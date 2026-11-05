🧑‍💼 Omaha HR Careers: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to VP

Omaha’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from first recruiting jobs to executive leadership. If you work with people, data, or HR tech, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: gpac

Location: Omaha, NE (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a fully remote, entry-level recruiting role with full training provided. You’ll build relationships with clients and candidates, learn the recruiting business, and help people land new jobs while growing your own career.

Employer: Jobot (for a nonunion specialty contractor)

Location: Omaha, NE (remote/hybrid with monthly travel to MN)

Type: Full-time, executive

Salary: $225,000 – $260,000/year

Own enterprise-wide recruiting and workforce strategy for a fast-growing industrial/renewable energy contractor. You’ll report to the CHRO, lead TA across trades and professional roles, and build long-term pipelines, apprenticeships, and early-career programs.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Omaha, NE (travel up to 50–75%)

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary Range: $116,200 – $229,100/year

Deadline: Recruiting ends December 18, 2026

Lead Workday HCM Time Tracking & Absence implementations for government and public sector clients. Ideal if you’re Workday-certified, love HR tech, and want to own full lifecycle projects and mentor junior team members.

Employer: Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA)

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, executive

Salary: Not listed

Lead all people functions for the team behind CHI Health Center Omaha, Charles Schwab Field, and The RiverFront. This role shapes culture, engagement, talent, compensation, and development across a high-profile, community-facing organization.

Employer: The Reserves Network

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Permanent, full-time (internal)

Salary: Base salary + uncapped commission

Recruit for accounting and finance roles while earning commission and enjoying strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, gym membership). Great fit if you have 1+ year of recruiting or staffing experience and like a fast-paced, people-first environment.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range varies by location (see KPMG pay transparency link in posting)

Own complex compensation analysis and benchmarking for a major professional services firm. You’ll partner with HR and business leaders on pay strategy, modeling, and year-end processes—ideal if you’re strong in Excel, data, and total rewards.

Employer: Kiewit

Location: Omaha, NE (in-office)

Type: Full-time, entry-level HR operations

Salary: Not listed

Be a “leave concierge” guiding employees through leaves of absence at a large construction/engineering company. You’ll work with FMLA and other leave laws, use tools like SAP and leave software, and support employees during key life moments.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the posting, and hit apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.