits.

Employer: Oatey Company

Location: Omaha, NE (4334 S. 67th St)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly production role filling, packaging, labeling, and palletizing plumbing products. Good match if you have some factory experience and want strong PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits.

(Note: A second nearly identical posting exists; this listing covers that role.)

Employer: Malnove Packaging

Location: Omaha, NE 68137

Type: Full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift

Salary: $26 – $33/hour

Run high-speed offset presses in a folding-carton plant with a clear path from Feeder → 2nd Pressman → 1st Pressman. Strong choice if you already have offset printing experience and want real growth plus relocation help.

Employer: Epsen Hillmer Graphics

Location: Omaha, NE (132nd & L St)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ~2:30–11:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Lead second-shift teams across flexo, offset, and finishing. Ideal if you’re an experienced press operator/supervisor who likes coaching people, managing quality, and driving Lean/5S improvements.

Employer: Epsen Hillmer Graphics

Location: Omaha, NE (132nd & L St)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ~2:30–11:30pm)

Salary: From $75,000/year

Very similar scope to the Print Production Supervisor role: lead second-shift printing operations, oversee quality and throughput, and apply Lean/5S. Good for seasoned manufacturing leaders who want strong benefits and a stable, family-owned company.

Employer: Sewing Concepts

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $20/hour

Sew flags and banners for a small, family-owned manufacturer. Great fit if you already know zig-zag, double-needle, or straight-stitch machines and want steady hours, PTO, and health insurance.

Employer: PetIQ

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend office and floor work: manage job packets, inventory counts, ERP data entry, and production reports. Good for someone with Excel skills and at least a year in manufacturing or warehousing who likes detail and organization.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Omaha’s plants and print shops are hiring actively right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.