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Omaha
🏥 Omaha Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Imaging & Tech Roles
4 days ago
Omaha’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want a steady staff role or high‑pay travel gig. Here are several solid openings around town this week.
Certified Medical Assistant – Lakeside Women’s/OB Clinic
- Employer: CHI Health Clinic
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.96 – $26.78/hour
Work in a women’s/OB clinic doing vitals, rooming patients, vaccines, lab specimens, and patient education. Great fit if you’re a certified MA who likes a mix of clinical and front‑office work.
Travel CT Technologist – Nights – $2,856/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,856/week (package)
Run CT scans on night shift, 3x12s, with weekly pay and day‑one benefits. Requires 1+ year CT experience, BLS, and ARRT (CT).
Travel MRI Technologist – Days – $2,797/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,797/week (package)
Day‑shift MRI role doing full‑scope MRI imaging and contrast work. Needs 1+ year MRI experience, BLS, and ARRT (MR) or ARMRIT.
Staff RN – 5 Med-Surg (Nights, Experienced)
- Employer: Children’s Nebraska
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, bedside
- Schedule: 7p–7:30a, 36 hrs/week, weekends & holidays
Care for pediatric neuro and general med‑surg patients on a 23‑bed unit with a 6‑bed epilepsy monitoring area. Ideal for RNs with 1+ year experience who want pediatric med‑surg and epilepsy exposure.
Plasma Processing Technician
- Employer: CSL
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
Screen plasma donors, review histories and labs, manage immunization programs, and handle basic emergencies in a plasma center. Requires healthcare licensure (e.g., paramedic, nursing, PA, etc.) and 1+ year clinical experience.
Staff RN – PICU (Nights, Experienced)
- Employer: Children’s Nebraska
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time, bedside
- Schedule: 7p–7a, 36 hrs/week, weekends & holidays
Join the Pediatric ICU caring for critically ill kids and families in high‑stress situations. Best for RNs with 1+ year experience who want intensive, family‑centered pediatric care.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist – $2,990/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
- Pay: $2,990/week (package)
Prepare and administer radiopharmaceuticals and perform nuclear med imaging on day shift. Comes with guaranteed hours and full travel‑agency benefits.
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,124/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
- Pay: $3,124/week (package)
High‑pay MRI travel contract with day shifts and guaranteed hours. Good option if you want strong weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, and 401k.
Recreation Therapist
- Employer: CHI Health Immanuel
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $25.42 – $37.82/hour
Design and lead therapeutic recreation or music/art therapy groups in a trauma‑informed setting. Requires a bachelor’s in Therapeutic Recreation or similar and BLS.
Travel CT Technologist – Nights – $2,706/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights
- Pay: $2,706/week (package)
Night‑shift CT role with day‑one insurance and license reimbursement. Backed by a local Omaha‑based agency focused on traveler support.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,194/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,194/week (package)
MRI travel contract with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs, plus full agency benefits and 24/7 support.
Travel MRI Technologist – $3,326/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
- Pay: $3,326/week (package)
One of the higher‑pay MRI options, with day‑one medical, 401k match, housing support, and lots of traveler perks.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,527/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,527/week (package)
Day‑shift MRI role with a local Omaha agency offering day‑one benefits, PTO accrual, and strong traveler support.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,805/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
- Pay: $2,805/week (package)
Similar MRI travel role with 5x8s and slightly higher weekly pay, plus the same Fusion benefits and support.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,211/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,211/week (package)
General radiology travel role doing diagnostic imaging per physician orders, with guaranteed hours and full benefits.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,573/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days
- Pay: $2,573/week (package)
MRI travel contract with 3x12s, weekly pay, and options for company‑provided housing plus license reimbursement.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,810/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days
- Pay: $2,810/week (package)
Day‑shift MRI role with 5x8s, higher weekly pay, and strong traveler perks from a traveler‑focused agency.
Infusion RN
- Employer: CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30.39 – $44.06/hour
Provide IV therapies and chemo/oncology infusions, monitor patients closely, and educate them on treatments. Requires RN license (NE), BLS, and chemo/oncology certification within 6 months.
Phlebotomist
- Employer: CHI Health Immanuel
- Location: Omaha, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.06 – $22.69/hour
Draw blood for inpatients and outpatients, handle Blood Bank collections, and keep supplies organized. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma and want to grow in the lab; BLS required within 90 days.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings you can browse.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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