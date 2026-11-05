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🏭 Omaha Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings From $17–$75K+
Omaha’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in printing, packaging, and industrial production. If you like hands-on work, night shifts, or leading teams on the floor, there’s a lot to pick from.
Quality Systems Engineer, Programmatic
Employer: Eaton
Location: Omaha, NE (hybrid, 3 days in office / 2 remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year
High-impact role building and improving quality systems across multiple sites. You’ll own KPIs, digital dashboards (Power BI), and continuous improvement using Lean/Six Sigma.
Industrial Maintenance Technician II – Second Shift
Employer: Oatey Company
Location: Omaha, NE (4334 S. 67th St)
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
Salary: Not listed
Keep production lines running by troubleshooting mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and PLC systems. Good fit if you’ve got a couple years of maintenance experience and like varied, hands-on work with strong benefits.
Mixer I – First Shift
Employer: Oatey Company
Location: Omaha, NE (4334 S. 67th St)
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary: Not listed
Mix batch formulas for plumbing products, handle raw materials, and keep detailed records. Great for detail-oriented folks who like routine, safety-focused production work with solid benefits.
Production Operator I – First Shift
Employer: Oatey Company
Location: Omaha, NE (4334 S. 67th St)
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level friendly production role filling, packaging, labeling, and palletizing plumbing products. Good match if you have some factory experience and want strong PTO, 401(k) match, and health benefits.
(Note: A second nearly identical posting exists; this listing covers that role.)
Offset 2nd Pressman – 2nd & 3rd Shift
Employer: Malnove Packaging
Location: Omaha, NE 68137
Type: Full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift
Salary: $26 – $33/hour
Run high-speed offset presses in a folding-carton plant with a clear path from Feeder → 2nd Pressman → 1st Pressman. Strong choice if you already have offset printing experience and want real growth plus relocation help.
2nd Shift Print Production Supervisor
Employer: Epsen Hillmer Graphics
Location: Omaha, NE (132nd & L St)
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ~2:30–11:30pm)
Salary: Not listed
Lead second-shift teams across flexo, offset, and finishing. Ideal if you’re an experienced press operator/supervisor who likes coaching people, managing quality, and driving Lean/5S improvements.
2nd Shift Manufacturing Supervisor
Employer: Epsen Hillmer Graphics
Location: Omaha, NE (132nd & L St)
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ~2:30–11:30pm)
Salary: From $75,000/year
Very similar scope to the Print Production Supervisor role: lead second-shift printing operations, oversee quality and throughput, and apply Lean/5S. Good for seasoned manufacturing leaders who want strong benefits and a stable, family-owned company.
Industrial Sewing Machine Operator
Employer: Sewing Concepts
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $17 – $20/hour
Sew flags and banners for a small, family-owned manufacturer. Great fit if you already know zig-zag, double-needle, or straight-stitch machines and want steady hours, PTO, and health insurance.
Production Clerk
Employer: PetIQ
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend office and floor work: manage job packets, inventory counts, ERP data entry, and production reports. Good for someone with Excel skills and at least a year in manufacturing or warehousing who likes detail and organization.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Omaha’s plants and print shops are hiring actively right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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