🏥 Omaha Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, Imaging & Tech Roles

Omaha’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want a steady staff role or high‑pay travel gig. Here are several solid openings around town this week.

Employer: CHI Health Clinic

CHI Health Clinic Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.96 – $26.78/hour

Work in a women’s/OB clinic doing vitals, rooming patients, vaccines, lab specimens, and patient education. Great fit if you’re a certified MA who likes a mix of clinical and front‑office work.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,856/week (package)

Run CT scans on night shift, 3x12s, with weekly pay and day‑one benefits. Requires 1+ year CT experience, BLS, and ARRT (CT).

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,797/week (package)

Day‑shift MRI role doing full‑scope MRI imaging and contrast work. Needs 1+ year MRI experience, BLS, and ARRT (MR) or ARMRIT.

Employer: Children’s Nebraska

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, bedside

Schedule: 7p–7:30a, 36 hrs/week, weekends & holidays

Care for pediatric neuro and general med‑surg patients on a 23‑bed unit with a 6‑bed epilepsy monitoring area. Ideal for RNs with 1+ year experience who want pediatric med‑surg and epilepsy exposure.

Employer: CSL

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Screen plasma donors, review histories and labs, manage immunization programs, and handle basic emergencies in a plasma center. Requires healthcare licensure (e.g., paramedic, nursing, PA, etc.) and 1+ year clinical experience.

Employer: Children’s Nebraska

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time, bedside

Schedule: 7p–7a, 36 hrs/week, weekends & holidays

Join the Pediatric ICU caring for critically ill kids and families in high‑stress situations. Best for RNs with 1+ year experience who want intensive, family‑centered pediatric care.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days

40 hrs/week, Pay: $2,990/week (package)

Prepare and administer radiopharmaceuticals and perform nuclear med imaging on day shift. Comes with guaranteed hours and full travel‑agency benefits.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days

40 hrs/week, Pay: $3,124/week (package)

High‑pay MRI travel contract with day shifts and guaranteed hours. Good option if you want strong weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, and 401k.

Employer: CHI Health Immanuel

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Contract

Salary: $25.42 – $37.82/hour

Design and lead therapeutic recreation or music/art therapy groups in a trauma‑informed setting. Requires a bachelor’s in Therapeutic Recreation or similar and BLS.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr nights

36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,706/week (package)

Night‑shift CT role with day‑one insurance and license reimbursement. Backed by a local Omaha‑based agency focused on traveler support.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,194/week (package)

MRI travel contract with guaranteed stipends for facility‑initiated call‑offs, plus full agency benefits and 24/7 support.

Employer: Host Healthcare

Host Healthcare Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days

40 hrs/week, Pay: $3,326/week (package)

One of the higher‑pay MRI options, with day‑one medical, 401k match, housing support, and lots of traveler perks.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,527/week (package)

Day‑shift MRI role with a local Omaha agency offering day‑one benefits, PTO accrual, and strong traveler support.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days

40 hrs/week, Pay: $2,805/week (package)

Similar MRI travel role with 5x8s and slightly higher weekly pay, plus the same Fusion benefits and support.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,211/week (package)

General radiology travel role doing diagnostic imaging per physician orders, with guaranteed hours and full benefits.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr days

36 hrs/week, Pay: $2,573/week (package)

MRI travel contract with 3x12s, weekly pay, and options for company‑provided housing plus license reimbursement.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hr days

40 hrs/week, Pay: $2,810/week (package)

Day‑shift MRI role with 5x8s, higher weekly pay, and strong traveler perks from a traveler‑focused agency.

Employer: CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.39 – $44.06/hour

Provide IV therapies and chemo/oncology infusions, monitor patients closely, and educate them on treatments. Requires RN license (NE), BLS, and chemo/oncology certification within 6 months.

Employer: CHI Health Immanuel

Location: Omaha, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.06 – $22.69/hour

Draw blood for inpatients and outpatients, handle Blood Bank collections, and keep supplies organized. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma and want to grow in the lab; BLS required within 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers and agencies have more openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.