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🧑💼 Omaha HR Careers: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to VP
Omaha’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from first recruiting jobs to executive leadership. If you work with people, data, or HR tech, there’s likely something here for you.
Entry Level Remote Recruiter
Employer: gpac
Location: Omaha, NE (remote role)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
This is a fully remote, entry-level recruiting role with full training provided. You’ll build relationships with clients and candidates, learn the recruiting business, and help people land new jobs while growing your own career.
Vice President of Talent Acquisition & Workforce Strategy
Employer: Jobot (for a nonunion specialty contractor)
Location: Omaha, NE (remote/hybrid with monthly travel to MN)
Type: Full-time, executive
Salary: $225,000 – $260,000/year
Own enterprise-wide recruiting and workforce strategy for a fast-growing industrial/renewable energy contractor. You’ll report to the CHRO, lead TA across trades and professional roles, and build long-term pipelines, apprenticeships, and early-career programs.
Senior Consultant, Workday HCM Implementation – Time and Absence
Employer: Deloitte
Location: Omaha, NE (travel up to 50–75%)
Type: Full-time, consulting
Salary Range: $116,200 – $229,100/year
Deadline: Recruiting ends December 18, 2026
Lead Workday HCM Time Tracking & Absence implementations for government and public sector clients. Ideal if you’re Workday-certified, love HR tech, and want to own full lifecycle projects and mentor junior team members.
Vice President of People Services
Employer: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA)
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time, executive
Salary: Not listed
Lead all people functions for the team behind CHI Health Center Omaha, Charles Schwab Field, and The RiverFront. This role shapes culture, engagement, talent, compensation, and development across a high-profile, community-facing organization.
Recruiter – Accounting & Finance
Employer: The Reserves Network
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Permanent, full-time (internal)
Salary: Base salary + uncapped commission
Recruit for accounting and finance roles while earning commission and enjoying strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, gym membership). Great fit if you have 1+ year of recruiting or staffing experience and like a fast-paced, people-first environment.
Manager, Compensation Strategies
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Omaha, NE
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range varies by location (see KPMG pay transparency link in posting)
Own complex compensation analysis and benchmarking for a major professional services firm. You’ll partner with HR and business leaders on pay strategy, modeling, and year-end processes—ideal if you’re strong in Excel, data, and total rewards.
Leave Advisor
Employer: Kiewit
Location: Omaha, NE (in-office)
Type: Full-time, entry-level HR operations
Salary: Not listed
Be a “leave concierge” guiding employees through leaves of absence at a large construction/engineering company. You’ll work with FMLA and other leave laws, use tools like SAP and leave software, and support employees during key life moments.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the posting, and hit apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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